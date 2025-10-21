LEFT: U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson . Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images . CENTER: U.S. President Donald Trump . Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images . RIGHT: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt . Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images .

This past weekend marked a historic national day of action. Some seven million people gathered in red states and blue, from cities to small towns, to declare to the wannabe dictator in the White House, “There are No Kings in America!”

This peaceful, patriotic expression by millions of their First Amendment rights was met with…absolute and utter gibberish from Trump and his MAGA movement.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) described the No Kings rallies as of and by the “terrorist” wing of the Democratic Party.

Speaker Mike Johnson called it a “hate America” protest from “pro-Hamas” and “antifa” people.

It was as though, as The Guardian noted, the right was trying to wish violent protests into being.

But alas, their wish was not to be.

The No Kings rallies this weekend resulted in not one arrest, if you don’t count MAGAs who showed up with guns to threaten protesters. Not only were the crowds peaceful, they were at times joyous. People brought their kids, American flags waved in abundance, and senior citizens made up a good chunk of the attendees. Not exactly the antifa demographic.

So, MAGA had to change tack. Suddenly, the worst thing they could say was that the protests were full of old white people “let out of the nursing home.” They called participants “nerds” who lived in their parents’ basements and were supposedly “paid” to be there. It went from a violent mob to a D&D meetup real quick.

This recalled the right’s bizarre messaging about President Joe Biden. Out of one side of their mouths, conservatives portrayed him as a dementia patient whose White House was a sequel to “Weekend at Bernie’s.” Out of the other, Biden was a criminal mastermind directing a global crime network. These things could not both be true.

Back then, their internally inconsistent messaging managed to create a caricature of Biden that stuck. Ultimately, it drove public sentiment against him and his administration, which then contributed to Kamala Harris’s defeat in November.

So, why would Trump and his MAGA minions do anything differently now, when it worked so well for them last year, and for much of this year as well?

Increasingly, whatever spell they have had over the American people is wearing off. They’ve gotten cocky, bought into their own lies, and now can’t produce the devils they claim are lurking. Their fear-mongering is simply not landing, so they are simply inventing things out of whole cloth.

Except this time, the American people are onto the con.

So, what’s going on here? Has the haze lifted? Have we seen an actual turning point, where even conservatives are over being lied to?

How We Got Here

I wrote last December that Donald Trump, in the wake of his election win, was poised to repeat George W. Bush’s 2005 blunder: reading his reelection victory as a mandate from the American people, and over-reaching as a result, driving his popularity into the toilet.

So far in Trump’s second term, that prediction has largely borne out. Trump has overreached on a number of policy issues, most notably his tariff and trade policies. And in the process, his average approval rating has fallen from its January highs of 52% down to 40% or even lower by some measures.

But beyond policy, Trump’s worst overreach has been his effort to completely rewrite reality. Trump has long displayed a weak connection to the truth, but his recent efforts to spin fictions into his own version of reality are beyond anything we have seen, especially now that they bear the imprimatur of the U.S. government and White House behind them.

Let’s look at Trump’s descent into absurdity over the course of this year.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia

In the wake of the illegal deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador last March, the White House engaged in full-on fan fiction.

On March 15, the Trump administration rendered Abrego Garcia to CECOT, the notorious El Salvador Terrorism Confinement Center, despite his having legal status in the U.S. and an order from an immigration judge prohibiting him from being deported to El Salvador. The Justice Department later admitted in a court filing that his deportation was an “administrative error.”

But Trump never admits a mistake, and so this needed to be cleaned up. First, the Justice official who stated that deporting Abrego Garcia was an error was put on leave. Stephen Miller was happy to announce this to gathered reporters in the Oval Office, saying:

“Nobody was mistakenly deported anywhere. That’s a big fact that all of you, most of you, have gotten wrong. No one was mistakenly sent anywhere. The only mistake that was made is a lawyer put an incorrect line in a legal filing that’s since been relieved. … He is El Salvadorian. He is an illegal alien. He was deported to El Salvador.”

Their disinformation about Abrego Garcia then kicked into overdrive, with Vice President JD Vance publicly insisting he was a member of MS-13, despite no evidence supporting the claim. And even more absurdly, the White House released a photoshopped image of Abrego Garcia’s tattooed knuckles, falsely claiming they translated to “MS-13.” Trump blasted that image out on Truth Social, stating without basis that “he’s got MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles.”

The level of disinformation rose to a whole new level when Trump, during an interview with Terry Moran of ABC News, seemed to truly believe that the “MS-13” in the photo was actually on Abrego Garcia’s knuckles and not just a photoshop job by the White House.

Not sure what’s more troubling, that Trump might actually believe it or that he thinks the American people would. In the end, of course, the claim that this family man in Maryland was somehow a violent gang member never stuck. The government returned him to the U.S. and released him from federal custody, pending a trial on newly fabricated federal charges that he was a human smuggler.

Earlier this month, in a ruling the New York Times called an “astonishing rebuke,” a federal judge in Memphis agreed that Abrego Garcia had submitted sufficient evidence of selective, vindictive prosecution that he could conduct discovery on the government’s true motives in prosecuting him.

DHS Claims Black Youth Are Coming For ICE

There’s a more recent but lesser-known example of the government inventing threats that aren’t there. Last week, amid the administration’s public messaging to justify National Guard deployments to U.S. cities, the official Department of Homeland Security X account posted a doctored video claiming young Black men were coming for ICE because “cartels put a $50k bounty” on them.

The problem is, the original video was never about ICE at all. As social media sleuths soon uncovered, the caption of the original video purported to jokingly threaten Iran, not ICE.

But that hasn’t stopped DHS from doubling down on the lie, claiming in a statement to The Independent,

“This young man posted violent threats of murder against our law enforcement. He then deleted it when he was called out and attempted to deny all wrongdoing. We have the receipts, and the internet is forever.”

The young man most prominently featured in the video responded in the wake of the video going viral:

“I saw the caption and I was like, ‘I didn’t do that!’” He continued: “I’ve still got the video saved in my drafts on TikTok. Here’s the messed-up part: the federal government is involved with something that I didn’t do. What?”

To look at his TikTok account, it’s absurd to suggest he somehow represents a threat of any sort. But it is painfully on brand for an administration that is happy to mix in a bit of racism to go with their xenophobia, all in a desperate attempt to portray ICE agents as under threat in urban areas. It’s a threat that just isn’t there, no matter how many times the administration claims it.

The “War Zones” Of Portland and Chicago

Trump’s push to portray cities such as Portland and Chicago as “war zones” in order to justify his deployment of National Guard troops there has been similarly absurdist.

When it comes to Portland, The New York Times’ Nicholas Kristoff put Trump’s fan fiction about the city this way:

“Portland is burning to the ground,” President Trump warns, and he has helpfully explained that it is a “war-ravaged” hellscape where even the mayor and governor are “petrified for their lives.” Trump purports to be trying to rescue us Oregonians by dispatching National Guard troops to use “full force if necessary” against the “enemy from within.”

None of this is true, of course. As Trump himself admitted at the White House in early September, his belief that Portland was a war-ravaged hellscape was based on his having watched a Fox News report. Unsurprisingly, that Fox report used footage of Portland from the 2020 unrest there.

Judge Karin Immergut, a Trump appointee, put a fine point on Trump’s delusional thinking. When she issued her initial temporary restraining order against deploying National Guard troops in the city, she concluded:

“The president’s determination was simply untethered to the facts.”

Indeed. And this conclusion has been borne out by the protests that have persisted in Portland in the wake of Trump’s threat to deploy troops there, which have gone viral for their joyous, and decidedly non-warzone-y vibe.

Similarly, when it came to Trump’s threats to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago, he called the city a “war zone.” He even portrayed himself in meme, positioned before helicopters over the city. “I love the smell of deportations in the morning,” Trump wrote on Truth Social alongside an altered photo of himself as Lt. Col. Bill Kilgore from Apocalypse Now.

In the end, the biggest danger to public safety in these cities has come from federal agents themselves. Whether it’s the snipers shooting tear gas at peaceful protesters in Portland, ICE shooting a pastor with a pepper ball in Broadview, or the SWAT-like raid on an entire apartment building in Chicago that ended up sweeping just two actual gang members, people can see for themselves who the real threat to our cities is.

As NPR reported:

Jackson, a Venezuelan immigrant who is only using his first name because of his immigration status, said he’s terrified of walking the streets of Chicago with so much federal law enforcement presence. “And now with the National Guard things will be even more complicated,” Jackson said in Spanish, his eyes filled with tears. “It’s super scary to even go grocery shopping.”

No wonder that in an August Pew poll, ICE’s approval rating had plummeted to 40%, right in line with the IRS.

The Zohran Mamdani Effect

Perhaps nowhere have we seen the MAGA fear-mongering fall flat as much as in New York City, where Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani appears poised to win the Mayor’s race comfortably in two weeks.

Mamdani’s political success in New York City is infuriating to MAGA. He is the living embodiment of every bogeyman the right has: a democratic socialist, a Muslim, an immigrant who is now a naturalized citizen but actually was born and raised in Africa. So the right—including, of course, Andrew Cuomo—thought they had this in the bag. This would be an easy W. Yet, Mamdani overperformed in the Democratic primary, beating Cuomo by double digits after all ranked-choice votes were counted.

Conventional wisdom was that Cuomo, who stayed in the race even after losing the primary, would rise, but Mamdani has maintained a double-digit lead. And even after corrupt Trump puppet Eric Adams dropped out, Mamdani’s position in the polls improved. Notably, this was even right after Mamdani went on Fox News.

Elise Stefanik, the Republican hopeful for Governor of New York, pulled out the MAGA playbook to read Mamdani as “a jihadist.” But the attack isn’t landing. Mamdani is always dressed in a suit. He’s always smiling. And best of all, he delivers the most devastating political attacks with unmatched charm. Most voters know he’s no jihadist. He’s simply a handsome, well-spoken millennial, someone who speaks for a majority of New Yorkers who feel like the system and the economy are not working for them.

That joy that Mamdani exudes, the same joy on the streets of Portland and at No Kings rallies across the country last weekend, just might be the key to taking down this increasingly authoritarian regime. After all, what is the antidote to all the MAGA hatred and lies?

As Mamdani said on the I’m Over It podcast recently,

“There is room for joy in our politics. As corny as it might sound, if all we ever do is struggle and fight, we will exhaust ourselves. We also have to have a vision for what life could be like, what we’re fighting for.”

And as Jess Craven observed after watching the clip:

“I’m really convinced that fascism cannot live where there is joy, connection, community and mutual aid. And also, fun! …” “I am convinced this is the way we get out of this mess.”

For so long, it felt like Trump and his MAGA movement had a superpower, that they were somehow able to convince ordinary people of objectively false things. It’s how Trump initially created a fictional persona of himself as a successful business and real estate tycoon, and it’s how he got elected last year.

But at some point, even the conned grow aware that they are the marks. The gold on the walls is mere paint, the watches are cheap knock-offs, and the lies simply grow too big to sustain. That is the moment our sustained joy becomes their kryptonite, and the truth begins to wash away the shit he’s dropped on all of us.