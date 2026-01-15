The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
never2old2resist's avatar
never2old2resist
20h

Dems need to do MUCH more than skate into the midterms being anti-Trump. We need to hear solutions to repair the damage and what will be done to prevent anything like this from ever happening again.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Cyral Miller's avatar
Cyral Miller
16h

I got stopped cold at the 40% favorability of Trump. Sure, that’s less than before, but after everything he’s done, to have such a huge number of supporters? Wow. Depressing.

Reply
Share
2 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture