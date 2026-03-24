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Mouse McGregor's avatar
Mouse McGregor
5h

TSA workers should all walk out. Its not rocket science. It will be chaos but there is power in this type of chaos . They should demand Rep vote for TSA funding, have their wages returned before they go back , an extra bonus for the inconvenience and demand all ICE out of airports. The airlines will force the Trump regimes hand ..time to take your country back peopele!

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waynewoodworks's avatar
waynewoodworks
4h

Maybe I am missing something. Trump says that ICE is at the airports so they can "arrest illegals as they come into this country." If they are illegal, how would they get on the plane in other countries without a passport? And isn't that what Customs is supposed to do?

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