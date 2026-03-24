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LEFT: U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images. RIGHT: Federal law enforcement agents, including some with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), walk through LaGuardia Airport. Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images.

According to the democracy research institute V-Dem, the United States has already “lost its status as a liberal democracy due to changes during President Donald Trump’s first year back in office.”

His latest move to deploy ICE to U.S. airports, which began on Monday, underscores our slide toward authoritarianism. Trump has regularly deployed federal forces, from immigration agents to National Guard troops, to cities around the country to essentially operate as his private police force. This, as Lee Morgenbesser reminds us at The Conversation, is a well-worn tactic of autocrats around the world.

Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles last June, to Washington, D.C. in August, and to Portland in September. He surged ICE to Minneapolis in December and now to U.S. airports.

Throughout all of this, he has followed a predictable pattern of using these forces in the service not of securing the safety of citizens, but in favor of his political aims. And in the end, he only ends up sowing chaos and violence, ironically to his own political detriment.

ICE In The Airports

On Monday morning, as the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) dragged into its sixth week, Trump began to deploy ICE agents at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints across the U.S., purportedly in a support role to help reduce wait times for travelers.

This comes more than a month after Democrats shut down DHS funding over ICE’s tactics in the wake of the January 24 murder of Alex Pretti. After the White House refused to meet Democrats’ demands that ICE reform how it conducts immigration enforcement, on February 13, the U.S. government entered a partial shutdown as DHS officially went unfunded.

There was a Trumpian twist to this. The GOP’s “One Big Beautiful” funding bill had flooded ICE with billions of dollars of already appropriated funding, meaning the DHS shutdown didn’t impact ICE’s operations. One agency very much affected was TSA, whose agents have not been paid in more than three weeks. And yet, as essential workers, TSA agents were expected to still show up to work.

This soon became untenable, and the agents balked en masse. ABC News reported that “over 3,250 officers called out Saturday, March 21, according to TSA data, accounting for 11.51% of the scheduled workforce.” This has led to viral videos of long lines at airports around the country.

To mitigate this chaos and the financial pain for TSA agents, Democrats have repeatedly put forward bills that would exclusively fund TSA. Republicans have consistently voted these down. Instead, Republicans are demanding that Democrats fully fund DHS, including new money for ICE, which is a non-starter.

As Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) put it on Thursday,

“Today, Senate Republicans voted against paying TSA agents because they insist on tying TSA funding to their push to give even more money to ICE—without basic reforms. That is not how this should work—and it is just plain wrong that Republicans are preventing TSA agents from getting paid while airport lines grow longer across the country.”

As videos spread over the weekend of the long lines at airports, including reportedly 4-hour waits at LaGuardia Sunday morning, Trump understood this was politically toxic for him. So, he offered up his own proposal, posting on Truth Social,

“If the Democrats do not allow for Just and Proper security at our Airports, and elsewhere throughout our Country, ICE will do the job far better than ever done before.”

Monday morning, he followed through on that threat, deploying ICE at 13 U.S. airports, including

Chicago-O’Hare International Airport

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York)

LaGuardia Airport (New York)

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

Newark Liberty International Airport

Philadelphia International Airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Pittsburgh International Airport

Southwest Florida International Airport (Fort Myers, Florida)

So what role are ICE agents playing in this latest deployment?

According to a CNN source, “different plans have been made for how to utilize the agents at each airport. For example, some ICE agents may monitor lines of passengers while others help with bins.”

ABC News reports that,

Federal officials said the deployment is not intended to conduct immigration enforcement, and all federal personnel will report directly to TSA.

Even White House Border Czar Tom Homan tried to play down ICE’s role, saying

“We’re simply there to help TSA do their job in areas that don’t need their specialized expertise…there are roles we can play to release TSA officers from the non significant role, such as guarding an exit, so they can get back to the scanning machines and move people quicker.”

But on Monday afternoon, Trump gave away the game: his real aim with the deployment was not to help air travelers have a smooth travel experience. It wasn’t to provide support to our unpaid, overworked TSA agents. It was primarily to own the libs.

REPORTER: Will we see ICE arresting illegal migrants at airports? TRUMP: Yeah, that’s why the Democrats are going crazy. Because they’ve allowed, by what they did, and the hold up, we’ve put ICE, who are a high level group of people. And they love it because they’re able to now arrest illegals as they come into the country. That’s very fertile territory. But that’s not why they’re there. They’re really there to help.

As with all of his deployments of federal agents, the pattern is clear. Trump sees ICE agents as pawns he can move to jam Democrats politically and try to frame his political foes as the real enemy.

In this case, he is trying to force Democrats’ hand in the DHS funding debate and reframe Democrats as the real obstructionists who are sowing chaos at the nation’s airports.

But as with all of his previous federal domestic deployments, it is already backfiring on him. And if past is prologue, it will not end well.

Trump’s Predictable Pattern

As discussed above, whenever Trump has deployed federal agents or troops to our cities, whether National Guard troops in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. or ICE agents to Minneapolis and Portland, it has served a political aim, not a security one. In fact, these deployments have invariably led to more chaos that puts Americans in even greater peril than before the forces arrived.

Los Angeles

Take Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles. On June 7, Trump announced he was sending 2,000 California National Guard troops to L.A. in response to immigration protests that had broken out there. Ultimately, 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines arrived in the city.

The pretext for the deployment was to protect federal buildings and employees supposedly under threat by the protests, which in reality were limited to a very small area of the city. As both Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass made clear, local law enforcement was more than capable of containing any violence that might break out.

William Enyart, a former Democratic congressman and retired general who led the Illinois National Guard from 2007 to 2012, told NPR in clear terms that “the President is imposing his political will here, not any kind of local knowledge as to what the situation actually is.”

This was not a move designed to increase safety for federal agents or property. Instead, with a full National Guard deployment, Trump sought to turn Los Angeles into a war zone. He wanted the public to believe the left was violent and Democrats were incapable of governing. But, in fact, the deployment itself did more to provoke the chaos Trump claimed was raging than to quell it.

NPR’s reporting on the public’s response to the Guard was illuminating:

On June 8, thousands of protesters took to the streets in response to Trump’s deployment of the Guard, blocking off a major freeway as law enforcement used tear gas, rubber bullets and flash bangs to control the crowd. Photos captured several Waymo robotaxis set on fire. A day later, police officers used flash bangs and shot projectiles as they pushed protesters through Little Tokyo, where bystanders and restaurant workers rushed to get out of their way.

That was followed by a show of intimidation by 90 National Guard troops in L.A.’s MacArthur Park, many of whom wielded guns on horseback.

Federal officers and National Guard troops fanned out around a mostly empty Los Angeles park in a largely immigrant neighborhood on foot, horseback and military vehicles on Monday for about an hour before abruptly leaving, an operation that local officials said seemed designed to sow fear.

It was a dystopian display that even people at the Pentagon acknowledged had gone too far.

Two defense officials told reporters that what happened at MacArthur Park on Monday was not a military operation but acknowledged that the size and scope of the Guard's participation could make it look like one to the public. That is why the officials spoke on condition of anonymity.

Within a week, the Pentagon announced it would be withdrawing thousands of troops from Los Angeles. On top of adverse rulings from a federal court, the withdrawal came after the presence of the National Guard in MacArthur Park sparked protests over federal presence in the city.

The deployment ended before much actual damage could occur. Still, the Pentagon framed the withdrawal as a political victory.

“Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding,” Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement in announcing the decision.

Trump echoed this messaging in his New Year’s Eve announcement that the National Guard deployment in Los Angeles, as well as Portland and Chicago, would come to an end, with no mention of the fact that the Supreme Court itself had just eight days earlier ruled against his deployment of the National Guard in Illinois.

Trump is, of course, famous for amplifying a problem that doesn’t exist, going in guns blazing to inflame the situation, then claiming himself as the hero who saved the day when the situation dies back down. And this time was no different, with Trump even claiming that the National Guard deployments “greatly reduced” crime in those cities.

Sure.

Washington, D.C.

Much like Trump’s decision to deploy National Guard troops to Los Angeles, his deployment of troops to D.C. in August of 2025 began with a pretext: to bring down crime in what Trump’s August 11 executive order declared was a “CRIME EMERGENCY.”

Section 1. Crime is out of control in the District of Columbia. Washington, District of Columbia, is our Nation’s capital and home to the central institutions of American governance. Yet rising violence in the capital now urgently endangers public servants, citizens, and tourists, disrupts safe and secure transportation and the proper functioning of the Federal Government, and forces the diversion of critical public resources toward emergency response and security measures. The city government’s failure to maintain public order and safety has had a dire impact on the Federal Government’s ability to operate efficiently to address the Nation’s broader interests without fear of our workers being subjected to rampant violence.

By August 14, the Department of Defense announced:

About 800 National Guard troops, both Army and Air National Guard, have been called up and activated on Title 32 status to participate in the Safe and Beautiful Task Force. For now, about 200 guardsmen at a time are on the streets providing support to federal law enforcement and the Metropolitan Police Department. “They will remain there until law and order has been restored in the district, as determined by the president — standing as the gatekeepers of our great nation’s capital,” Wilson said.

But again, this was not a decision borne out of any desire to increase security for the residents of Washington, D.C. It came in the aftermath of the tragic June 30 murder of congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym (who had been interning for Republican Congressman Ron Estes) as well as the Aug. 5 assault on DOGE staffer Edward Coristine (infamously nicknamed “Big Balls.”)

After Coristine’s assault, Trump took to Truth Social to declare, ​​

“If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore.”

Indeed, it was just days later that Trump declared a “Crime Emergency” and deployed National Guard troops to the Capitol. His intended signal was again that Democratic-led cities were crime-infested and that he was the President—and the GOP was the party—of law and order.

This claim flies in the face of the facts. As the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on January 5, 2025,

Total violent crime for 2024 in the District of Columbia is down 35% from 2023 and is the lowest it has been in over 30 years, according to data collected by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and announced by United States Attorney Matthew M. Graves. A breakdown of the data is available here. In addition to the overall violent crime reduction, homicides are down 32%; robberies are down 39%; armed carjackings are down 53%; assaults with a dangerous weapon are down 27% when compared with 2023 levels, with the District reporting the fewest assaults with dangerous weapons and burglaries in over 30 years.

But Trump is unconcerned with facts when spinning his preferred political narrative, which in this case was a federal takeover of D.C. using the U.S. military. A Quinnipiac Poll at the time showed this move was opposed by a majority of voters, with a margin of 56-41 percent against.

Unfortunately, it also resulted in tragedy, when on November 26, West Virginia Army National Guard Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, was shot and killed in an ambush near the White House. Beckstrom’s death resulted directly from what ultimately was merely a political power play by Trump.

Minneapolis

Trump’s December deployment of ICE agents to Minneapolis, in what he called Operation Metro Surge, is the most infamous and tragic of Trump’s use of his private enforcers.

The pretext this time was provided by MAGA YouTuber Nick Shirley, whose supposed “exposé” of fraud among Somali child care centers in the Twin Cities supposedly set Trump off.

As The Minnesota Reformer put it,

Trump had turned his attention to Minnesota after a right-wing media outlet published unsubstantiated allegations that Somali Minnesotans were funding terrorism with money stolen from government programs. The immigration enforcement surge purported to target Somali immigrants, the vast majority of whom are citizens or legal permanent residents.

The political goal this time was to draw attention to fraud supposedly committed on the Democrats’ watch and to damage Governor Tim Walz politically, despite the fact that Walz and local Democratic lawmakers had been cracking down on the fraud for years.

In the short term, at least, Trump and MAGA got their wish when Walz in early January withdrew from his reelection bid to a third term as Governor. But it would be just two days later that ICE agent Jonathan Ross would open fire on Renée Good, murdering her in cold blood and setting off a remarkable local community-based resistance movement against Trump’s enforcers. When Alex Pretti was shot and killed by ICE agents on January 24, it marked the beginning of the end for Trump’s ICE surge in the region, with Greg Bovino’s announced demotion on January 26 and a highly public drawdown of ICE agents by his replacement, Border Czar Tom Homan.

In the end, Walz’s profile had been raised and Trump’s diminished, as opposition to ICE and his immigration tactics surged. As of February 5th, according to a PBS/NPR/Marist poll,

Americans largely disapprove of the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as recent enhanced enforcement operations spread to new cities across the country, a new PBS News/NPR/Marist Poll found. A majority say ICE is making Americans less safe, and a growing number believe the agency’s actions have gone too far. Meanwhile, anti-ICE protests that have grown in size and visibility in recent weeks are viewed by a majority of Americans as mostly legitimate and not unlawful. Six in 10 Americans disapprove of the job ICE is doing, while about 3 in 10 approve. Opinions about the agency and its actions are sharply divided along political lines, with 91% of Democrats and 66% of independents registering their disapproval. Republicans, however, remain supportive, with 73% approving of the agency’s work.

On February 12, Homan announced the drawdown but with the requisite White House declaration of victory:

“As a result of our efforts here, Minnesota is now less of a sanctuary state for criminals,” Homan said at a news conference on Thursday.

Backfire!

While it’s hard to isolate the exact cause of Trump’s long approval decline (though clearly Minneapolis had an impact), there does appear to be a correlation with his very unpopular deployments, whether of the National Guard or ICE.

According to Strength In Numbers, in mid-September, after the Los Angeles debacle but in the midst of the D.C. deployment, Trump had a net -13 percent approval rating; today, he is at a net -23.

And as with his previous deployments, his latest ordering of ICE agents to U.S. airports is already looking like a massive political self-own.

As Trump ally Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) confirmed yesterday, Kennedy had negotiated a Senate deal to fund DHS, but it was Trump who killed it.

This has given Democrats a clear rallying cry: Fund TSA, not ICE

The most significant risk now is that Trump will repeat this pattern as Election Day approaches with a deployment of ICE agents at polling places. Trump has already laid the foundation for this. His messaging around the so-called “SAVE America Act” is telling. Trump knows it’s going nowhere in the Senate, yet his drumbeat over voter ID and Democrats wanting “illegals to vote” is setting the stage for a deployment of ICE agents once again in service of his political aims. This time, under the pretext of “election integrity,” Trump would cast Democrats as cheaters and, in his ideal world, suppress the vote of minority voters through intimidation.

Steve Bannon is already saying the quiet part out loud.

But the reality is that these deployments are not popular, and right now, neither is Trump. And he just might be politically savvy enough to know when he has a losing hand. With the latest TSA funding debacle, he has now signaled openness to a compromise deal after a Monday night White House meeting.

A Senate Republican source familiar with the discussion said Trump is willing to separate funding for ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations from the Homeland Security appropriations bill in order to get enough Democratic support. Under the proposal presented to Trump, Senate Republicans would pass additional money for ICE’s removal operations under the budget reconciliation process, which allows them to circumvent a Democratic filibuster in the Senate as long as the legislation being considered meets certain requirements related to the spending, taxation or deficit reduction. Senate Republicans told Trump that they would also attempt to pass elements of the SAVE America Act, which Trump has called his No. 1 legislative priority, in the follow-up reconciliation bill.

While this may ultimately resolve the current crisis in our airports, it doesn’t mean we’ve seen the end of Trump’s use of federal forces on U.S. soil. Trump could elect to keep ICE in our airports as a constant reminder of his power and as a threat to anyone perceived to be a minority. Or Trump may even consider another troop deployment, this time with boots on the ground in Iran, as a way to distract from the current mess.

While all of this is both head-spinning and deeply alarming, those standing in resistance and opposition to Trump are learning in real time how to prepare for and push back upon his deployments. They are effectively combining quick and decisive legal challenges with community organizing and rapid response. Throughout these challenges to federal forces and authority, one clear advantage shines through because it is baked into Trump’s pattern: His federal agents don’t ever have a clear understanding of their real purpose or mission, other than as tools of a chaos agent and his regime.

By contrast, the resistance understands its mission far more clearly: Protect the community, impair or reverse the actions of federal agents, and build local and political opposition strong enough to drive Trump and his cronies to eventually back down.

And if the pattern holds, they always will.

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