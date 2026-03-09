LEFT: Portrait of Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate on February 22, 1997. Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images. RIGHT: Multiple British newspapers are displayed, showing a front-page image about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Photo Illustration by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

On January 30, 2026, the United States Department of Justice released three million pages of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. It was the largest document release in the history of American sex trafficking cases. Hidden cameras. Cloned hard drives. Storage units. Flight logs. Names.

Every country that read them did something. Except one.

This is what happened next.

On February 5, in Oslo, Norway’s economic crimes unit opened a probe into former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland — the man Epstein called “the Nobel big shot” — on suspicion of aggravated corruption. Jagland had chaired the Norwegian Nobel Committee from 2009 to 2015. He was the driving force behind the decision to give Barack Obama the 2009 Peace Prize. He served a decade as secretary general of the Council of Europe. Epstein provided him trips and luxury stays in Paris, New York, and Palm Beach. Records suggest Epstein and Bill Gates met with Jagland at his residence in Strasbourg in 2013.

On February 11, at Norway’s formal request, the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers waived Jagland’s diplomatic immunity. The next day, he was formally suspected of “aggravated corruption.” Police searched his homes in Oslo, Risør, and Rauland. His lawyer said Jagland “wishes to contribute to ensuring that the case is thoroughly clarified.”

He was the first former head of government in the world to be officially suspected in connection with the Epstein files.

On February 24, Jagland was hospitalized. His lawyer said the burden had become so great there was “a serious danger to life or health.” The Norwegian outlet iNyheter reported a suicide attempt, citing a “rock-solid source.” His lawyer denied it. Norwegian media had quietly agreed not to report on the hospitalization at all. Norwegian diplomats Terje Rød-Larsen and his wife Mona Juul were placed under separate investigation. Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit was facing public scrutiny over her own past contact with Epstein — charities cutting ties, a national debate erupting over whether she should ever become queen.

In Norway, the weight of what accountability looks like bore down so heavily that a former prime minister was hospitalized.

In Washington, the deputy attorney general went on CNN and said there was nothing in the files.

On February 1, 2026 — one day after the DOJ released three million pages — Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” and said this:

“I can’t talk about any investigations, but I will say the following, which is that in July 2025, the Department of Justice said that we had reviewed the ‘Epstein files,’ and there was nothing in there that allowed us to prosecute anybody. We then released over 3½ million pieces of paper, which the entire world can look at now and see if we got it wrong.”

“Nothing in there.” That is the official position of the United States Department of Justice. Three and a half million pages, and the deputy attorney general says: nothing.

But Britain read those same pages and found enough to arrest two people. France read them and opened two criminal investigations. Norway read them and arrested a former prime minister. The United Nations read them and invoked crimes against humanity.

America read them and found nothing.

Here is what Britain was doing with the same files.