The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karyn Donachy's avatar
Karyn Donachy
7h

GOD I HOPE SO!!! I’m tired and angry that the orange antichrist gets away with every godd@mn thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dawn Suiter's avatar
Dawn Suiter
7h

Let us never forget his very curious wording regarding “never [having] the privilege of going to Epstein’s island.” Ew times infinity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
94 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture