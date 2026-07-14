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Ada Fuller's avatar
Ada Fuller
2h

I’m not sure if trump saw a fellow fighter in Paxton, but he did see the familiar figure of a felon and a womanizer — and he liked it! As Texas approaches the November vote, reporters may need to check that their clients are over twenty-one for some of the information about Paxton!

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Dannys's avatar
Dannys
2h

Just 3 ? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

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