LEFT: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images. CENTER: Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images. RIGHT: Former chairman of the Republican National Committee Michael Whatley. Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Headlines of the 2026 cycle often center around the triumph of Democratic recruitment. And rightfully so.

Democrats were not supposed to have a shot at retaking the Senate this year. But here we are, four months out from the midterms, and polls suggest Democrats have a real chance of winning back the majority. And that is in large part due to the recruitment of the strongest candidates in several key races, particularly in red states.

From former Governor Roy Cooper in North Carolina, to former Rep. Mary Peltola in Alaska, to former U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown in Ohio, each one of them has run—and won—at least one statewide race despite the decidedly red partisan lean of their states. Notably, all three are currently polling ahead of their opponents in their races, which are widely considered must-wins if Democrats are going to retake control of the chamber.

What gets less attention in the Senate landscape is the Republican field, which has largely been formed by Donald Trump’s own endorsement successes. But while there may not be disastrous choices like a Herschel Walker or a Kari Lake among this year’s batch of Trump endorsees this year, Trump has still put his mark on the Republican field— and not in a good way for his party.

If Democrats do end up taking back the Senate majority, it will likely mean they ran the table in key races. These include in Texas where Democratic State Senator James Talarico is running against Trump-endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton; in North Carolina where Democratic former Governor Roy Cooper is facing off against Trump-endorsed former RNC Chair Michael Whatley; and in Georgia where Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff is facing off against Trump-endorsed Rep. Mike Collins.

In all of these races, Trump has helped shape the Republican field by placing his own quest for unwavering loyalty (and revenge against those who refuse to give it) above Republican electoral concerns.

Texas: Ken Paxton

After Senator Lisa Murkowski voted to convict Trump in his 2021 impeachment trial, Trump vowed revenge, endorsing Murkowski’s challenger Kelly Tshibaka in the 2022 midterms. While Murkowski eked out a victory, in part thanks to Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, Trump was back for revenge once again in May of 2026, this time successfully ousting another one of the seven senators who voted to convict him: Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

Then, just three days after that endorsement victory, Trump came out in support of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate primary run-off, sealing the fate of yet another sitting Senator: John Cornyn of Texas.

At the time Trump endorsed Paxton, there was less than a week until the May 26 primary run-off, early voting was already underway, and it was clear which way the MAGA winds were blowing. So Trump’s endorsement, declaring Paxton “a true MAGA Warrior” was hardly an act of political courage. But he still claimed victory.

The path to that endorsement was convoluted. After Cornyn barely led Paxton in the March 3 primary, with neither candidate winning an outright majority, Cornyn and his allies were hopeful that Trump might throw his weight behind him. As The Texas Tribune reported,

The day after the March primary, Trump said that he would endorse “soon” in order to stop a primary battle that, he said at the time, “cannot, for the good of the party, and our Country, be allowed to go on any longer.”

But instead, “Trump kept both campaigns on edge for months.” And in the end, Trump’s neutrality in itself was an endorsement, as Paxton’s poll numbers only grew stronger in the interim. When Trump finally pulled the trigger, he went with the guy he’d wanted to support the whole time. After all, as PBS News recounted,

Trump has had an at-times cool relationship with Cornyn, notably after the senator suggested in 2023 that Trump could not win the presidency again in 2024 and that his “time has passed him by.” Cornyn also was an early critic of Trump’s plan for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico — a project he now supports.

As The Texas Tribune notes, Cornyn was slow to endorse Trump in 2024 and “that hesitancy appears to have been decisive in Trump’s endorsement.”

In Paxton, Trump saw a fellow unapologetic fighter who has been resilient in the face of fierce opposition, even from within his own party. He also saw someone who has been loyal to him from the start. As The Texas Tribune put it:

In throwing his weight behind Paxton, Trump is rewarding a loyal soldier who led the legal efforts to overturn the 2020 election and spoke at the pro-Trump rally that preceded the deadly U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021. Like Trump, Paxton has faced federal prosecution and impeachment, and survived both. And Paxton has similarly raucous support among the MAGA base that has powered Trump’s political career — a constituency that came out in full force to loudly protest Trump’s reported inclination to endorse Cornyn more than two months ago. As Trump wrote in his endorsement. “Ken Paxton has gone through a lot, in many cases, very unfairly, but he is a Fighter, and knows how to WIN,” adding, “Our Country needs Fighters, and also Loyalty to the Cause of Greatness. We can never allow what happened to the United States of America during the Corrupt Biden Administration, to happen again.”

But Paxton was also the opponent Democrats were hoping to face in November. Like Trump, he has been plagued by scandal going back more than ten years. They include a three count indictment on securities fraud charges and credible accusations of accepting bribes by top staffers in his office. Then in 2023, as ABC News reported,

“The Republican-led Texas House of Representatives voted 121-23 to impeach Paxton, accusing him of misusing his power to aid friends and donors… immediately suspended from office.”

By September, the Texas State Senate had acquitted him and he was allowed to resume his duties as the state’s top law enforcement official. Then, in 2025, after Paxton launched his Senate campaign, his wife State Senator Angela Paxton filed for divorce “on biblical grounds,” accusing Paxton of committing adultery.

Yes, Trump was always going to endorse this man. And as a result, Democrats, with James Talarico at the top of the ticket, have the best chance in decades to win statewide in this notoriously red state.

The latest NYT/Siena poll had Talarico and Paxton tied 47-47. But within those numbers, as Greg Sargent noted on BlueSky, you would much rather be Talarico.

*More see Paxton as “extreme” candidate *Talarico winning 9% of Trump voters *Talarico +32 with Latinos

A new poll of Hispanic business owners in Texas demonstrates the same, finding Talarico up by 7 points among the group, for good reason.

One in five Hispanic business owners in Texas say they’ve had an employee deported in the past year, according to a new survey commissioned by the U.S. Hispanic Business Council and shared first with POLITICO. Seven in ten said their businesses had been impacted by Trump’s tariffs. Among those surveyed, Talarico holds a seven-point lead over Attorney General Ken Paxton, the GOP nominee, even though a plurality of the over 1,000 respondents self-identify as Republican. Almost one quarter who supported Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican primary now say they’ll back Talarico, while over half say they’ll back Paxton.

Additionally, Talarico has outraised Paxton by a 3-to-1 margin. And as Talarico has pummeled Paxton, it’s been not just on his lack of ethics…

But also for being a part of the corrupt wealthy out of touch elite seeking to enrich themselves at the expense of the rest of us.

Much like Paxton’s number one backer, Donald Trump.

North Carolina: Michael Whatley

While Trump successfully helped oust Cassidy and Cornyn in actual competitive primaries this year, it was actually back in June 2025 when Trump took out his first sitting Senator of the cycle.

Senator Thom Tillis—a relatively moderate Senator who would have had a glide path to reelection in North Carolina this year—had announced he would oppose Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” In response,Trump threatened to support a primary challenge against Tillis. Just a day after that Truth Social post, Tillis confirmed he would not run for reelection after all, and would be retiring after his term ends.

One month later, Trump endorsed former RNC Chair Michael Whatley for the open seat. Whatley had overseen Trump’s unlikely 2024 triumph at the helm of the Republican Party. In classic style, by choosing Whatley, Trump prioritized purging dissent and rewarding loyalty over proven electoral success. In hindsight, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s statement at the time of Trump’s endorsement of Whatley looks prescient:

“Thom Tillis’ decision not to run for reelection is another blow to Republicans’ chances as they face a midterm backlash that puts their majority at risk. Even Tillis admits the GOP plan to slash Medicaid and spike costs for families is toxic.”

Even as Trump ensured Republicans failed to field their strongest candidate, Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand delivered Democrats their strongest when former Governor Roy Cooper jumped into the race for U.S. Senate last July. While North Carolina has been a genuinely purple state for years, the state has not voted for a Democrat for president since Obama in 2008 and has only elected three Democratic U.S. Senators in the last 30 years. Cooper was a popular two-term governor and, in 2024, helped elect his own Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein to succeed him.

By the time of the March 3, 2026 primaries, there was little suspense as to who would prevail. Whatley won the Republican nomination with 64% of the vote, and Cooper won the Democratic nomination with 92%. Ever since, Cooper has led Whatley in the polls, anywhere between 4-10%, even reaching 50%. In April, Cook Political Report shifted the race from Toss-Up to Lean Democratic. And Cooper just today reported having raised $15 million in the second quarter of this year. But while Whatley has not released his latest fundraising totals, WRAL reports:

As of March 31, which is the end of the first quarter, Cooper had raised more than triple Whatley’s total: $26.8 million for Cooper, compared with $8.4 million for Whatley.

And, well…

Whatley already spent most of that money, Federal Election Commission data shows, while Cooper has mostly been hanging onto his.

As Cooper’s campaign manager, Jeff Allen, told WRAL, “the nearly $15 million in the past three months came nearly all through small-dollar donations, indicating the campaign is connecting with regular people.”

NC Newsline described how things are going for Whatley:

During a Rocky Mount rally last December alongside President Donald Trump, former RNC and NC GOP Chair Michael Whatley walked over to the press area to hold court. “You’ve got to make me look not goofy,” he quipped as the gaggle began. In the months since, as polls have grown worse and unflattering stories have emerged about his tenure leading the state Republican Party, Whatley has increasingly withdrawn from nonpartisan media, cutting reporters out of event invitation lists and retreating to friendly, right-leaning podcasts and outlets where he can avoid potentially embarrassing slips.

Sounds familiar.

Down by double digits to his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Roy Cooper, in nearly every poll this year, Whatley has adopted the pugilistic approach of his political benefactor, Trump, whose endorsement cleared the way for Whatley’s nomination in the Republican Senate primary.

As for how Cooper is positioning himself against Whatley, Allen told WRAL:

“Roy Cooper is running to make stuff cost less, while Big Oil and utility company lobbyist and D.C. insider Michael Whatley is only looking out for himself and his well-connected friends,” Allen said in a written statement.

Georgia: Mike Collins

As with North Carolina, Republicans’ current fortunes in the Georgia Senate race were foretold more than a year ago, back in May 2025 when Governor Brian Kemp opted out of seeking the Republican nomination for Senate to run against incumbent Senator Jon Ossoff.

Widely considered the one “top tier” candidate who would have immediately been favored against Ossoff, Kemp tried to frame his decision as one free from politics and, perhaps more tellingly, free from any conflict with Trump. The president, of course, will always blame Kemp for refusing to support his effort to overturn Georgia’s election result in 2020, making any run for office problematic given Trump’s propensity to attack his perceived enemies. In his statement, Kemp played nice, saying he “spoke with President Trump and Senate leadership earlier today and expressed my commitment to work alongside them to ensure we have a strong Republican nominee who can win next November.”

Instead, in August of 2025, Kemp endorsed political outsider Derek Dooley, a former University of Tennessee football coach, for the seat. While far-right Georgia Congressman Mike Collins had already entered the race, he wouldn’t get Trump’s endorsement until just two days before the June 16th primary run-off after Collins had already proved himself in a May primary, besting Dooley by 10% in a three-way race.

While both Dooley and Collins had touted their strong support for Trump during their campaigns in hopes of a presidential endorsement, Collins had gone all out to portray himself as MAGA through and through. As NBC News reported,

Collins often noted on the campaign trail and on the airwaves that he authored the Laken Riley Act, an immigration enforcement measure that was the first bill Trump signed into law in his second term. Collins’ campaign launched a TV ad during the runoff where Collins says, “I stand with President Trump,” and features footage of Trump praising Collins as “fantastic.”

With Trump’s endorsement, this work clearly paid off, as Trump crowed,

It is my Great Honor to endorse “MAGA” Mike Collins, a Highly Respected Congressman who has been with me from the very beginning…

Later in the endorsement, however, Trump said the quiet part out loud, complaining that Dooley

…said that I lost Georgia in 2020 when, in actuality, the facts have now proven that I won by a lot!

If Kemp wasn’t going to give Trump the satisfaction of wreaking revenge by defeating him directly, Trump would settle for a proxy victory. Trump’s last minute endorsement helped drive Collins to an 11% victory over Kemp’s choice in the race. In response, Collins himself framed his victory as one not just against Dooley, but against “a sitting Governor.”

And just as in both Texas and North Carolina, alignment and loyalty to Trump is costing the Republican Party in Georgia.

As the bruising Republican primary continued throughout the winter and spring, Senator Jon Ossoff successfully framed the race not as him against a Republican candidate, but as all of us against a corrupt ruling elite:

“This is a government of, by and for the ultrarich. It is the wealthiest cabinet ever. This is the Epstein class ruling our country.”

But that was just the set up. Once Mike Collins became the nominee, hand-delivered by Donald Trump—the undisputed leader of the Epstein class—Ossoff delivered the punchline.

One punch…

After…

Another…

The strategy is paying off. In April, Ossoff’s race was shifted from Toss-Up to Lean Democrat.

The day after Collins won his June primary, Ossoff raised $1 million, adding to a massive $31+ million warchest he’d built even before the Republican primary had played out.

And in a recent Fox News poll, Ossoff is up by a remarkable 13 points over Collins.

Trump’s Tell

Trump intends to give a prime time speech on Thursday, purportedly on the topic of “free and fair elections” and to give a “very big announcement.”

More specifically, he reportedly intends to accuse Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both of whom won in Georgia run-offs in early 2021 in the wake of January 6th, of being “illegitimate because of fraud.”

As I wrote back in May, Trump doesn’t care that his actions are harming his fellow Republicans’ midterm prospects. Indeed, he might even be subconsciously sabotaging them as he places his own desire for retaliation and righting petty wrongs above keeping Congress in the hands of his own party.

In response to the news of Trump’s Thursday speech, Jon Ossoff contends Trump’s election denialism will ultimately backfire as Trump forces his endorsees to dance the way he wants them to:

“Donald Trump’s spiral continues. The failed president, pocketing billions as he drives up prices, is afraid to lose the midterms.” “So he will reheat debunked election conspiracy theories and tell bizarre new lies to deny his 2020 defeat and attack voting rights. This is a disaster for Trump puppet Mike Collins. Already mired in scandal, Mike will have to double down on conspiracy theories”

If the Democrats really do pull off a sweep of the Senate seats up for grabs in November, particularly in Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia, they will have Donald Trump—and his single-minded megalomania—in large part to thank for it.

Because in the end, nothing else can bring down a candidate’s numbers quite like Trump’s political touch of death.