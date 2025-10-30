The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Douglas Brown's avatar
Douglas Brown
10h

Thank you for once again presenting us with a viewpoint based upon legal expertise.

One phrase of yours in this piece stands out to me.

"The trust that took generations to build has been lost overnight."

While in context it refers to the presumption of regularity for the DOJ, it is an encapsulation of the consequences to the United States of this regime's actions.

Faith in the United States as a trade partner has been shattered.

Faith in the United States as a military ally has been brought into question.

Faith in the government's concern for all citizens equally has vanished.

Faith in the US dollar has been severely shaken.

It will take a very long time indeed to rebuild the trust that has been lost "overnight." The man that was elected to the presidency has been known since the 1970s as a liar, a cheat, a thief, and a fraud. He is transplanting his personal reputation as a man of no honor and no worth to the United States as a whole. I find that particularly hard to bear.

EcstaticRationalist
10h

Trump and his minions are hell-bent on establishing a dictatorship, courts be damned. Push will come to shove when they overtly take actions that ignore court rulings. At which point the second half of this sentence will become paramount: "The federal courts will likely move to block them, and perhaps more importantly, will provide the legal justifications for both civilians and the military to refuse to go along."

Trump is going to eventually ignore the courts (and I think Jay is right that the UnSupreme Crunchwrap Court will flinch at finding in favor of the Trump regime's clearly illegal and unconstitutional actions in the face of so many well-reasoned, factual lower court rulings). The day Trump overtly ignores the courts is the day when civilians within the government, as well as the US military, must decide if they are going to support him, or the Constitution and the rule of law.

