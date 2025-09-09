The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

sharon f
38m

I support shutting it down without any demands. Rs don’t keep their agreements, so there’s no point. We don’t have time to do traditional politics any longer.

Chris Ortolano
24m

Word on the street is that Schumer and Jefferies are already caving, and are not up for the fight. Moderate democrats are failing us; we need new leadership.

