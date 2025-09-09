U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.

In March, the Democratic Party faced a test, and in the eyes of much of the base, it failed. As members of the party out of power, Democrats don’t have a whole lot of it to wield. They usually can’t get their bills to the floor, they don’t control committees, and they can’t block budget bills that go through the reconciliation process.

But even in the minority, Democrats do have some power. They can conduct oversight and draw attention to the worst excesses of the regime. They can exploit divisions within the GOP to sink legislation. They can even slow down or bury judicial appointments and lower-level nominees who require Senate confirmation.

And most of all, they can filibuster in the Senate, especially when it comes to passing a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government when Congress has failed to pass appropriations bills.

This brings us back to March of this year. Today, I want to revisit what happened to the Democratic opposition in March and why the party is now viewed so negatively by its own base. This is important because another CR decision, with a possible government shutdown, is fast approaching at the end of this month, and Democrats need to avoid the mistakes they made before.

There are basically three choices ahead: 1) shut down the government, 2) agree to another CR with conditions, or 3) fold once again with nothing to show for it. While there are arguments for options 1 and 2 that reasonable people can debate, option 3 would be an unmitigated disaster.

March madness

Think back six months to March of this year. At the time, Trump had already issued many unconstitutional and illegal executive orders. DOGE was ripping through the government and closing entire agencies like USAID. The White House was illegally impounding congressionally appropriated funds. And political purges at the Justice Department had already begun.

To no one’s surprise, the GOP-controlled Congress had failed once again to pass the appropriations bills necessary to fund the government. Republicans had already gone to Democrats for help passing a CR that would keep the government open through the next deadline in March.

The Republicans asked for another extension, this time to September 30. Without that extension, the government would run out of appropriated funds, and it would have to shut down all non-essential services.

To get their extension, Republicans would need to overcome a Democratic filibuster, meaning at least seven Senate Democrats would have to agree. Democrats in the House had already rallied against the CR and were united in their votes against it—even in swing districts where the vote could prove costly for vulnerable Dems.

After initially signaling that he would not play ball, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) came out against a government shutdown and brought along enough Democrats to overcome the filibuster. Schumer explained his admittedly difficult decision in an OpEd, beginning with the point that those most at risk would be the first hurt:

As I have said many times, there are no winners in a government shutdown. But there are certainly victims: the most vulnerable Americans, those who rely on federal programs to feed their families, get medical care and stay financially afloat. Communities that depend on government services to function will suffer.

He noted that Trump and Musk (who was then still the unofficial head of DOGE) would like nothing more than to see the government shut down. Schumer made four key arguments.

First, he believed the shutdown would empower Trump and Musk to destroy government services more quickly than ever by deeming whole swaths of the government nonessential and by furloughing staff.

Second, if the government shut down, the GOP could use its majority to cherry-pick which agencies to reopen, leaving others to languish.

Third, a shutdown would bring real pain to Americans. Veterans Affairs and Social Security offices could see staff reduced even further, and it could stall federal court cases, delaying trials and clogging the appeals process for years.

Fourth, a shutdown would distract from Trump’s failures. He had caused chaos in the markets and damaged the economy, but that would take second place to the crisis of a paralyzed government.

These are not small concerns, and it was a close call as to what the ultimate decision should be. But what disturbed many political observers is that Schumer appeared to come late to this decision, giving him no opportunity to use the possibility of a shutdown to exact concessions from the GOP, particularly around impounded funds.

This would have required Schumer to bluff, because he apparently really did not want to see a shutdown for all the reasons he stated. It would have required nerves of steel that simply were not on display at the time.

The CR passed with Schumer’s and a handful of other Senate Democrats’ support. Trump continued to issue illegal executive orders. DOGE continued its rampage until it was finally stopped by court orders—and by its own incompetence and internal squabbling in the Trump cabinet. The White House continued to impound funds. And the political purges increased.

In short, Dems showed Trump weakness at a time they needed to show they were up to the fight. And he saw that as a sign he could continue his authoritarian march.

Wake up when September ends

A recent OpEd by Ezra Klein in the New York Times entitled “Stop Acting Like This Is Normal” has sharpened the discussion and the focus over the looming budget battle. That’s because we are now upon the next opportunity for Democrats to demonstrate that they actually can fight and not just roll over.

As before, the GOP-controlled Congress has failed to pass the appropriations bills necessary to keep the government funded, and they are highly unlikely to get their act together with so few days remaining. That means we’re due for another CR, or the government will shut down at the end of September.

It’s March 2025 all over again. Or is it?

Democrats are talking earlier, and tougher, about what they will do this time around. And even moderates like Klein are now saying that cooperating with this regime on the budget is tantamount to complicity in its authoritarian takeover.

Strong words, but as Klein notes, these are not normal times.

Still, a shutdown carries enormous consequences for our country, and it’s important to know what we might be about to go through and to weigh the pluses and minuses in crafting the best response and gaining the best leverage.

Klein: The reasons to oppose a shutdown no longer apply

Klein sought out Schumer after that fateful March vote and interviewed him about his reasoning behind supporting the March CR. Klein’s summary of Schumer’s thinking was close to, but not exactly, what Schumer had argued in his own OpEd:

1) Trump was being stopped in the courts back in March, but a shutdown could cause the courts to close; 2) DOGE could act with greater speed and impunity to gut the government; and 3) Trump was causing markets to quake, but a shutdown might confuse the message as to who was to blame for the state of things.

Klein argues now that, because none of these reasons applies any longer, it is better to shut down the government than to negotiate with the authoritarians who are trying to take it over.

He’s right about the last two considerations no longer being an issue. DOGE has melted into the background as cabinet members have asserted control over their own department’s staffing; its worst work is behind us, and Musk has been sent packing.

On the economy, pretty much everyone knows that the tariffs are driving up inflation, eating away at profitability and making corporate and industrial planning difficult to impossible. The public is also aware that Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” will transfer wealth from the poorest and most needy to the top earners while gutting Medicaid and food assistance. A shutdown would simply add to an already shaky economic situation, and if messaged correctly, the fault could be placed upon the GOP. More on that later.

But closure of the federal courts is not something we should take lightly.

Courting danger

Schumer didn’t actually mention the courts’ possibly shutting down in his OpEd, but it is a big consideration—even though Klein argues it’s not as strong an argument as it was earlier this year. That’s because, according to Klein, the Supreme Court has since weighed in on several issues, causing early wins in federal district courts to be undone. He writes,

Instead of reprimanding Trump for his executive order unilaterally erasing the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of citizenship to all born here, it reprimanded the lower courts for imposing a national freeze on his order in the way they did. It has shown him extraordinary deference to the way he is exercising power.

While it’s true that SCOTUS has shown Trump extreme deference, it’s simply not true that the federal courts have afforded no backstop to the worst excesses of the regime.

Just in the past month, district court orders have halted the White House in its tracks across the country. As I wrote about last week, a federal judge stopped planeloads of unaccompanied children from being deported without due process. A district judge in California enjoined the White House from deploying troops in that state in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act. Another handed Harvard a win against Trump’s overreach and threats to cut off research funding. Blue state attorneys general have clawed back billions in NIH research dollars through successful court cases—impounded funds that the red states never challenged.

At the appellate level, the Federal Circuit, sitting en banc, threw out most of Trump’s illegal “Liberation Day” tariffs. And the Fifth Circuit, not exactly a bastion of liberalism, ruled Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act based on an “invasion” by Tren de Aragua members from Venezuela illegal and void.

In short, we have flooded the zone with wins. SCOTUS might hit pause or reverse on these cases, it’s true. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t workarounds to its bad faith.

Take Klein’s own example of the national birthright cases. While the majority eliminated the power of federal district courts to issue nationwide injunctions, the litigants in the affected cases were already prepared with their answer: proposed class actions. District courts have now certified broad classes to ensure that their remedies have a nationwide effect. Their orders comply with SCOTUS in that they are no broader than the certified class of plaintiffs, but the class of plaintiffs itself includes basically everyone.

The High Court has a busy calendar and cannot always get to appeals promptly, even on its much-maligned shadow docket. In most cases, it’s not making a decision on the merits but rather allowing the status quo ante to continue. Not great, certainly, but also not the end of the matter.

And while appeals are pending, the Trump regime must await the Court’s decision. That throws sand in the gears of their excesses and diverts critical resources and attention toward court fights.

If there is a shutdown, courts may need to get creative about ways to keep the doors open. Unlike executive branch agencies, federal courts can operate on their reserves or carryover funds, including what they obtain from court filing fees, for about two or perhaps up to four weeks. Courts around the country could decide to prioritize cases involving constitutional questions or challenges to the federal government’s actions, even while putting civil litigation and nonviolent criminal cases on pause.

Civil rights groups, immigrants’ rights organizations, and blue state attorneys general must continue to have avenues to challenge and put a stop to Trump’s unconstitutional and authoritarian policies and actions.

What about the most vulnerable?

In his OpEd, Klein also didn’t mention the fear Schumer led with back in March: that the most vulnerable would suffer first by losing access to critical government support.

A shutdown, by definition, does impact those dependent upon the government the most. The GOP, of course, will seek to exploit this and place the blame on Democrats for a shutdown.

But here’s the thing: The GOP’s bill already inflicts the worst harm in generations, shredding our social safety net in order to provide more tax breaks for the wealthy. The only way Democrats can protect working-class families from even greater harm is to draw the line at the CR.

This is where better messaging from the Democrats is critical and should be part of the Democratic negotiation strategy. Democrats are the only ones fighting to protect working families. That’s why any agreement on a CR must include a rollback of the cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, as well as a pledge to renew premium subsidies on the Affordable Care Act, so that poorer families aren’t devastated by the GOP budget.

Let’s be clear-eyed about this. It’s highly unlikely that the GOP would agree to roll back its cuts entirely just to pass a CR. But it could offer concessions that might stop the worst from happening. And as the saying goes, you can’t get what you don’t ask for.

If the GOP won’t budge and won’t negotiate, the question of who is at fault will be far easier for Democrats to message. Republicans wouldn’t come to the table and try to win over even seven Senate Democrats, who had simply asked that they take the sting out of the worst parts of the budget bill. Democrats needed to draw a red line, and they drew it to protect as many people as they could from financial ruin.

Republicans would rather hurt the whole country with a shutdown than give up one red cent from the billionaire donors who fund them.

The need for a clarion call

The message that we must save our healthcare system from the corruption of the GOP isn’t the only one Democrats could carry into the CR battle. There are many horrors that this regime is inflicting, from masked ICE raids to federal troops on our streets, that could also be a rallying point.

But the battle over preserving Obamacare during Trump’s first term taught us that the loss of healthcare speaks to people’s real economic worries. It’s an issue that results in packed town halls; it won electoral majorities for the Democrats in 2018; and properly messaged, it also carries with it the twin calls of affordability and resistance to the oligarchy—two powerful themes that have energized the base these past eight months.

Whatever Democrats do, they must first decide to decide. They cannot go in without a plan or a message to fight for and leave empty-handed once again. For the sake of a base that is losing hope in its leaders, they need to show they are ready to fight, not fold. Whatever they do, they cannot chicken out like Trump.

If a shutdown has to happen should they not get what they demand, so be it. Democratic leaders should begin telling their constituents now to prepare. They need to explain why they will not cave to the GOP’s demands of another “clean” CR, and who they are going to bat for.

If our leaders raise the banners high, at long last, Democrats will cheer and rally to the cause. We can endure hardship in the name of fighting MAGA fascism. And doing nothing now certainly means paying a far bigger price later. That’s something everyone can understand and support.

So let’s hear the message, Democrats. Wield the last bit of power you have. Challenge the GOP. Tell us where you are drawing the red line. And we will assemble all our forces on this side of it.

