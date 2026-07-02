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Betsy L's avatar
Betsy L
11h

Christopher Armitage, of The Existitential Republic, lays out exactly how Alvin Bragg, of NYC, can prosecute Eric Trump for wire fraud, defrauding clients, business fraud, and a fourth thing that I've forgotten. Armitage cites the specific NY laws that E Trump broke, lists defenses against those charges, and then explains why those defenses won't hold up. It's wonderful reading. The original substack was published in April, but Armitage is republishing it in hopes that Bragg will prosecute Eric Trump.

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solnichka (CA, MI, CO, OR, WA)'s avatar
solnichka (CA, MI, CO, OR, WA)
12h

We bring receipts. We stay aggressive. We don't back down. There will be consequences.

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