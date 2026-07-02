US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before he boards Air Force One for his first flight aboard the Boeing 747-8 that Qatar gifted the United States. Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images.

Donald Trump’s annual financial disclosure landed Tuesday. It revealed some genuinely shocking numbers, even in an era when few things do. The biggest eye-poppers were his roughly $526.8 million from the sale of tokens tied to World Liberty Financial, the crypto venture he co-founded with his sons, and another $635 million in royalties tied to his memecoin business. His net worth has nearly tripled since the 2024 election, from roughly $2.3 billion to $6.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Norm Eisen, the former White House ethics czar who now runs Democracy Defenders Action, posted his reaction after reviewing the disclosures. “The corruption is staggering. He & his family are knee-deep in trading on his power. R’s in Congress are enabling this.”

Eisen reduced the problem to its essentials, but the “staggering” part still needs unpacking. There is so much corruption that it is now flooding the zone. Trump family grifts, corrupt deals, arm-twisting and bogus settlements surface so often that each gets barely a news cycle or two before the next arrives. That makes the problem feel insurmountable, and that’s the point.

At such moments, it’s critical to climb out of the zone to get a wider view. Looking across the entire corrupt wasteland, the picture becomes clearer: Nearly every form of corruption falls into one of three broad buckets:

Bribes: Pay-to-play payments for access or preferred outcomes, whether that’s a memecoin purchase, a pardon or a foreign government’s gift;

Tributes: Protection racket payments made to placate Trump, extracted through lawsuits, threats or leverage he holds over regulatory approval; and

Self-Dealing: Trump and his family profiting from the abuse of their power and position, whether through stakes in a tungsten mine or a drone company with ties to the government, or through stock trades using insider information or market manipulation.

Once we (and Democratic lawmakers) properly identify the kind of corruption taking place, it becomes easier to understand how to deal with it, including which anti-corruption laws apply and how to unravel the web of illegal payments.

As an exercise, let’s review some of the most egregious examples of Trumpian corruption and place them into these three categories, starting with the easiest to spot and working up to the trickiest.

The bribes

Untraceable digital tokens. Early in his second term, Trump made it easy for anyone in the world to enrich the president of the United States directly, instantly and anonymously. There was no need for lobbyists, no donation limits and no disclosure required.

Those are the basic mechanics of World Liberty Financial (WLF), the crypto venture Trump launched with his sons, which generated more than $580 million for Trump in 2025 alone. Every time anyone in the world buys one of WLF’s digital tokens, the Trumps get a transaction fee. And the bigger the market for Trump’s memecoins, the more the Trumps can offload onto buyers at a big profit.

The clearest illustration came in May 2025, when the top 220 buyers of Trump’s memecoin were invited to a private dinner at his Virginia golf club. A Bloomberg analysis found that all but six of the top 25 wallets, and more than half of the top 220, traded through foreign exchanges legally barred from serving U.S. customers.

The top-ranked buyer was Justin Sun, a crypto mogul who was facing SEC fraud charges at the time. The SEC paused its case against Sun weeks after he began investing in Trump’s ventures.

Senator Chris Murphy summed up the concern at a hearing that week: the dinner offered “a way around the State Department for foreign individuals of significant influence and wealth to be able to directly lobby the president.”

Clemency for Cash. A pardon is the most absolute power a president holds, and in October 2025 Trump used that power to clear Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance. Zhao pled guilty to enabling money laundering that let funds flow to Iran, Cuba, Syria and Russian-occupied Ukraine.

The backstory with the Trumps is important. Binance had provided the software that let Trump’s sons, Don Jr. and Eric, first launch their USD1 “stablecoin.” An Emirati state fund had used that same stablecoin to make a $2 billion investment in Binance in a deal that could generate an estimated $80 million a year for the Trumps.

Elizabeth Oyer, the Justice Department’s own former pardon attorney, was appalled. “The influence that money played in securing this pardon is unprecedented... This is absolutely not justice. This is corruption.”

Zhao and the White House deny any connection between the deal and the pardon.

Foreign Money, Foreign Favors. This is where Trump’s retrofitted Qatari jet fits in. In May 2025, Qatar offered Trump a Boeing 747 valued near $400 million to serve as Air Force One, with the aircraft set to transfer to his presidential library after he leaves office. Columbia Law School professor Richard Briffault described it as “a pretty textbook case of a violation of the Emoluments Clause,” the constitutional provision barring officials from accepting gifts from foreign states without congressional consent.

Congress never voted on the gift. Around the same trip, the Trump Organization began stacking real estate deals across the Gulf, including a $1 billion Jeddah project, a golf resort outside Doha, an 80-story tower in Dubai, and talks over joining a $63 billion Saudi development. Robert Weissman of Public Citizen framed the concern: “When the American people elect a president, they expect that person to work for them, not for profit.”

The tributes

Litigation as Leverage. Where the bribes have people paying Trump to get something, the tributes have the same machine running in reverse. Parties are paying Trump to make him stop.

In 2025, Trump sued a string of major media companies over their coverage decisions: Paramount/CBS over editing of a “60 Minutes” interview, Disney/ABC over a correspondent’s on-air remarks, Meta, X and Google/YouTube over his suspension after January 6. Even though legal experts viewed these claims as uniformly weak, the big companies settled rather than fight. Per Trump’s own 2025 financial disclosure, the final payouts were $16 million each from Disney/ABC and Paramount/CBS, $24.5 million from Meta, $22 million from Google/YouTube, and $8 million from X, with the Disney, Paramount and Meta payments directed to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation.

Media analyst Brian Stelter summed up the pattern: “CBS did not actually do anything wrong here... but its parent company paid the price anyway, with some people likening this to a ransom or even a bribe.”

Coercing the bar. The same leverage worked on law firms, minus even the pretense of a lawsuit. Starting in March 2025, Trump issued executive orders against firms that had employed his legal adversaries, including Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block and WilmerHale. His orders stripped their attorneys’ security clearances and barred them from federal buildings.

Nine other firms, most never even targeted by an order, preemptively cut deals to avoid one: Paul Weiss, Skadden, Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins and five more pledged a combined $940 million in “pro bono” legal work for the regime’s pet causes.

Four federal judges independently ruled the underlying executive orders unconstitutional. In an amicus brief, one group of legal ethics professors argued that the firms themselves were arguably committing bribery: “the promise of something of value to a public official with intent to influence an official act.”

The Ballroom. Neither lawsuit nor executive order was even needed for a third example of tributes paid, only the ongoing leverage of a White House that controls the regulatory fates of big business. Trump told the public the cost of his ballroom would be fully covered by private donations, with taxpayers paying nothing. The donors included Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Palantir and Lockheed Martin, each writing checks whose individual amounts were never disclosed.

Public Citizen’s analysis found 16 of those companies faced active federal enforcement matters, including antitrust actions, labor investigations and SEC investigations, all controlled by the White House.

The “free” ballroom turned out, to no one’s surprise, to be a $500 million no-bid contract, routed through the Executive Residence, an office exempt from competitive bidding and disclosure rules, with taxpayers now covering roughly half of a project that has ballooned to $600 million. That puts part of the corruption around it into the next bucket, discussed below.

The self-dealing

Trump Family Business. This third bucket is about how the Trumps simply take interests in things they can exert influence or control over to pocket money for themselves. In early 2026, investors tied to Don Jr. and Eric Trump acquired a stake in a Kazakhstan tungsten mining venture through Dominari Securities, a firm the brothers partly own. The White House had announced the underlying mining deal months earlier, in November 2025. As the New York Times revealed in extensive reporting, the investors acquired the stake just six days before the U.S. signed a critical-minerals agreement with Kazakhstan, raising questions about timing and access. The federal government is offering the project up to $1.6 billion in support through the Export-Import Bank and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation. It’s part of a broader $8.9 billion in federal backing across at least 14 critical-minerals companies, all with Trump-family or Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick–family ties.

Don Jr.’s drone investments follow the same pattern as the tungsten deal. He joined the advisory board of Unusual Machines, a small Florida drone-parts maker, in November 2024, and was given 200,000 shares that are now worth millions. How did that happen? Eleven months after he received his stake, the company landed its largest government order yet: a U.S. Army contract for 3,500 drone motors, with the Army signaling plans to order 20,000 more components in 2026. That pushed Unusual Machines’ value up sharply. Forbes reported that this wasn’t an isolated case: “Unusual Machines is at least the second company that appears to have activated an advisory board specifically to give Trump a role,” granting him shares and then “announcing at least $15.2 million in military-linked orders, including a direct U.S. Army buy.”

Trading on the Office. Then there’s Trump’s own stock trades. His accounts made more than 3,500 individual trades in the first quarter of 2026 alone. That’s hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions, a pace ethics lawyer Richard Painter, who served as chief White House ethics counsel under George W. Bush, said has no precedent: “We’ve never seen a president trading actively in the stock market before.”

The trading pattern overlaps key White House decisions. Trump’s account made 15 transactions in Nvidia stock. On January 6, 2026, he bought Nvidia shares one week before the Commerce Department approved Nvidia chip sales to China, and on February 10, he bought again, one week before Nvidia announced a major computing deal with Meta. He also made six trades in Intel, the company Trump had pressured into giving the federal government a 10 percent ownership stake, and seven in Boeing, the company a U.S. special envoy was quoted telling foreign buyers, “If you want to make the president happy, buy Boeing.”

His account also made nine purchases of Palantir stock, a company with a $1.3 billion Pentagon contract. When the stock fell nearly 15 percent in April, Trump posted on Truth Social that “Palantir Technologies has proven to have great war-fighting capabilities and equipment. Just ask our enemies.” Within 10 days, the stock had recovered.

Watching the ledger, keeping receipts

So why isn’t anyone doing anything about this? That’s an understandable question I hear frequently from readers. The honest answer is that certain Democrats are in fact doing what the minority in Congress can do: sending oversight demands, introducing bills and building the record before the public. What’s missing are votes.

Republicans hold both chambers, and on measure after measure they have chosen not to bring any of it forward. The corruption continues because the people with the actual power to stop it are actively declining to. Almost nothing outlined in this piece has been secret, which makes that choice by the GOP harder to excuse. Every deal, every settlement, every trade is sitting in a public disclosure, a news report or a congressional letter.

Public Citizen deserves credit for much of the investigative work on the ballroom donor list. The White House had disclosed only 21 corporate donors and never revealed individual amounts. So Public Citizen sued under the Freedom of Information Act to obtain the secret funding agreement governing ballroom donations, which confirmed the agreement itself permits certain donors to remain anonymous. Using that document, Public Citizen identified six more donors on top of the White House’s list before cross-referencing all 27 against federal contracting and enforcement data to produce its Ballroom Billions report.

The clearest attempt at a legislative fix is Sen. Jeff Merkley’s End Crypto Corruption Act, co-sponsored by 24 Senate Democrats and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, which would bar the president, vice president, senior officials and members of Congress and their families from profiting off crypto assets they issue or endorse. Merkley tried to attach anti-corruption amendments to the GENIUS Act, the Senate’s major stablecoin bill. But Republicans blocked a floor vote on every one of them. Merkley’s frustration has been apparent. “Trump’s crypto schemes are the Mount Everest of corruption,” he declared. “Republicans want to ram through this fatally flawed legislation without amendments.”

In the House, Rep. Maxine Waters introduced a companion bill, the Stop TRUMP in Crypto Act, hours before the May 2025 memecoin dinner. Neither bill has received a hearing.

On the Qatari jet, Rep. Jamie Raskin and more than a dozen House Democrats introduced a resolution demanding Trump seek congressional consent under the Emoluments Clause, as the Constitution requires. Senate Democrats introduced a companion resolution withholding that consent outright. Both went nowhere in Republican-controlled chambers.

On the law firm settlements, Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Adam Schiff and Rep. Raskin sent formal document requests asking firms like Paul Weiss to detail the scope of work they’ve performed for the administration. While it’s common to mock the use of angry letter writing as ineffective, these letters build the record for later when the Dems will have the gavel, and it is often the only tool available to the minority, which has no subpoena power.

If Democrats retake even one chamber of Congress in November, the calculus and process change immediately. Subpoena power would flip to committees that have spent two years writing letters instead of compelling answers. Stalled bills like the End Crypto Corruption Act become eligible for floor votes. And impeachment, however unlikely to succeed, becomes a live option again.

Hungary for solutions

It’s easy to lose hope given the breadth and audacity of Trump’s corruption. Shady deals keep happening, settlements keep landing in Trump-controlled accounts, and Republicans who could actually do something about it all keep declining to. It starts to feel like the grift machine is permanent, too big, brazen and normalized to ever actually stop.

But there’s a recent, real-world example of such a machine actually getting halted, ironically in the one country the American right had spent years trying to turn into its model. For over a decade, conservative strategists made pilgrimages to Budapest and held up Viktor Orbán’s Hungary as the blueprint for what they wanted to build here. Kevin Roberts, president of Heritage Foundation, once called it, admiringly, not just “a model for conservative statecraft” but “the model,” as Anne Applebaum noted in her Open Letters substack. Yet this spring, the Orbán government was voted out by its own citizens in part because the corruption finally became impossible to ignore.

Orbán ran Hungary for 16 years. At the height of his rule, an estimated 30 percent of the country’s GDP moved through Orbán-linked businesses, procurement contracts flowed almost exclusively to firms tied to the ruling party, and independent watchdogs downgraded Hungary from a full democracy to “partly free.”

In April, Péter Magyar’s Tisza party won a supermajority and booted out Orbán. The government sworn in that May did not waste its opening months. It submitted a 109-page legislative package that empowers Hungary’s Integrity Authority to investigate and remove corrupt officials, requires every company bidding on a public contract to disclose its actual ownership, and commits Hungary to join the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, which Orbán had refused for years precisely because it would let outside investigators examine his own government’s books. The European Union, which had frozen roughly €6.3 billion in funds over Hungary’s corruption record, gave the new government a hard deadline of August 31 to show real progress or keep the money frozen — external leverage that gave the internal reformers something to point to.

None of this is a guaranteed happy ending. Freedom House and Hungarian academics are already asking, in real time, whether Magyar can dismantle a captured state without simply becoming captured by his own power. But the larger lesson holds regardless of how Hungary’s specific reforms play out. A government built on this scale of self-dealing is not, in fact, permanent. It survives on the appearance of inevitability, and that appearance collapses the moment enough voters decide it should.

There is nothing inevitable and forever about Trump, just as there wasn’t about Orbàn. But Hungary didn’t fix 16 years of state capture by hoping. It fixed it by tossing out the corrupt machine—and then by quickly giving the lawmakers who replaced it something real and concrete to tackle.

That could be what 2027 will begin to look like in the U.S., but only if we the voters insist upon it.

Share