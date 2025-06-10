Tanks rest on the back of a rail car before being unloaded in Jessup, Maryland on June 9, 2025. Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP.

This coming Saturday, June 14, America will host several competing events. Across the nation, with over 100 pro-democracy groups participating, there are 1,500 rallies planned for the “No Kings” day of defiance. In Chicago, the most respected American-born leader, Pope Leo VIX, will livestream an address to the world from a sold-out stadium.

And in Washington D.C., Donald Trump is throwing himself a birthday parade.

It’s not just any parade. It will involve thousands of enlisted service members as well as an array of military equipment. As Axios reported, the parade will include 28 M1A1 Abrams tanks, 28 M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and 4 Paladin howitzers. There will also be 8 CH-47 Chinook helicopters, 16 AH-64 Apache helicopters and 16 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

The price tag? North of $45 million, once you include how much it will cost to repair the city streets that these heavy military vehicles ruin as they roll along them. Trump dismissed any concerns, calling this eye-popping expenditure “peanuts compared to the value of doing it.” (I’ll discuss that perceived “value” later.)

Earlier this week, railcars bearing the heaviest military equipment rolled into D.C. in what can only be described as a surreal scene:

The sight of tanks in D.C. and the very idea of a lavish, North Korea-style military parade makes many, including some conservatives in Congress and top military brass, uncomfortable, even alarmed. We aren’t a country that does this, our guts at least tell us, and there is something very wrong and dangerous here.

“Get over yourselves!” say Trump’s supporters. “It’s as American as apple pie to celebrate our big, beautiful Army. And we’ve had lotsa military parades before and none of you liberals batted an eye! You all have Trump Derangement Syndrome! You can’t even celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday because Trump is the Commander-in-Chief!”

It’s rare that the critiques of the MAGA right merit a substantive response, but this is one such occasion. Is it American to glorify our standing army? And haven’t we had military parades before? What makes Trump’s any different?

And just how did Trump come up with this idea for the parade? Can someone explain what’s really going on here?

There are good answers to these questions. Take a stroll with me through history, and then through the murky swamp of Trump’s thinking, as we consider America’s historic suspicion of big standing armies (namely the permanent presence of the British!) on our soil, the military parades of eras past, and the unprecedented pomp and circumstance of Trump’s upcoming birthday bash.

Military presence is un-American

As I write this, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered 700 U.S. Marines to Los Angeles, to join a growing contingent of federal troops—now up to 4,000 federalized National Guard members—to suppress anti-ICE “violence” in that city.

This is a move without historical precedent. Marines are trained to fight and kill foreign enemies, not to conduct law enforcement inside our borders. The move is meant to send a dark message, and perhaps as an insurance policy against California’s National Guard getting uncomfortable with suppressing legitimate protests by fellow Californians.

It’s important to keep this West Coast context in mind as another demonstration of military might prepares to march down the streets of the nation’s capital on the East Coast. Further, as Trump’s memorandum federalizing National Guard members under Title 10 promises, there will be more troop deployments wherever protests against ICE functions “are occurring or are likely to occur….”

Taken together, Trump is militarizing the U.S.

Americans fought a war of independence from England in part to oust the constant British military presence in our cities and towns. King George had forced colonists to house soldiers in their homes, a universally reviled and condemned practice. Opposition to this practice was so strong we even enshrined it in our Bill of Rights.

The Third Amendment, which no one even really talks about because the idea is so basic to our beliefs and practices, states,

No Soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the Owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.

Further, suspicion of large standing armies was part of what it meant to be an American mistrustful of the power of the government. As no less than The American Conservative noted,

Elbridge Gerry, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and one of the main architects of the Bill of Rights, went so far as to declare that a standing army is “the bane of liberty.” And in his 1989 book The Present Age, conservative sociologist Robert Nisbet quipped that “most of the time the Continental Congress acted as if it was more afraid of a bona fide American army coming out of the war than it was of a British Victory.”

I thought of the Third Amendment as news reports emerged that the Defense Department had made no provision to house, feed or provide water to the National Guard it deployed to Los Angeles. This is shocking, given that there isn’t a military base inside of Los Angeles that can accommodate them. That’s because we don’t maintain barracks in our cities as autocratic countries do.

Per reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle, the hasty and ill-considered move left them sleeping on the floor together.

Despite these conditions, the White House has ordered another 2,000 National Guard members deployed to Los Angeles on top of the 2,000 already federalized and ordered in.

The parade on Trump’s birthday will also force participating soldiers to sleep on floors because we don’t have permanent military facilities to house them within D.C. Troops pulled from around the country for the parade will sleep in the Department of Agriculture building and in a former GSA warehouse on Seventh Street. They will receive two ready-to-eat meals and one hot meal and $50 per day in extra pay.

“Bring your sleeping bags,” said one Defense Department official.

End the war, throw a celebration, then disband

Right before the start of the Civil War, the U.S. maintained a standing army comprising a mere 16,000 troops, led by a small corps of officers. But the country was soon forced to reconcile its historic aversion to big standing armies at the point of a gun. As historian Joshua Zeitz noted,

It was only with mass enlistment, later enforced by a draft in 1863, that the United States Army temporarily swelled to impressive numbers. More than 2.5 million men served on the Union side during the war.

When that war ended, America did throw itself a magnificent parade. Some 150,000 Union soldiers in full regalia paraded down Pennsylvania Avenue on May 23 and May 24, 1965, following Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomattox and the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

After that cathartic celebration, the army disbanded and soldiers went home to their families.

When World War I ended, there were some 450 parades nationwide to celebrate, with over 200,000 “doughboys”—the unusual nickname given American soldiers fighting overseas—in attendance. Zeitz writes,

On the eve of America’s entry into the war, the Army had roughly 140,000 officers and soldiers; over the course of two years, 4.5 million men enlisted or were drafted into the armed forces, and at the height of the war, over 2 million were stationed in France. By 1920, only 130,000 remained in uniform.

Once again, after the end of a brutal war, the 1919 military parades were a way to celebrate the return of U.S. soldiers to civil life.

World War II saw the same pattern. Millions of jubilant New Yorkers joined celebrations around the country with a ticker-tape parade for the returning soldiers. There were tanks, howitzers, armored vehicles, and big guns. Relief that the war was over and these soldiers were safely home could not be contained. Writes Zeitz,

The “showered blessing, shrill whistle, waves of handclapping, hoarse cheering, and here and there open tears” were “unstinting,” the New York Times observed.

By the following year, army numbers fell to just one-fourth of their strength at the height of the war.

Soldiers returning from Vietnam, however, did not receive any public parades and were often treated with suspicion and even condemnation by the public, much of which was opposed to our involvement in the war and were repelled by press accounts of our military’s behavior.

To help reverse the so-called “Vietnam Syndrome” and re-instill pride in our armed services, in 1991 President George H.W. Bush held a parade for 200,000 onlookers at the end of the Gulf War. While the country did celebrate, for the first time, the achievements of a large and professional army, the occasion was similar to those that came before: the conclusion of a conflict and a big homecoming after an end to hostilities.

Trump’s parade, by contrast, isn’t connected to any war. The Army isn’t downsizing afterward. It’s ostensibly to celebrate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army, but it’s more a display of might and hardware for the sake of demonstration. That puts it in the tradition of autocracies such as Russia, China, Cuba, and North Korea, which regularly produce such displays.

That it falls on Trump’s 79th birthday is not lost on anyone. And during the parade, he will receive special attention. As the Washington Post reported,

The Golden Knights are planning to parachute onto the Ellipse and present an American flag to the president. Trump will also enlist and reenlist 250 recruits and soldiers.

To be sure, past presidents from Eisenhower to Kennedy have held inaugural parades with a strong military presence. But in all our history, there has never been a parade such as the one planned for June 14, for no apparent reason other than to satisfy the ego of the Commander-in-Chief and to project might and firepower to intimidate enemies, both abroad and at home.

“I’d rather swallow acid.”

During his first term, Trump really wanted a big, beautiful military parade, but the Pentagon wasn’t having it. As the Post reported,

Officials at the Pentagon wanted to keep away from politics. Jim Mattis, Trump’s first defense secretary, said it would “harken back to Soviet Union-like displays of authoritarian power” but said he would look into it, according to “Holding the Line,” a 2019 book by a former Mattis aide and retired Navy pilot, Guy Snodgrass. In private, Snodgrass recalled in his book, Mattis was more blunt in his opposition: “I’d rather swallow acid.”

The Army wasn’t expecting to make a big deal out of its 250th birthday. After all, there had been no massive celebration at the 200-year mark. And last year, it had quietly taken out a permit for a party on the National Mall involving around 300 soldiers and civilians, with a concert by the U.S. Army band with some 120 chairs set up to watch. Four cannons would be fired.

Then Trump got elected, and something changed. The idea of a yuge military parade resurfaced, and those seeking to please the new president got to work on ideas. Trump liked what he was hearing, and he got it in his head that there should be a parade, complete with fly-overs, thousands of troops, and heavy hardware.

So where did this idea originate?

Trump apparently was impressed by the Bastille Day celebrations in France that he attended with President Emmanuel Macron eight years ago during his first term. And he’s been on a mission to see it happen here ever since. As the Washington Post described it, Trump was star-struck by the event:

French troops marched down the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, along with military tanks, armored vehicles and fighter jets painting the sky with blue, white and red smoke while flying over the Arc de Triomphe. He told aides afterward that he wanted something similar at home. “It was one of the greatest parades I’ve ever seen,” Trump told reporters two months later when meeting Macron at the United Nations. “It was two hours on the button, and it was military might, and I think a tremendous thing for France and for the spirit of France.” And then he had a boast: “We’re going to have to try to top it.”

So are we putting ourselves through all of this just so Trump can have a parade pissing match with the French president? It sure seems to be the case.

This is rather emblematic of our current politics under Trump. Everything is part fascist cosplay and part ego-stroking. At least this should allay some widespread though evidence-free fears that Trump will use the gathered troops and heavy artillery to stage an actual coup. From all the reports I’ve seen, there is no indication that the troops will be armed or that the tanks and guns will carry any munitions whatsoever.

No, this is what it sadly looks like: a giant waste of money to satisfy the military fetishes of the current White House occupant.

Pampered Circumstance

There’s of course also a larger theme at work. Trump wants the world, including his detractors here in the U.S., to understand how much firepower is at his disposal, and he wants to “project strength” and “respect for the military.”

Many see through this immediately, and the criticism is well-founded.

For starters, this is a man who dodged his own service in Vietnam by claiming “bone spurs.” He told senior staff members that soldiers who’d given their lives for wars were “losers” and “suckers” for getting killed. His administration has dismissed thousands of veterans from government jobs and is seeking to gut the Bureau of Veterans Affairs, all while his “Big Beautiful Bill” threatens Medicaid benefits for military families. As the Center for American Progress noted, “Instead of funding Trump’s birthday parade, $45 million could allow 20,000 veterans who could lose access to food assistance to keep their critically needed benefits.”

This is not a president who respects either the military or our veterans.

Vulgar displays of troops and military hardware aren’t necessary for true military superpowers and could instead be viewed as a sign that confidence and readiness are fraying. As Zeitz writes, opposition to such displays comes from

[n]ot just liberals, who might remain mute in their opposition for fear of appearing anti-military, but conservatives like Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana, who offered that “confidence is silent and insecurity is loud. America is the most powerful country in all of human history; you don’t need to show it off.”

Further,

No less a military icon than Dwight Eisenhower strongly disavowed such displays when he served as president. “Eisenhower said absolutely not, we are the pre-eminent power on Earth,” historian Michael Beschloss explained. “For us to try to imitate what the Soviets are doing in Red Square would make us look weak.”

The current Republican chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Roger Wicker (R-MS), isn’t a fan either. “I would have recommended against the parade,” Sen. Roger Wicker said in an interview Thursday, shortly after learning from Army Secretary Dan Driscoll that the event would have an estimated price tag in the range of $25 to $40 million. (It’s now as high as $45 million.)

There’s a non-zero chance that Trump will hold his parade but look all the more ridiculous for it. Recently, during a speech before West Point graduates, Trump veered off script and turned his address into more of a campaign speech. Noted the Associated Press,

Frequently turning the focus on himself, he reprised some of his campaign rally one-liners, including the claim that he has faced more investigations than mobster Al Capone. At one point the crowd listened as Trump, known for his off-message digressions, referred to “trophy wives” and yachts during an anecdote about the late real estate developer William Levitt, a billionaire friend who Trump said lost momentum.

In upping the glitz and pomp of the military for this occasion, Trump sounds much like another criminal president, Richard M. Nixon. As commentator Ron Jacobs noted, that president also embarrassed himself by trying to bring a bit of European fanciness to his administration.

The Nixon Library has a pitch-perfectly dry account of what transpired:

Influenced by the pageantry he experienced during his 1969 European visit, President Nixon hoped to bring a certain amount of formality to his own state occasions by soliciting a redesign of the White House Secret Service Uniformed Division’s attire. Designed by Washington, DC tailor Jimmie Muscatello with input from the Secret Service, the division was outfitted in “double-breasted white tunics trimmed with gold braid and gold buttons and stiff plastic shakos decorated with the White House crest.” The uniforms, a $16,000 investment, debuted on January 28, 1970 when Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Harold Wilson visited the White House to attend a National Security Council Meeting.

The gold and the plastic could just as easily describe Trump’s new Oval Office decor. Nixon’s new outfits for this Secret Service Uniformed Division also drew guffaws:

Much to the chagrin of the officers and media alike, the uniforms transformed from traditional police blues to what was likened to an usher at an “old‐time movie palace.” The ensemble received a mostly negative public reaction and was largely ridiculed in the press. Nixon friend and Chicago Tribune columnist Walter Trohan called the uniforms “more comical than splendid.”

And then the best part:

The uniforms were retired in stages by the mid-1970’s only to gain notoriety once again when they were repurposed. Some of the jackets and the black caps had a second life as band uniforms for the Meriden-Cleghorn High School Band after being purchased for $10 each from the United States General Service Administration in 1980.

Perhaps one day history will chuckle at Trump’s vainglorious birthday parade. For those of us living through it today, however, the tanks in D.C. this weekend are just more hulking set pieces in our long, dystopian play.