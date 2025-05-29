US President Donald Trump walks to speak to journalists before boarding Air Force One. Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images.

Donald Trump’s political rise was famously fueled by his cultivated brand—with a huge assist from NBC—as a successful businessman. Despite his failed businesses, bankrupt casinos, and millions in payouts for a fraudulent university, Trump was able to leverage his bullshit billionaire real estate mogul brand all the way to the White House.

And in 2024 he did it again, except with an entirely different brand, one built over the four years he spent as president.

As Phillip Bump wrote last October in a piece titled “The myth of Businessman Trump has collapsed”:

In 2016, he ran as the businessman who would bring a fresh perspective to politics. Eight years later, he’s running as a proto-authoritarian politician whose perspective on business is “it’ll be fine.” When asked about the economy, he’s running as the guy who was president from January 2017 to March 2020.

In fact, it was more specific than that. As Trump ran for reelection in 2020 after four disastrous years in office, the American people didn’t like him and were ready to throw him out of office. But according to Gallup, they did give Trump credit for exactly one quality over Biden: being a “strong and decisive leader.”

And over the course of the Biden presidency, as Trump mounted his political comeback, by March 2024 “strong and decisive leader” was the strongest advantage Trump held over Biden by a massive 57% to 38% margin.

And ultimately, Biden…and then Harris, would never recover.

According to CNN’s 2024 exit polls, a 30% plurality of voters listed each candidate’s “ability to lead” as the most important candidate quality. Among those who chose leadership as their top priority, 66% voted for Donald Trump, versus just 33% for Harris.

And Trump today seems to know it. At every opportunity, Trump or his sycophantic minions throw the adverb “strongly” or “forcefully” in front of whatever verb Trump is doing at the moment. They know the power of language to create a narrative. But as these four months have passed, the American people are increasingly on to Trump’s con. Just as with his so-called “successful businessman” brand, it is increasingly difficult to ignore the fact that there is little substance to back up his “strong leader” persona.

His so-called “strength” is all smoke and mirrors and AI memes, obscuring the fact that despite playing an “alpha” strong man on Fox News and X, he’s really the most “beta” president this country has ever had.

In today’s piece, I’ll take a look at how Trump has projected remarkable weakness both here and abroad, and how that has tracked with his decline in approval. For there’s one guaranteed way for political gravity to pull down someone who seems to always defy it: watch him undermine his own greatest strength on the national stage every single day.

The Great “TACO Trade” Of 2025

For the perfect distillation of the dichotomy between how Trump performs faux strength even as he exhibits remarkable weakness, look no further than Trump’s roll-out of his “Liberation Day” tariffs back in early April.

First was the process. Trump tried to get around Congress’s constitutional prerogative to regulate international trade by declaring a “national emergency” under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977. First, it was “fentanyl” coming across the border. Then it was our “trade deficit” with the rest of the world. He used each “emergency” to justify his unilateral imposition of across-the-board tariffs.

Then was the branding. By calling them “Liberation Day tariffs” and by describing his tariff regime as “a declaration of economic independence,” Trump evoked war-time language to project the notion that by imposing these tariffs, he was somehow protecting the U.S.

Such a strong leader, right? Wrong. Per Vox:

After a week of intensifying market turmoil, President Donald Trump stepped back from the brink of financial crisis Wednesday, announcing a 90-day “pause” on the exorbitant tariff levels he’d imposed on dozens of countries.

Why the backtrack? Well, not only did stocks lose 10% of their value, but U.S. Treasury bond yields spiked, sparking fears of a full-blown financial crisis. And while the Trump administration tried to claim the pause was part of Trump’s plan all along, Trump himself explained that it was due to the fact that people were getting “a little bit yippy, a little bit afraid.”

“The bond market is very tricky,” Trump said Wednesday afternoon. “Last night, people were getting a little queasy.”

So much for a “national emergency.”

After he implemented the pause, investors were thrilled and stocks surged, a pattern that repeated this week as he relented on his recent threat to impose 50% tariffs on Europe.

As The New York Times reported, “Late Sunday, Mr. Trump said that the E.U. tariffs would be delayed to July, which led to a global market rally the next day.”

His threats are largely seen as toothless at this point, with Paul Donovan of UBS Wealth Management advising investors, “These retreats are so frequent that investors should rationally expect them.”

Worse than that, he’s become a punchline. Per NYT:

And as U.S. markets, which were closed on Monday for Memorial Day, joined the rally on Tuesday, Chris Beauchamp of IG Group summed it up with “TACO trade triumphs once again.” …the “TACO” trade, which is short for Trump Always Chickens Out.

The Times elaborates:

The tongue-in-cheek term, coined by a Financial Times columnist, has been adopted by some to describe the pattern in which markets tumble after Mr. Trump makes tariff threats, only to rebound just as sharply when he relents and gives countries more time to negotiate deals.

Yes, Donald Trump is a chicken. The term TACO has stuck, because it’s true, and as Jonathan Last writes for The Bulwark:

It’s universal. You can apply it to any situation. Trump pulls back on tariffs? TACO. Trump gives in to Putin? TACO. Trump increases the national debt? TACO.

And critically:

It hits at something deep inside Trump. It’s about his soul. It’s about his weakness.

Which is why Trump lashed out at a reporter who asked him about the term yesterday, calling it “a nasty question.”

Something clearly got under his skin, namely the truth of his own weakness on display. This was only reinforced on Wednesday as The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled his blanket tariff regime was largely illegal:

A panel of federal judges on Wednesday blocked President Trump from imposing some of his steepest tariffs on China and other U.S. trading partners, finding that federal law did not grant him “unbounded authority” to tax imports from nearly every country around the world.

This was followed by a second ruling on Thursday, which prohibits Trump from

…collecting tariffs from a pair of Illinois toy importers, the second court in two days to nullify President Donald Trump’s top strategy for trade deals.

Sad!

Duped By Putin

Tariffs are hardly the only issue where Trump’s inherent weakness has been exposed of late.

Trump famously pledged last year that he would stop the Russia/Ukraine war even before he took office, in just 24 hours in fact! When that promise failed to materialize, in early March Trump ambushed Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelenskyy in a classic bullying tactic of exerting a show of strength by humiliating a much weaker party.

When by late May no progress had been made in ending the war, Trump took credit for negotiating a ceasefire between the two countries, which Putin promptly violated, leading Trump to lash out at Putin in a rare rebuke.

This led The Washington Post to expose Trump’s actual weakness as a negotiator in his effort to end the war:

Trump has offered mixed messages about Putin, oscillating between praise of a leader with whom he has said he believes he can do business and frustration about his inability to bring Russia to the bargaining table.

A new piece in The New York Times puts a fine point on it with its headline:

Deal Maker or Duped? Trump’s Embrace of Putin Shows Few Results.

Trump has portrayed his tightness with Putin and other autocratic leaders around the world as one of his strengths, but as The Times makes clear:

Mr. Trump has helped the Kremlin recast Ukraine as the villain rather than the victim in the war, and has publicly berated President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in the Oval Office and blamed him for starting the conflict and undermining peace negotiations. But four months into his term, Mr. Trump’s preference for praising and excusing Mr. Putin has not stopped the bloodshed in a war he once bragged he would end in just 24 hours. After weeks of Mr. Trump claiming he could leverage his relationship with the Russian leader to bring peace, Mr. Putin’s continued aggression has prompted even Mr. Trump to question whether he has been strung along.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen nails it:

“The president is the last one to figure out that Vladimir Putin doesn’t want a peace deal, that he’s playing for time, and he’s been playing the president, and it’s about time the president wakes up and understands that.”

While many of us have seen through Trump’s tough guy persona ever since he first rode down the golden escalator 10 years ago, his “strong leader” facade finally appears to be eroding among the electorate at large.

A “Strong And Decisive Leader” No More

In December 2023, Donald Trump’s buddy Sean Hannity gave him the opportunity to disavow the fears many had that Trump would be a “dictator” as president. In response, Trump offered a troll to his detractors:

“Except for day one.”

He went on.

“He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said: ‘No, no, no, other than day one. We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.’”

Which in itself is a hilarious admission that his Day One executive orders are inherently dictatorial. It was also a blatant lie, considering he signed 143 executive orders over the course of his first 100 days, a record that, per Reuters:

outnumbered all executive orders signed by Barack Obama and George W. Bush during their respective second terms in the White House.

In Trump’s mind, of course, executive orders are how “strong men” lead, but his overreliance on them is a pre-emptive admission of defeat. He knows his agenda could not get through normal legislative channels of two Houses of Congress, even ones controlled by his own party.

His strong-arming of judges and courts is another performative show of strength that reads as an admission that his agenda, on its face, fails to pass constitutional or legal muster. He doesn’t want to be held to the standards of the other branches of government, and so he works to get around them. That’s not a “strong leader,” that’s a cheater. That’s a weakling.

A PRRI poll taken toward the end of Trump’s first 100 days found that a majority of Americans no longer see his presidential leadership as reflecting “a strong leader” but rather its inverse: “a dangerous dictator.”

A majority of Americans agree that “President Trump is a dangerous dictator whose power should be limited before he destroys American democracy” (52%), compared with 44% who agree that “President Trump is a strong leader who should be given the power he needs to restore America’s greatness.”

Tellingly, the 44% who still see Trump as a “strong leader” tracks with the 43% of respondents who approve of his performance as president. And it is significant that a majority of voters reject Trump’s version of what a “strong leader” is, indicating that they see Trump’s dictatorial tendencies not just as “dangerous” but as weak.

Perhaps no episode demonstrates Trump’s own weakness as a leader more than during his Oval Office interview with ABC News’s Terry Moran, during which Moran asked Trump about his refusal to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador as The Supreme Court ordered him to do.

You can watch the uncomfortable exchange below:

MORAN: The Court has ordered you to facilitate his release. TRUMP: I’m not the one making this decision. MORAN: You’re the President. TRUMP: I have lawyers who don’t want to do this. MORAN: The buck stops in this office. TRUMP: No no no, I follow the law.

How far we have fallen in the 80 years since President Truman first placed his “The buck stops here” sign on his desk.

The Moran interview is hardly an anomaly for Trump. While he finally may have said the quiet part out loud, that the buck in fact does not stop with him, this refusal to take responsibility for anything is a clear pattern that exposes the weakness at the heart of his leadership style.

Strong leaders are able to take the heat, able to back up their warnings, and don’t overpromise on results only to blame others when results fall short. Despite his blustering tough guy act, Trump possesses none of these qualities. Wall Street has caught on to him, Putin has played him, and the American public may not be far behind.