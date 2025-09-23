The Big Picture

Douglas Brown
5h Edited

Thank you for the comprehensive and detailed list of evidence demonstrating Trump's weaknesses.

Trump came back to the White House for two reasons only. He wanted to stay out of prison, and he wanted to make more money. (As a bonus, he almost certainly wanted revenge as well.) All that he had to do was sit back and let our economy improve on its own, let Putin continue to screw up his war with Ukraine, and give some little tax breaks to his billionaire friends.

Instead, at nearly 80 years of age and plainly in physical and mental decline, with no track record of success in anything other than money laundering for Russian organized crime, he decided to attempt an authoritarian takeover of the United States, with a team of the most feckless incompetents ever to be entrusted with anything more complex than a can opener.

I find it extremely difficult to believe that he was not maneuvered into this by the Heritage Foundation, his oligarch donors, and some of his least credible supporters. It is truly shuddersome to see how far he has gotten, and we can expect his chief election deniers to declare endangerment to national sovereignty as an excuse not to hold elections come the midterms. A younger and more vigorous version of Donald Trump could well have pulled this off, especially with the perfect storm of a compliant SCOTUS and Congress to enable him. As it is, Trump is liable to exhibit increasing desperation as the midterms approach and with them, the potential for the inevitable loss of his safe haven in the White House.

Ed Wallitt
5h

Amazing summary! Thank you. I really really hope you are right and that the tide might soon turn. The alternative is too bleak and dark to imagine.

