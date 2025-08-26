U.S. President Donald Trump visits the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility on August 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Alex Jones credit: X.com/RealAlexJones

We have never had a political figure in our history so brazenly prone to projection as Donald Trump.

As a thin-skinned schoolyard bully, Trump regularly shouts, “I know you are but what am I!?” at his political enemies. Calling Hillary “Crooked” and railing against the “Biden crime family” are quite rich coming from Trump, but such projection has served him well in his political career. It has allowed him to dilute any charges against him by suggesting both sides are equally corrupt. And it is a well-worn tactic, as fascism scholar Jason Stanley reminds us, “Publicizing false charges of corruption while engaging in corrupt practices is typical of fascist politics.”

Yep, that tracks.

But Trump is hardly the only one engaging in such absurd feats of projection. He has taught his MAGA supporters well. They regularly employ the same tactic against the left, taking things they excuse away when Trump does them and weaponizing them against Democrats without a hint of self-awareness.

In his second term, Trump has now taken his supporters’ projections to a whole new level by becoming the very thing his right-wing self-proclaimed anti-establishment populist movement has been warning about for years.

First and foremost is the pedophilia. The MAGA and QAnon crowd long claimed that it was Democrats at the highest levels who were covering up for a cabal of child sex traffickers. Yet these voters would go on to elect the guy who was not only BFFs with the most notorious pedophile in history but is now ordering the Department of Justice to cover up evidence of his own involvement in those crimes. We all remember Alex Jones’s own tears of disgust at the revelation that his guy was part of the cover-up he’d long warned about.

But this goes well beyond the Epstein files. As G Elliott Morris observed on X:

It’s almost as though Trump is daring his supporters to stand up to him on principle, the proverbial, “I could kill a guy on 5th Avenue and not lose any votes” scenario made real. And while some of MAGA aren’t buying it, with some prominent right-wing voices beginning to call Trump out, Trump appears undeterred. Because he knows the MAGA movement well. He knows he is unlikely to pay a political price among his own base for becoming the right’s own worst nightmare incarnate.

“Socialism With An R Next To Its Name”

On Friday, Trump announced the U.S. government would be taking a 10% stake in troubled chip maker Intel. Through an infusion of $8.9 billion in unpaid grants allocated under Joe Biden, including almost $6 billion from the CHIPs Act, Trump is converting government investment grants into an equity share in the company.

This comes just weeks after Trump had demanded that Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan resign over his ties to Chinese firms. But those concerns seemed to conveniently disappear on Friday as Trump met with Tan. As Trump put it, “He walked in wanting to keep his job and he ended up giving us $10 billion for the United States. So we picked up $10 billion.” Mafia boss much?

And this is not the first such deal Trump has struck. As Reuters lays out,

The Intel investment marks the latest unusual deal with U.S. companies, including a U.S. government agreement allowing AI chip giant Nvidia NVDA.O to sell its H20 chips to China in exchange for receiving 15% of those sales. Other recent deals include an agreement for the Pentagon to become the largest shareholder in a small mining company, MP Materials, to boost output of rare earth magnets and the U.S. government's winning a "golden share" with certain veto rights as part of a deal to allow Japan's Nippon Steel to buy U.S. Steel.

To many eyes, this all looks like what Republicans have always claimed the so-called “Communist” and “Socialist” left would do to the free market.

I’m old enough to remember when the Obama administration provided billions in loan guarantees to solar panel producer Solyndra. The right acted like the sky was falling and that it was a scandal of epic proportions. As The Nation reported,

​​GOP Senator Ron Johnson went further, comparing green energy investment to Soviet communism, “the lessons of the Soviet Union.” In the right-wing telling—shamefully reinforced by much of the mainstream reporting—Solyndra is the perfect scandal: tree-hugging environmentalists, liberal millionaire hypocrites and big government central planning.

Cut to the present, and here is a Republican president not just offering government-backed loans to a private company, but literally taking a 10% equity stake in it.

As Futurism notes,

As bad a financial move as the investment may be, the really baffling thing is that Trump is effectively nationalizing Intel — a hallmark of the very same socialist ideologies he professes to loathe when attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and, more recently, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

To be fair, some on the right are raising the red flag.

In a video posted on X, influential conservative talk radio host Eric Erickson cited Mamdani directly when calling out the Intel investment. "So many of you were opposed to Mamdani wanting to seize the means of production in New York City, but are totally fine with Trump’s Commerce Secretary wanting the US government to become the largest shareholder of Intel," Erickson opined. "This is socialism with an R next to its name."

Senator Rand Paul too likened the deal to the sort of “Socialism” the right loves to claim Democrats embody, when all evidence is to the contrary.

“Today it’s Intel, tomorrow it could be any industry a future Commerce Secretary decides to control,” Paul said in a statement Thursday to POLITICO. “If conservatives endorse this now, they hand Democrats a blueprint to expand government ownership over the private sector later. Socialism is literally government control of the means of production.”

But as Futurism notes, Trump is doing it all wrong. Just listen to the actual democratic socialist in the Senate:

"Taxpayers should not be providing billions of dollars in corporate welfare to large, profitable corporations like Intel without getting anything in return," Sanders said in a statement. "If microchip companies make a profit from the generous grants they receive from the federal government, the taxpayers of America have a right to a reasonable return on that investment." That latter caveat — that average people should get some benefit for footing the nearly $9 billion investment should Intel flourish now that the US government is its largest single stakeholder — marks the distinction between real, socialist-style nationalization of industry and whatever Trump is doing.

Trump, of course, has not been shamed by the complaints that his bizarre “art of the deal” takeover of private industry smacks of the very claims of socialism he wields against the left.

As he pledged on Monday, "People come in and they need something. I hope I’m going to have many more cases like it." A pledge that was confirmed by Trump’s Treasury Secretary on CNBC.

“This Is Everything Alex Jones Always Talked About”

In 1995, the NRA sent an infamous six-page fundraising letter to supporters, raising the spectre of an army of “jack-booted government thugs” in a ploy to scare Americans into arming themselves to resist such governmental overreach.

As The Washington Post reported on the letter at the time,

"It doesn't matter to them that the semi-auto ban gives jack-booted government thugs more power to take away our constitutional rights, break in our doors, seize our guns, destroy our property, and even injure or kill us." It goes on: "Not too long ago, it was unthinkable for federal agents wearing Nazi bucket helmets and black storm trooper uniforms to attack law-abiding citizens." The NRA is demanding congressional hearings into what LaPierre said was "a major trend toward abuses" by federal agents of constitutional guarantees against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Little did then-NRA President Wayne LaPierre know that it would be a Republican president, one whose election victories were aided by the very Second Amendment fears the NRA and far-right conspiracists have been spreading for decades, who would ultimately fulfill the prophecy of such a government-led force.

In June, Donald Trump did a dry run of his desire to militarize U.S. cities when he deployed California National Guard troops, contrary to the wishes of the state’s Governor, to the streets of Los Angeles, supposedly in response to anti-ICE protests. As L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and local law enforcement made clear at the time, the deployment was unwarranted, as local police had the situation in hand. But in retrospect, that was beside the point for Trump. His intention with that deployment was not only to stoke fear but ultimately to prove a concept: that he could deploy the military as a law enforcement force to the streets of American cities and no one could stop him.

After that test run, earlier this month, Trump proceeded to deploy National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. Per NBC News:

More than 2,200 National Guard soldiers and airmen, a majority from out of state, have been deployed to D.C. to support what Trump has framed as a concerted effort to tackle crime and homelessness in the nation's capital.

This despite the fact that violent crime has declined 27% in D.C. year over year, according to D.C. Metropolitan Police’s own data.

In a major escalation, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday announced that the vast majority of the troops would now carry firearms. And Trump, for his part, is using the deployment as a pretense to take over other U.S. cities—notably only those run by Democratic mayors in blue states, including Baltimore and Chicago.

It’s clear that this is part of Trump’s larger authoritarian project. But as right-wing podcaster Tim Dillon warned on his podcast recently, deploying the U.S. military to our cities is precisely the sort of thing conspiracists like Alex Jones have long warned listeners that the left would do.

“They’ve already got the National Guard on the street, they already have all your information in D.C. and now they just get to decide what is and isn’t over the line. That should scare everybody. “If this doesn’t scare you, you’re nuts. All these things that Alex Jones was worried about when I listened to him in the late 90s, early 2000s are coming to fruition. This is everything Alex Jones always talked about: Military in the street, the FEMA camp, the tech company that monitors everything, the surveillance, this is all of that.”

And he’s not wrong.

Look at Trump’s ICE detention program, specifically Florida’s facility known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” which houses migrants, most of whom have no criminal record. It is funded by FEMA, fulfilling a once deranged conspiracy theory about FEMA concentration camps.

Per Politifact:

The Southern Poverty Law Center wrote in 2010 and again in 2015 that one of the earliest conspiratorial claims was that FEMA has the power to put U.S. citizens in concentration camps. The law center cited a 1982 newsletter from what it called an "extreme right" group warning that "hardcore patriots" would be imprisoned. The Southern Poverty Law Center said the claims gained traction among militias and got a boost after a 1987 Miami Herald article about a plan written by former U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Oliver North — a key figure in the 1980s Iran-Contra scandal — to suspend the Constitution and place the country under martial law in a national emergency.

Then there’s Trump’s use of tech firm Palantir to consolidate government data on U.S. citizens under the guise of “stopping waste, fraud, and abuse.”​​

As The New York Times reported in an article titled Trump Taps Palantir to Compile Data on Americans,

In March, President Trump signed an executive order calling for the federal government to share data across agencies, raising questions over whether he might compile a master list of personal information on Americans that could give him untold surveillance power.

Further,

The push has put a key Palantir product called Foundry into at least four federal agencies, including D.H.S. and the Health and Human Services Department. Widely adopting Foundry, which organizes and analyzes data, paves the way for Mr. Trump to easily merge information from different agencies, the government officials said. Creating detailed portraits of Americans based on government data is not just a pipe dream. The Trump administration has already sought access to hundreds of data points on citizens and others through government databases, including their bank account numbers, the amount of their student debt, their medical claims and any disability status. Mr. Trump could potentially use such information to advance his political agenda by policing immigrants and punishing critics, Democratic lawmakers and critics have said.

The silence from what was once libertarian outrage fueling so much of the anti-left conspiracy industry has been deafening.

And where are the right’s so-called First Amendment absolutists in the face of Trump’s escalating attacks on the free press? It wasn’t so long ago that the scolds at The Heritage Foundation warned of the dangers of Joe Biden’s so-called “Ministry of Truth” trying to “suppress speech it disagrees with.” Oh, how quaint that seems now, as Trump launches his latest broadside against the freedom of the press.

Per NPR:

In a trio of social media posts late Sunday, the president attacked the media and accused ABC and NBC of being "two of the worst and most biased networks in history." He said, without citing any evidence, that 97% of the stories they had aired about him were "BAD STORIES" and suggested they were an arm of the Democratic Party. He then suggested the FCC should revoke the networks' broadcast licenses for how they cover Republicans and conservatives or, barring that, should at least make them "pay BIG" for using the airwaves.

And what of the right’s anti-interventionist wing that once insisted Trump’s “America First” movement wanted to end wars, not start them?

Here’s their so-called “peace president” this week, per Politico:

President Donald Trump on Monday foreshadowed that his administration, in coming days, will likely change the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. Trump said officials would “probably” return the Pentagon to the more aggressive name it once held in about a week. Both he and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — who has vowed to restore the department’s “warrior ethos” — have repeatedly lamented the name change, which occurred after World War II.

Trump now even claims, “I don’t want to be defense only,” adding, I want to be offense, too.”

Of course, on all of these issues, there are largely crickets from the right, who are happy to go along with Dear Leader. And there’s a very good reason for that.

“It’s Fine Because The Power Is On Their Side”

On last Thursday’s episode of All In, Chris Hayes discussed Tim Dillon’s recent podcast rant calling Trump out for being the embodiment of the very bogeyman the right has been warning about for decades.

Introducing the segment, Chris expressed his befuddlement that we are literally living in the world that those conspiracists had imagined, all as a result of the policies of an authoritarian president whom those very conspiracists had helped elect.

“People in my age cohort grew up listening to all kinds of differently-coded libertarians, some from the left, some from the right, freak out about things like a government surveillance state with databases tracking every individual, or a military takeover of American cities and jack-booted thugs and thought police. It was like the thing we would hear nonstop from a whole sort of cohort of folks. And honestly, the crazy thing is we are living it now.”

But progressive activist and author Heather McGee explained why it actually shouldn’t be terribly surprising, not just that Trump is putting these fever dreams into practice, but that the right is by and large tolerating it.

She argued that the “cultural force that animated the mania and the paranoia was the vision of a federal government in service of civil rights” for Black people and women, adding that “when the federal government was seen as something that was basically a big sort of civil rights machine that would take over white male sort of proper place in society, it was something to be feared” by a libertarian movement that was culturally driven by white male grievance.

She concluded,

“And so now that Donald Trump is the face of it, that the logic is against young Black people in an outdoor mall, that the logic of the state power is against undocumented immigrants from its s-hole countries, it's fine, right? And the best smartest guys in the world who also happen to be techno-fascists are the ones handling all of your data. It's fine.”

McGee went on to note that while none of this is popular with most Americans, Trump is playing to his base. They won’t be alarmed by what’s happening, she observed, because “the power is on their side.”

McGee then identified one key to defeating Trump’s burgeoning version of an oppressive authoritarian state. She pointed out that the Black community has actually faced lawless state violence before and had its community leaders surveilled and assassinated. She argued that for today’s fight against fascism, it was important to study how the Black community survived and overcame authoritarianism during Jim Crow and slavery, both of which were eventually defeated.

Hayes seconded that with a call out to the anti-authoritarian waves of activists already standing up against what Trump is doing.

“I will say the one thing that has been very encouraging is watching free American citizens exercise their rights as free citizens in the face of all this, on the streets of D.C. and L.A. just nonviolently saying like, “I don't like this. Go home.” We're still a free society and there's still a real spirit of freedom in the American people.”

All of which serves as important reminders of how these right-wing fever dreams made manifest by Donald Trump can ultimately be defeated.

You can watch the entire segment below:

