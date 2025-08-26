The Big Picture

Good rundown. But this--

"He has taught his MAGA supporters well. They regularly employ the same tactic against the left, taking things they excuse away when Trump does them and weaponizing them against Democrats without a hint of self-awareness."

--misses the point. Lamenting their lack of self-awareness suggests that they mean well, that their "values" (scare quotes, yes) are sincere, and if only they had self-awareness they'd concede that they aren't being consistent or arguing honestly.

It's true that MAGA don't have self-awareness, because many of them are idiots. But they don't give a damn about being consistent or arguing fairly. Their entire goal is to express bigotry and resentment. They're not engaging in a good-faith argument in the marketplace of ideas. They'd be absolutely fine if Trump put millions in concentration camps and sent them off to death ovens, as long as it's the right people.

As I always say, a MAGA would burn down his own house if it made the liberal who lived next door cough. So we'll see how far their loyalty to Trump goes as his tax bill starts to kick them off Medicaid and keeps grocery prices rising. Just don't expect them to agree that it's important to argue honestly. If they cared about that they wouldn't worship Trump.

Scott Gilbert's avatar
Scott Gilbert
16h

And, where are all the courageous, patriotic, value-driven 2nd Amendment fetishists that were stockpiling arsenals to fight an overreaching government?

.

They realized it's time to put up or shut up.

