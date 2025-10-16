An anti-I.C.E. protester in a frog costume holds a sign at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images.

As Donald Trump presides over his orchestrated government shutdown, fabricated “insurrections,” and the U.S. military moving against its own people, we must ask: Why has he chosen now to declare antifa a domestic terrorist organization—five years after he first abandoned the idea?

Trump first threatened this declaration back in 2020, when there was actual civil unrest in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. But he only followed through on the threat this year, with his September 22 executive order. As if frozen in time, Trump is focusing much of his attention on Portland, a peaceful city that was arguably once the seat of “Antifa”, claiming that there are fires and riots “burning down the city.”

This simply isn’t true. So why, five years later, when there have been no recent violent demonstrations, would Trump execute an unprecedented order “DESIGNATING ANTIFA AS A DOMESTIC TERRORIST ORGANIZATION”? If not pure political theater, what else could it be?

Yes, a would-be despot must have a bogeyman to justify attacking his own cities. But in his apparent plot to attain a totalitarian state, he or his advisors understand that classifying a structureless group like antifa as a terrorist entity gives him the ability to designate anyone who crosses him—personally or politically—as a terrorist.

The Phantom Enemy

There are many things wrong with the way Trump talks about antifa and the cities he claims it has destroyed. First and foremost, antifa can’t be a terrorist organization because it is simply not an organization at all. Antifa is basically an idea. It’s a decentralized movement that is more anarchist than conventionally political, lacking any formal agenda, structure, or leadership. Yet Trump’s order calls it “a militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law.” An idea cannot overthrow a government.

Second, there’s no legal provision for the President to designate any domestic civil group as terrorists. Trump just made that up. As the New York Times noted, the law only applies to foreign terrorist organizations and permits certain actions against them, including freezing their assets and criminalizing actions that assist them:

Federal law empowers the executive branch to deem overseas groups “foreign terrorist organizations.” The law gives such groups a due process right to hearings to challenge the designation. If the designation stands, the status allows the government to freeze such groups’ assets and makes it a crime to provide material support to them.

Trump’s attempt to cast this same “terrorist” label on domestic groups may not survive legal challenges. But the threat of legal pushback has never deterred him before, and the fear is that he will attempt to freeze assets of left-wing U.S. organizations and prosecute progressive groups for having provided material support to a terrorist group.

Trump tends to operate by making wild claims first and defending them later, just as he lied about cities being in “anarchy.” During an October 8 White House “Roundtable on ANTIFA” where he bragged that he “took the freedom of speech away” (referring to his anti-flag-burning stance), he also claimed, “I don’t know what could be worse than Portland. You don’t even have stores anymore. They don’t even put glass up. They put plywood on their windows.”

As a longtime resident, I can confidently report that Portland is a beautifully thriving city, with an active café culture and a recently revitalized downtown. We absolutely have stores. The last time plywood appeared on storefronts was during the protests in 2020. These are just more lies from Trump to justify impinging upon our rights.

From Scapegoat to Strategy

Antifa, short for “anti-fascist,” has become a catchall scapegoat for the Trump administration—a symbol his base can both fear and hate. Back in 2019, he called antifa “gutless radical left wack jobs who go around hitting people over the heads with baseball bats.” In 2020, he called them “mobs.” Now, in 2025, he describes them as “professional agitators” and “a major terrorist organization.” The shift from chaotic rabble to organized menace is deliberate—it makes the imagined threat seem more credible and urgent.

Even though Trump attempts to make antifa appear highly organized, its very lack of definition actually benefits him. Since there’s no clear standard for who counts as “Antifa,” there are almost no limits to who he can accuse of involvement. If you’re against fascism and have attended a protest in a non-MAGA capacity—BAM! You’re a terrorist. Women’s March? BLM? No Kings protest? Post about any of those? Congratulations—you’re part of antifa now, or somehow providing it material support.

We’re already seeing this demonization of Trump’s enemies and the crackdown on dissent play out with how Republicans are framing the upcoming No Kings rallies set for October 18. Republican Rep. Tom Emmer recently said Democrats want to “score political points with the terrorist wing of their party, which is set to hold … a ‘Hate America’ rally in D.C. next week.” Subtle.

When Trump signed that September 22 executive order, he accomplished more than political pageantry. He gave his own wannabe dictatorship the tools to criminalize dissent, silence opponents, and intimidate citizens into submission. Stephen Miller warned on the day of the announcement of the “domestic terrorist” designation that the government would be coming after a whole network allegedly associated with antifa:

“There is an entire system of feeder organizations that provide money, resources, weapons. And when they’re attacking ICE officers, they’re attacking federal buildings. Whether isolating public officials for harassment, doxing, intimidation, and ultimately attempted assassination, it is all carefully planned, executed and thought through. It is terrorism on our soil.”

Turning Up the Heat

You have likely heard the “boiling frog” theory: if you put a frog into boiling water, it jumps out; but if you heat the water slowly, it stays until it’s cooked alive. It’s a metaphor for how gradual change can trap us in catastrophe before we realize it’s even happening.

In our current politics, our democracy is the frog, and Trump’s steady, deliberate dismantling of checks and balances is the flame. Each move—attacking the press, undermining courts, politicizing the military—is part of a slow march toward authoritarian control.

Historians and political scientists have been warning for years about Trump’s parallels with other notorious dictators. Now, the water is scalding, and at this point, he’s barely trying to hide it. So many of his recent actions are obvious parts of the despot’s playbook. Prison camps, secret police, siccing the military on your own people, silencing the media… come on! Now he’s working on quick and easy ways to legally imprison his enemies.

The Manufactured Crisis

It matters that the White House timed this antifa declaration for just days before Trump’s repeated attempts to deploy the U.S. military against citizens in Democratic-run cities like Portland and Chicago. He needed a pretext, something bigger than his own false rhetoric.

On September 27—days after signing his antifa order and the night before he authorized 200 National Guard members to descend on Portland—Trump described the city as “war-ravaged” and “under siege by Antifa mobs.” Federal reports furnished to The New York Times told a different story: “The group exhibited low energy throughout the day… no individuals engaged in behavior that prompted intervention from law enforcement.”

And one day before that: “The demonstrator count peaked at approximately 20. The group exhibited low energy throughout the day.” One arrest was made that night when a protester was blocking a driveway. “The subject was subsequently released,” the report said. It’s clear that even federal law enforcement’s assessment of the situation did not warrant introducing the National Guard, let alone considering invoking the Insurrection Act.

While Trump was bemoaning “out-of-control” crime in Chicago and posting an AI image of himself styled like Apocalypse Now with the caption “I love the smell of deportations in the morning,” the city’s mayor cited statistics showing those crimes were actually on the decline.

Even without real violence, once antifa is labeled a terrorist group, the mere presence of non-MAGA protesters could be deemed terrorism. That’s not just propaganda—it’s legal groundwork for repression.

Turning the Aggression On Us

Trump is working overtime (when he can fit it around golf) to solidify the idea of the “enemy within.” He’s manufactured crises to justify invoking the Insurrection Act, terrorized Latino citizens and residents, and even encouraged his defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, to deliver a chilling speech redirecting the military’s gaze inward.

On September 30, Hegseth told senior military officers that the real battle isn’t abroad but at home. He didn’t mention Russia, North Korea, or any of the U.S.’s current geopolitical adversaries. Instead, he railed against “DEI,” “dudes in dresses,” and, surprisingly, “beardos,” declaring that “radical-left Democrat cities” like San Francisco and Chicago need to be “straightened out one by one.” He called it “a war from within.”

Trump echoed him at the same event, calling Democrats “bad people,” and his “adversaries”:

“America is under invasion from within… At least when they’re wearing a uniform, you can take them out. These people don’t have uniforms.”

In front of the nation’s highest-ranking officers, Trump and his “Secretary of War” all but declared their intent to turn the U.S. military into a domestic police force. This is a dangerous marker of an authoritarian government. Hegseth went further, promising to discard rules of engagement in favor of “overwhelming and punishing violence.” The target? American citizens in “radical-left” cities. We’re at the stage where our future dictator and his cronies are greenlighting domestic war crimes and gathering weapons to deploy against the resistors.

The Choice Ahead

So where does our story end? Does the frog leap out of the pot, or does it cook? Those who know the science will point out that the boiling frog metaphor is a myth: Real frogs do jump out. Which raises the question: Are we Americans smart enough to sense the rising heat and leap before it’s too late?

Our government institutions are designed to act as safeguards in just such an event as a president pushing for authoritarianism. We will need to rely on these protections, especially if the public remains numb to Trump’s propaganda.

As The Big Picture’s own Jay Kuo wrote in September, Trump’s efforts to rule by executive order rather than the legislative process have been met with failure in the judicial system, recently, blocking some of his more extreme orders. But entirely relying on a judicial system, often with judges appointed by Trump or Trump sympathizers, would be a mistake. So far, federal judges have protected Portland from boots on the ground. How long will this defense last?

Trump’s attempt to outlaw his political enemies by executive order is not just another act of political theater. It’s perhaps the most dangerous move yet of a man who would be king, and we dismiss it at our own peril. The question remains: Will Americans continue to allow the normalization of these attacks on our democracy, or will our institutions and the assembled resistance hold back the creep toward authoritarianism, understand the true danger…and leap.