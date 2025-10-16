The Big Picture

Glen Brown
If Trump could get away with it, (like he has made his wealth and presidency all about getting around rules laws norms and getting awaywith it) he would have everyone who uttered the slightest objection to him eliminated. All who utter the slightest objection to anything Trump does are all 'ANTIFA' now. Antifa was first coined to cover anything anti Nazi anti fascist in the 1930s. Antifia now means anything anti Trump. Trump's hate for Antifa was only equaled by Hitler and his Nazis. We know what Hitler was able to get away with in the end. We are just beginning to see far Trump's getting away with it will go.

Ronald Senick
Oops! Like the article says, the “Antifa as terrorists” rhetoric mouthed by Miller (who made these threats YEARS ago) will be the justification by the Putin-emulating, Project 2025 inspired Trump regime, who are the very Fascists democracy and freedom-loving Americans are Antifa[scist] TO, to “come after “ whoever they decide!! America went to WWII to fight Hitler and Mussolini’s fascists! Who will defeat ours?

