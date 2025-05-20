The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Huey's avatar
Jane Huey
15h

We'll be attending a protest at ICE headquarters in Portland Oregon tomorrow. My sign reads "JACKBOOTED THUGS" with an enlarged picture of ICE agents all lined up in full gear. The other side reads "STOP TRUMP'S GESTAPO (swastica inside the O). And the building is right next door to a Tesla dealership where we've been holding twice weekly protests. Should be fun!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
Diana Haering's avatar
Diana Haering
16h

With greed, there will never be an end goal. They will never be satisfied.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
98 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture