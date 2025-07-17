Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump shake hands during a border security briefing. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images.

Donald Trump is already worried about next year’s midterm elections. And for good reason.

During a White House signing ceremony for the HALT Fentanyl Act on Wednesday, Trump couldn’t help but take another victory lap to tout the July 4th signing of his “One Big Beautiful Bill” into law. In his remarks, Trump predicted that once Republicans “start talking about” the bill,

“We’re gonna have the greatest midterm that you’ve ever seen.”

But if the latest polling on the law is any indication, they’d better get talking.

A new CNN poll out yesterday finds that a solid majority is opposed to the new law, with 61% against and just 39% in favor. As for whether people think the new law will help or hurt the economy, just 29% say it will help while 51% say it will hurt. And as for whether people think the law will make them and their family better or worse off, it’s more bad news for Trump: Only 16% say better off, while 37% say worse.

It’s understandable, of course, that Trump would be fixated on the midterms; if Democrats retake the House, as they did two years into his first term, his presidency will essentially come to a screeching halt. Think hearings, investigations, even impeachment. And this time, the GOP is defending a paper-thin 220-215 majority, a much lower bar for Democrats to clear next year as they seek to make Hakeem Jeffries the new Speaker.

Which is why Trump’s real plan to hold onto the House GOP majority is not to barnstorm the nation selling this historically unpopular spending bill at all. Rather, it’s to do what he does best: cheat. Yes, Trump’s vision is to have red states redraw their congressional districts to purge Democratic seats and expand the number of gerrymandered Republican districts.

First up is Texas, where Trump has successfully pressured Governor Greg Abbott to add a mid-decade redrawing of congressional districts to a special session of the state legislature scheduled to begin this Monday, July 21.

And Trump is being very clear about his goal here: a net gain of five GOP seats in Texas alone, with other states to follow.

But will GOP state lawmakers really go through with it, especially when such an aggressive plan could ultimately backfire on incumbent Republicans? Is there any way for Texas Democrats to stop them? And what can blue states do to fight back around the country?

Cracking And Packing

As The New York Times first reported back in June,

President Trump’s political team is encouraging Republican leaders in Texas to examine how House district lines in the state could be redrawn ahead of next year’s midterm elections to try to save the party’s endangered majority, according to people in Texas and Washington who are familiar with the effort.

While redistricting did not appear on Abbott’s preliminary agenda when he first called the special session in late June, that all changed on July 7. That was when Trump’s Department of Justice sent Texas a letter calling into question four of Texas’s districts, which it claimed were “unconstitutional racial gerrymanders.”

And sure enough, using the DOJ’s letter as pretext, two days later Abbott added redistricting to the official agenda of the special session to begin on July 21:

REDISTRICTING: Legislation that provides a revised congressional redistricting plan in light of constitutional concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The letter specifies four targeted districts in particular, all of which are held (or had formerly been, as in the case of TX-18’s Rep. Turner, who passed away earlier this year) by either Black or Latino members.

The goal of Abbott and the Texas state legislature here would be to “crack and pack” these minority-majority districts, which, in keeping with the Voting Rights Act, are designed to ensure that Texas’s Black and Latino voters have ample representation in Congress.

This would mean redrawing the lines so that the minority voters in each of these Democratic districts get split into white majority districts, thus diluting the votes of those minority populations and ultimately turning their Democratic districts Republican. It’s Republican anti-DEI fervor taken to the extreme.

Moving forward with a partisan gerrymander right now would be an extraordinary move.

First, it would amount to a rare and controversial mid-decade redistricting push. Redistricting typically happens every ten years after the census, as, in fact, the Texas legislature did in 2021.

Second, the district lines as drawn in 2021 are already the subject of a federal lawsuit challenging them as an unlawful racial gerrymander that disenfranchises Black and Latino voters. These are the same district lines that Governor Abbott now wants to make even more discriminatory.

Third, Texas is already gerrymandered to the hilt. You can see how absurdly Texas’s districts are currently drawn below, especially by zeroing in on the metropolitan maps

Plaintiffs in the case alleged that the legislature violated the Voting Rights Act and intentionally discriminated against Black and Latino voters by drawing districts that failed to account for the growth of minority populations in the state.

Plaintiffs point to data around the racial makeup of the state and those of the districts in their arguments: Though whites and Latinos made up nearly the same share of the population in Texas in 2020, the state drew 23 white-majority districts out of 38 total congressional districts, while Latino voters made up majorities in only seven. “The inflated number of majority-white districts does not reflect the Census data and does not allow for fair representation,” Marina Jenkins, executive director of the National Redistricting Foundation, an advocacy group supporting the plaintiffs in the congressional case, said at a news conference this week. “It is clear that Texas’ congressional map denies Latino voters an equal opportunity to participate in the political process and elect candidates of their choice, in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.’”

The math supports this allegation., The current map results in 25 safe Republican seats out of 38, far overrepresenting white Republican voters in the state. But now, Abbott and Republicans in the state legislature want to dilute Democratic and minority voting power even further.

As Democracy Docket notes, the DOJ in its July 7 letter essentially echoed the plaintiffs’ point that the current maps represent a racial gerrymander, even if the DOJ’s motives are not aligned with the plaintiffs’. The DOJ also apparently threw Texas under the bus by calling into question the testimony of the national Republican operative who had drawn the map, suggesting he had lied under oath because the maps were clearly race-conscious gerrymanders:

“I drew the maps blind to race,” State Sen. Joan Huffman (R), who chaired the Senate committee that handled the 2021 redistricting, told the court June 10, according to court transcripts reviewed by Democracy Docket.

This has led the state of Texas to awkwardly disavow the DOJ’s letter, and with it, the very pretext for placing redistricting on the special session agenda.

Days after saying it needed to redistrict because of constitutional concerns raised about its congressional map by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Texas argued in a new court filing Saturday that those concerns are in fact off base. In Saturday’s filing in federal court, lawyers for Texas suggested that the constitutional concerns raised in a July 7 letter sent by DOJ to Texas should be discounted. The filing argued that the letter, which warned that the state may have unconstitutionally used race in drawing four majority-minority districts and urged it to create a new map, is “not evidence — new or otherwise — of racial gerrymandering.” And it called DOJ “a third party with no actual knowledge of Texas’s redistricting process.”

All the same, Abbott appears undeterred from his mission to do Trump’s bidding, as the state’s response was simply to say “the Texas Legislature is now free to redistrict, or not, for additional partisan gain, or any reason it determines appropriate.”

With no proposed maps yet released, it is as yet unclear whether the Texas Republicans will in fact do so, and if so, how far they intend to go.

But as The New York Times notes, even Republicans are nervous that too aggressive a gerrymander could backfire on them.

The push from Washington has unnerved some Texas Republicans, who worry that reworking the boundaries of Texas House seats to turn Democratic districts red by adding reliably Republican voters from neighboring Republican districts could backfire in an election that is already expected to favor Democrats. Rather than flip the Democratic districts, new lines could endanger incumbent Republicans.

State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, a San Antonio Democrat, made clear:

“The only way you make the state more competitive congressionally is you do it at their expense. I think the Republicans have already maximized their map, given the demographic changes in the state.”

This could result in what is colloquially called a “dummymander,” which The American Prospect defines as one “where maps are drawn to so much partisan advantage that it leaves incumbents of the majority party vulnerable in the event of a major swing.”

But beyond hoping Republicans overreach, do Democrats have options to thwart this brazen and racist power play?

Fighting Back

These anti-democratic tactics are nothing new for Trump’s Republican Party. In fact, its current House majority is built on the back of a mid-decade partisan gerrymander.

In North Carolina alone, thanks to a flipped State Supreme Court seat in the 2022 election, the partisan make up of the state’s congressional delegation went from 7-7 in 2022—which is in line with the partisan voting patterns of the state—to 10-4 in 2024, after Republicans were given free rein to gerrymander the maps mid-decade.

That allowed North Carolina Republicans to gain a net of three seats, enough to keep the Speaker’s gavel in Mike Johnson’s hands.

Texas too has a history of Republican mid-decade gerrymandering tactics, dating back to 2003, when then-Republican U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay instigated an aggressive gerrymander to net between five and seven congressional seats for Republicans. To try to thwart the move, Texas House Democrats fled to Oklahoma to deny the majority a quorum. While it was successful in the short-term, ultimately Republicans prevailed, (as they did in 2021 when Democrats fled to Washington, D.C. to try to block a GOP voting bill.)

Now, faced with a similar choice, Democrats are being urged once again to use the tactic to deny Republicans a quorum. But this time there would be a steep cost.

Per The NYT:

At least 100 members must be present for the 150-member Texas House to take action on legislation, so Democrats would need 51 of their 62 members to sign onto the walkout. Each member who walks out would face a fine of $500 a day under rules adopted by the Republican-dominated Texas House after Democrats broke quorum with a walkout in 2021, during the last regular redistricting. That would equal $15,000 per member if Democrats broke quorum for the entire 30-day special session, which begins on July 21. Under the rules, the fines must be paid out of a member’s personal funds and not from campaign money.

Not to mention the legal threats from Texas’s corrupt Attorney General.

Plus the fact that many Texas Democrats would be understandably reluctant to do anything to delay the “flood relief items” that are on Abbott’s agenda.

On a call with Texas Democrats this week, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stopped short of calling for a walkout but urged Texas Democrats to “use whatever means necessary,” and at a press conference on Tuesday made clear that

“All options will continue to be on the table as it relates to our efforts to push back legislatively and legally in Texas.”

Also pledging “to do everything that we can do in Texas and beyond to respond."

But just as Trump is urging other red states to repeat the tactic to pad their House majority, so Democrats are considering doing the same.

As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said this week, there shouldn’t be one set of rules for Republicans and another for Democrats.

To this end, Governor Gavin Newsom appears prepared to play Republicans’ game in California.

What seemed at first like some lighthearted trolling after Trump’s pledge to steal five congressional seats in Texas…

…has become a substantive set of proposed options for how California Democrats can make Republicans regret going down this path.

During his Pod Save America appearance, Newsom laid out the following:

“I’m talking to members of my legislature—what are our alternatives? We could call a special session. I could call for one today, if I chose to. We could then put something on the ballot. And I could call a special election. We could change the constitution with the consent of the voters, and I think we would win that. I think people understand what’s at stake in California. They would come out in record numbers. I think it would be an extraordinary success. That’s a clean way of doing it. It would be a very short window. ‘Cause you got to come back with the maps. And you've got to change all this and prepare for the ballots that are around the corner next year. Or you can look at other avenues which we are exploring, which are pathways with the legislature to do urgency causes with 2/3 in both of our houses to move forward with legislative redistricting in between the constitutional construct, which is every census, the independent redistricting commission does a new map. But it’s silent about what happens in between. So it’s a novel legal question. And it’s being explored.”

Many point to California’s mandated independent redistricting commission as a potential impediment to Newsom’s plans here, but as California redistricting and political data expert Paul Mitchell observes:

And as to whether it would be feasible to turn around in time for the 2026 midterms…well, yes.

Of course, whatever maps come out of the Texas legislature’s special session over the coming month, or out of California for that matter, there will be litigation to follow. But we know that means little to Trump.

Republicans can’t be the only ones allowed to break norms in the short term and have courts weigh in later.

Trump has learned that flouting laws and norms has little consequence. And even if the courts roll back the maps eventually, he could likely get at least one election out of them, which is all he needs.

As The Texas Tribune notes:

Even one cycle under a new map carries high upside for Trump, whose legislative agenda rests on Republicans maintaining their slim 220-212 majority in the U.S. House. A Democratic majority could mean obstruction, investigations and talk of impeachment. With Texas lawmakers drawing a new map so close to the midterms, “even if it violates the law, it might be left in place for one election,” Saenz said.

As AOC says, there can’t be two different sets of rules.

An Opportunity

Ultimately, Democrats may not be able to thwart Trump’s scheme ahead of next year’s midterms. But any redrawing will present a breakthrough opportunity for Democrats to gain the attention of voters and organize them to move toward the elusive goal of turning Texas Blue.

According to The New York Times:

Just this week, the Texas Democratic Party announced that it would start a vast organizing effort across the state in partnership with a Texas Majority PAC, a group that has received significant funding from the billionaire George Soros. Democrats have already been eyeing a potential opportunity in Texas for a pickup in the Senate if the state’s polarizing attorney general, Ken Paxton, prevails in his primary over Senator John Cornyn.

And it’s good to see Texas Democrats in a fighting mood.

Take Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas:

As Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, who represents the 29th congressional district and would be among those Democrats impacted, said:

"Let's call this what it is: a brazen, racist power grab. It's pathetic and rotten to the core—a desperate attempt to ensure that they can keep the majority in the House of Representatives by force, despite Trump's increasingly unpopular agenda for our country."

And as for whether the Democratic Texas Reps would ultimately attempt to deny Republicans a quorum, TX House Rep. Ron Reynolds is in.

So is TX Rep. Marc Veasey:

Rep. Marc Veasey told the Tribune that he would not just support a quorum break, “I would do everything I can to help aid them in being able to pull it off.” The Fort Worth Democrat said it’s time for his party to go on the offensive. “If they're going to fight dirty and they're going to redraw these lines, then I would be supportive of Democratic state legislators doing whatever is necessary,” he said, adding that he was not concerned about his political prospects if his district is redrawn.

That’s the energy we need.

And if Texas Democrats do decide to take that step, I can think of a few million Americans who would be glad to contribute to a legal fund to help cover the fines incurred from such a bold maneuver.

Share