The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
12m

Jackson escaped the DNC/"moderate" curse — and, YES, keep Schumer and his DSCC outta ME politics as well, and let the Jackson team guide the four-month campaign to sweep Collins out of office, FINALLY !!

Reply
Share
Denise Deitemeyer's avatar
Denise Deitemeyer
19m

His long history of a very bad temper, in public, is not encouraging!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture