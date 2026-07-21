Troy Jackson, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks during a demonstration outside of a federal immigration office. Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images.

On Wednesday, July 8, Graham Platner, who had secured the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate from Maine voters just a month earlier, dropped out of the race after a credible accusation of sexual assault by a former girlfriend emerged. By that evening, Maine Democrats had met and voted to hold a nominating convention to replace Platner on the ballot by the July 27 filing deadline.

By the next day, Maine Democrats had laid out the process for declaring candidacies for U.S. Senate live on its website, as well as the rules for becoming delegates to the convention. County Delegate Nomination Meetings would be held July 18-19 and the nominating convention would be held July 25.

On Sunday, 17,000 Maine Democrats from all 16 counties in the state cast ballots, and by the end, one candidate, Troy Jackson, had all but clinched the nomination by securing more than 470 of the 500 delegates up for grabs. Jackson’s fellow candidates, including Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and other former gubernatorial candidates Nirav Shah and Jordan Wood suspended their campaigns and got behind Jackson for the nomination.

So, how did Jackson, the third-place finisher in the Maine Democratic primary for governor, rally such support in such a short amount of time, outpacing even the candidates who had bested him just more than a month ago?

It all started after Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump on November 4, 2024.

Riding the Rising Populist Tide

On November 6, 2024, the day after Harris lost the general election, Senator Bernie Sanders released a scathing statement about the reason for the loss.

As Sanders saw it:

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them,” the Vermont independent said in a statement Wednesday. “First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well. While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right.” “Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful Oligarchy which has so much economic and political power? Probably not.”

And ended with:

“Stay tuned.”

The numbers back Sanders up. According to the CNN 2016 exit poll, while in 2016, non-college educated voters supported Trump over Clinton by 7 points (51%-44%), that gap grows significantly with white voters without a college degree. That demographic went for Trump by a massive 66%-29% over Clinton. By contrast, in 2008, Barack Obama secured 41% of white non-college voters to Mitt Romney’s 59%.

In 2024, even as Trump almost doubled his support among working-class voters to 13 points (56%-43) since 2016, among white voters without a college degree, Harris actually did a little better than Clinton, losing the group 66%-32%. The real growth for Trump among working-class voters came from non-white voters without a college degree. While in 2016, Clinton won minority working-class voters 76%-20%, in 2024, Harris won them by just a 64%-34% margin, a drop of 26%.

So, what did Bernie do in response?

On February 12, 2025, while Democratic leadership flailed in the face of Trump’s return to office, Sanders quietly planned town halls in Republican-held House districts won by President Biden. He held “Fight the Oligarchy” events in late February, one in Omaha, Nebraska and one in Iowa City, Iowa. As Iowa Capitol Dispatch noted, Sanders intended to, “focus on issues facing working-class people” and “outline how Americans can fight back against President Trump and Elon Musk.”

Thousands of people showed up, leading to overflow crowds. By March, Sanders had expanded his tour to arenas around the country with co-headliner Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, where they consistently drew what NPR described as “record crowds,” including 30,000 in Denver, 40,000 in Los Angeles, and 20,000 in Salt Lake City.

Parallel to the tour—and in fact, in coordination with it—Sanders began to endorse candidates he saw as representing the fight for the working class against the ruling elites, precisely the thing he diagnosed as the reason Democrats lost in 2024. Prominent among these was Sanders’ June 17, 2025 endorsement of Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor, one week ahead of the mayoral primary.

As the New York Times reported from the event, Mamdani identified the target:

“Make no mistake: Oligarchy is on the ballot,” Mr. Mamdani said. “Andrew Cuomo is the candidate of a billionaire class that is suffocating our democracy and forcing the working class out of our city.”

Mamdani delivered a shocking win. And just over two months later, Mamdani was a special guest at Sanders’ “Fight the Oligarchy Tour” in Brooklyn on September 6.

Mamdani wasn’t the only one lifted by Sanders. On April 17, 2025, Sanders endorsed Abdul El-Sayed in the primary for U.S. Senate in Michigan, calling him a candidate who is “prepared to stand up for the working class of this country and take on the oligarchy.” El-Sayed joined Sanders at a Fight The Oligarchy event in Michigan last August, and is now in a pitched battle for the Democratic nomination in the state’s August 4 primary. On August 30, 2025, Sanders endorsed Graham Platner for Senate and featured him at a September 1 Portland “Fight The Oligarchy” rally, which also featured Sanders’ endorsed candidate for Maine Governor: Troy Jackson.

As Sanders said in his endorsement of Jackson for Governor last May,

“Troy has also been part of our progressive working-class movement from the beginning. He has always stood with those of us who understand that health care is a human right, that workers deserve a living wage, and that we need a government that works for all—not just the ultra-wealthy and well-connected. Troy knows what it’s like to feel powerless and left behind – and how to turn that into action.”

Jackson, the Heir Apparent

As Sanders alluded to in his statement, Jackson was a staunch supporter of Bernie Sanders’ presidential run in 2016. But as The New York Times notes, Jackson had originally been a Republican, even once holding socially conservative views on abortion and LGBTQ+ rights. Jackson, a fifth-generation logger from the far north of Maine, initially got into politics protesting unfair trade policies, working to lead a logging blockade along the Canadian border in 1998. By 2002, though, Jackson first won his seat in the State House as an independent and from 2004-2008 served as a Democrat. He then was elected as a Democrat to the Maine State Senate from 2008-2014 and then from 2016-2024, including as President of the Senate from 2018 until he left due to term limits in 2024.

Jackson’s evolution on social issues has been notable. As recently as 2009, Jackson voted against a bill legalizing same-sex marriage in Maine. But by 2024, he had earned a 100% rating from Equality Maine, saying, “Now people in L.G.B.T.Q. circles know that I am one of their strongest advocates.” His early record on abortion rights was shaky as well, drawing attacks during his run for governor that claimed “Mainers just can’t trust Troy Jackson on abortion.” Some local Democrats fear his record may deprive him of a clear hit against Collins for enabling the overturning of Roe v. Wade with her vote in support of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

But according to The Times,

…in 2023, Mr. Jackson helped pass a bill that allowed women to get abortions late into their pregnancies if it was deemed necessary by a medical professional. “It’s become very clear to me that abortion is health care, and I believe in health care for everyone,” Mr. Jackson said in a brief interview with The New York Times.

Some Jackson detractors frame this transformation as symptomatic of someone who goes where the political winds take him. On the other hand, his evolution echoes that of many average voters. Jackson’s speaking style, lacking the oratorical flair or charisma of Platner, projects this everyman quality as well. In this moment, it could draw a sharp contrast with Collins, who is a lifelong politician and creature of Washington, D.C. This quality also serves to bolster Jackson’s working-class bona fides, which his biography as a fifth-generation logger from the deep rural reaches of northern Maine bears out.

It is this working-class background that his supporters hope and believe will make Jackson an even more authentic messenger of the economic populism that fueled Platner’s rise. As a Jackson supporter told Politico, “He was never going to be like the pick of the consultant class. He’s too much of a regular guy. He’s not the slick choice.”

Or as The Nation put it,

Though less polished than Shah or Bellows, and far from the charismatic speaker that Platner is, Jackson is a resolute champion of the rural working class. “I wear my heart on my sleeve,” he said. “I think that’s a good thing for people not to be politicians, to be honest and sincere about these issues. It’s a real clear choice for people. I mean, what you see is what you get.”

But for better or worse, Jackson is inextricably linked to Platner. They were both endorsed by Sanders early, and they have both championed the working class over the wealthy ruling elites as a message central to their campaigns. Of course, critics of Sanders, and by extension Platner and now Jackson, view Jackson as tainted, endorsed as he is by the same people who lifted up Platner.

But Jackson is betting that the association is a net positive. And so far, having secured the U.S. Senate nomination in record time, it has been.

As Our Revolution, an organization originally founded by Sanders, stated in its endorsement, Jackson is the standard bearer of the movement that shot Platner to a 72% victory in the June Democratic Senate primary.

Jackson is now the beneficiary of much of the grassroots energy Platner had built throughout the state. In a piece titled “How Troy Jackson Became the Heir to Graham Platner’s Movement,” The Nation documents how the passionate support Platner had built seemed to transfer to Jackson almost organically.

As soon as the state Democratic Party announced the rules for replacing Platner, the race became about who could step into the vacuum he had left behind. Given how many people had been activated by Platner’s campaign, most progressives here have been clear-eyed in their belief that the only way to beat Susan Collins—who has triumphed over establishment figure after establishment figure across five elections—was by finding a candidate capable of making a similarly forceful case for supporting the working class and tearing down corrupt systems of power. Standing near a picnic table outside, a delegate candidate from Blue Hill named Carole Beal told me, “I voted for a movement, not a man.” To her, the choice was clear: Troy Jackson, a former logger and longtime state senator from the North Woods, was the closest policy match for Platner and seemed to have the ability to connect with disengaged Mainers in the same way Platner had. “We want to see a senator in suspenders and L.L. Bean boots—”

As they reported,

Numerous supporters pledged themselves as Jackson delegates in their respective county races not because someone from his campaign asked them to but because it felt like the natural thing to do. “We dug out our Jackson signs after Platner dropped out,” said Jennifer Temple, who lives in Lincolnville, “put some tape over it to say ‘Senate’ instead of ‘Governor’ because we saw a neighbor had done that. At that point, we didn’t even know if he was going to run.”

Even Jackson himself was stunned by it:

“I’ve never seen anything like this. In 2016 with Bernie Sanders, I thought that campaign was the most exciting I’d ever been on. But this dwarfs that.”

But as The Nation notes, Jackson was no passive actor in this. When Platner dropped out, Jackson’s team was ready.

Jackson’s campaign bolted out of the starting blocks quicker than its rivals, helping it stay a step ahead during the one-week sprint of a campaign to identify, secure, and elect delegates.

As David Dayen wrote in The American Prospect:

The unusual circumstance created a one-week mini-campaign where television ads were nonexistent, outside groups did not exert any influence, and success was measured in grassroots muscle, getting people out to community meetings and having conversations with neighbors.

The Nation concurred:

The Jackson campaign recognized that they could lock down the nomination far ahead of the actual convention by emphasizing this kind of get-out-the-vote tactics. Using the list of volunteers from his gubernatorial race, Jackson’s staff spent all week working the phones to recruit delegates in all 16 counties, as well as ensure that as many supporters as possible understood that to vote for those delegates, they’d need to preregister through the state party’s website.

As for Jackson’s fellow former gubernatorial rivals who were also running for Senate this time,

[Nirav Shah, Shenna Bellows], and the other candidates seemed slow to realize that this abbreviated process wasn’t about reaching every Democratic voter in Maine but securing delegates at the convention. To that end, Jackson’s campaign was the first to publish a slate of delegates from each county for voters to use as a guide at their respective meetings. The Shah and Bellows campaigns rushed to create their own slates, but were clearly outmaneuvered.

As Dayen concludes, this level of organization, both grassroots and structural within his campaign, bodes extremely well for November.

Retail politics may be the only place Jackson will have an edge, given the financial disparity between the two candidates. But that can go far in a heavily dispersed state where turnout is usually pretty high. The caucuses became a test of how the candidates could reach people well below the din of campaign cash and on-air sound bites. And Jackson soared over the bar.

Can Jackson Take the Mantle?

Bernie Sanders, Graham Platner and Troy Jackson are undeniably fighters for the working class against the wealthy elites. It is core to their messaging and by all accounts, authentic to their personal values. But it’s one thing to fight for the working class; it’s yet another to be supported by them.

Platner suffered two strikes on this question. The first was that he wasn’t really of or from the working class as claimed. And the second was that working-class voters didn’t actually support him; rather, he was the creation of, and bolstered, by a very educated and very white movement of leftists. This is the same complaint we hear about DSA as an organization broadly as well as many of their endorsed candidates (DSA’s Maine chapter endorsed Jackson for Governor but has not yet made an endorsement in the Senate race.)

And as Fox News was eager to report, this largely bore out in a recent NYT/Siena poll, which found Platner ahead of Collins by just 2 points.

Platner currently trails incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins by 21 points, 37% to 58%, with registered voters who do not hold a four-year college degree, according to a New York Times/Portland Press Herald/Siena poll released on Monday. Additionally, the poll shows Platner up 37 points with White college-educated voters but trailing Collins by 23 points with White non-college-educated voters.

As Fox went on to surmise:

Platner’s sagging support from those without a college degree has prompted some on social media to suggest his messaging to working-class voters as an oyster farmer from rural Maine is falling flat, despite his repeated pledges to fight against “corporate greed” and the billionaire “oligarchy.” Ryan Girdusky, founder of the 1776 Project PAC, posted on X that “Graham is what a college educated person thinks a working-class person is supposed to act like and working-class people can see he’s a fraud.”

Troy Jackson is better inoculated against this attack: He was born to a 16-year-old mother and is a fifth-generation logger who lives in a rural northern Maine town of just over 200 people.

But will Jackson be able to win over those voters where Platner had fallen short?

In Sanders’s view, the answer is yes. Jackson is precisely the sort of candidate who can cure what ails the party.

Zohran Mamdani, of course, has been the most successful test case for Sanders’s concept so far. But the challenge now is for a progressive populist to win somewhere that isn’t quite as blue as New York City. And in Maine, Sanders’s movement has a chance to prove it can not only win, but flip a seat blue.

Some establishment pundits are already declaring the selection of Jackson a mistake. Consider this analysis from pollsters Douglas E. Schoen and Carly Cooperman, which calls into question Jackson’s electability.

Democrats’ best chances in Maine would come from a more moderate candidate who can bring in moderates and Independents, not one who polarizes the electorate.

Sanders and candidates such as Jackson and Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan offer a counter to the notion that, to be electable, a candidate has to tack to the right. After all, didn’t we try that in 2016 and 2024?

The policies touted by Jackson and El-Sayed that label them as progressive—such as a wealth tax, universal healthcare, abolishing ICE and opposition to U.S. funds for Israel—are actually increasingly mainstream positions among Americans. Sanders argues that the way to attract independents and moderates is to fight authentically for these values and to advocate for policies that will make life for ordinary working-class Americans more affordable.

The question remains: Which model will win out in November?

Back when Jackson was still running for Governor, Jacobin laid out the promise of his candidacy and this new model of electability:

Troy is the most electable candidate with the best chance to beat the Republicans in November. Aroostook County voted for Trump by double-digit margins three times in a row at the same time it kept reelecting Jackson for state senate as a Democrat. Troy is supported by people across the political spectrum because his platform is a common ground, not a middle ground. It does what establishment Democrats have lacked the will to do for workers, whether in Aroostook County or Western Pennsylvania, where the ruling parties’ abandonment has engendered a political malaise that seems insurmountable.

And now, a new poll pitting Jackson head-to-head against Collins seems to bear this out.

Not only does Jackson poll ahead of Collins by 3 points, but he leads among independent voters by 4 points. And Jackson, it should be noted, does not even have the nomination yet. This implies that this is likely Collins’ ceiling, as she gets 99% of Republicans, while Jackson only gets 88% of Democrats. Jackson is also simply more popular with a +5 favorability versus Collins’ -18.

Where Jackson really has room to grow is among working-class voters of Maine. Just as with the NYT/Siena poll with Platner, here Collins leads Jackson among those without a college degree 57%-39%. That’s an 18-point spread, but still better than the 21-point deficit Platner faced. Among those with a college degree, Jackson leads 60%-37%.

Once Jackson has actually secured the nomination at the MaineDems convention this Saturday, his level of support will likely grow. The grassroots movement that catapulted Jackson to the verge of the Senate nomination must now work overtime to prove to working-class voters that Jackson’s campaign is of, by and for them. If Jackson can pull off a victory in a rural, heavily working-class state like Maine, Sanders’s economic populist movement to transform the Democratic Party will not only be proven out, but largely cemented.

Share