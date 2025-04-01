Judge holding gavel in courtroom / credit: Chris Ryan

The most common questions I receive from readers these days concern the role and power of our federal courts, particularly as we face increasingly high-stakes constitutional showdowns between the executive and judicial branches. Many observers and analysts, including myself, believe we have already tumbled over the cliff into a full-blown constitutional crisis.

One thing is clear: The Trump White House keeps losing in court. It’s getting hit with restraining orders and injunctions from dozens of federal judges over its illegal seizures and renditions of immigrants, its unconstitutional impoundment of funds, the mass layoffs of federal workers, the sledgehammer DOGE has taken to federal agencies, the targeting of liberal law firms and universities, and its discriminatory treatment of the trans community in healthcare and the military.

But what good is a federal court order if it can’t be enforced or simply won’t be obeyed? Will the court start to hold officials in contempt? And what happens if the White House simply starts pardoning anyone who is found in contempt?

Legal experts disagree over how much leverage the federal courts really have in this crisis. I found the writings of Prof. Tobias Barrington Wolff, who teaches at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, helpful in sorting out judicial versus executive power. So I brought him in for a conversation that I hope will help shed light on the extent, and limitations, of each.

Tobias Barrington Wolff

You wrote an interesting piece in your substack about the coming clash between the judicial power of contempt and the presidential power of pardon. This seems to me a key legal backdrop for the constitutional showdown, or even crisis, we are likely to see play out in the coming months and years. Can you walk us through, in lay terms, what the judicial power of contempt is, particularly the difference between civil contempt and criminal contempt?

The contempt power is the tool courts use to enforce their orders and preserve their authority. When parties are before a court in a lawsuit, they are subject to the power of the court. If they think a court has made an error or issued an order that goes against controlling legal principles then they can appeal to a higher court but they are still required to respect and follow the court’s order. If they violate that order then they stand in contempt and the court can sanction them.

There are two kinds of contempt sanctions: civil and criminal. Those terms have nothing to do with the nature of the underlying case in front of the judge; you can be subject to criminal contempt sanctions in a civil case and vice versa. The difference is about the purpose of the sanction.

Civil contempt sanctions are about bringing a violator into compliance with the court’s order. Think of a journalist who refuses to disclose a confidential source. If a court determines the journalist is required to turn over that information and issues an order demanding they do, the journalist will be in contempt if they continue to refuse. The court can then impose a sanction to compel their compliance. Sanctions for civil contempt can include a monetary fine for every day the person stands in violation of the court’s order or even temporary imprisonment in a federal holding facility. Because civil contempt is about securing compliance with the court’s order, however, the sanction can only continue for as long as the court’s order is being violated. If a party comes into compliance with the order the sanction will be lifted — the journalist can get out of jail by giving up her confidential source.

Criminal contempt, in contrast, is about punishment. Like civil contempt, criminal contempt can involve fines or imprisonment and indeed often does, but it is a very different tool. Criminal contempt is reserved for situations in which a person does not merely violate a court’s order but commits flagrant and outrageous violations or otherwise engages in behavior that constitutes a severe affront to the court’s authority. When a court determines that a sanction of criminal contempt is required, the purpose of the sanction is to punish that flagrant violation, vindicate the court’s authority and deter future wrongdoing. Unlike in civil contempt, a violator cannot avoid the sanction by stopping their violation, any more than a vandal can avoid being prosecuted for destroying one piece of property by refraining from destroying another. When a judge determines a person must face criminal contempt sanctions, it means that person is going to be criminally prosecuted in a proceeding where guilt must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

A lot of people worry that even if a judge holds someone—say, the Director of ICE or Elon Musk—in contempt, they will simply ignore the order. There’s a common belief that judges have no real power here, but that doesn’t seem wholly true. What can judges do to enforce their contempt orders in the face of defiant parties?

Judges have a lot of tools available to enforce contempt sanctions. Let’s take civil contempt for starters. If someone violates a court’s order, a judge can legally hobble the violator so they will be more likely to lose on the merits of their lawsuit. For example, the administration is now claiming that Mr. Musk has no real authority in DOGE. If a judge orders Mr. Musk to answer questions under oath about that and he refuses, the court could interpret his refusal as an admission that the information would have helped the plaintiffs and impose a civil contempt sanction that treats it as an established fact that Mr. Musk does in fact exercise authority over DOGE. You cannot defy the orders of a court without suffering consequences in that lawsuit.

Does all that hold true even if, say, the new Attorney General Pam Bondi refuses to allow the U.S. Marshals to be used to enforce a contempt order, or refuses to prosecute a criminal contempt case referred by a federal judge?

Yes and no. A federal judge does not have to depend on the Executive Branch to prosecute criminal contempt. This is one of the few places in our constitutional system where that is so. Prosecution of crimes is a core executive function and ordinarily the Executive Branch has sole responsibility in that area. But the Supreme Court has held that federal courts must be able to vindicate their authority without being dependent on the Executive. That is a core principle in our separation of powers and it is now written into a regulation, Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 42, that expressly authorizes federal courts to appoint an attorney from outside the federal government to prosecute a criminal contempt. If Chief Judge Boasberg determines that criminal contempt charges are warranted, he could take that step.

The issue of the U.S. Marshal Service is more difficult. Federal marshals are the law enforcement officials who protect and support the federal judiciary but they are part of the Executive Branch, a bureau within the Department of Justice. Even if a federal judge decides that an attorney from outside the government will prosecute a criminal contempt, the judge would still depend on federal marshals to perform all the law enforcement functions associated with that prosecution: laying hands on the defendant in whatever ways are necessary for the prosecution; transporting the defendant for incarceration if he is found guilty; protecting the judge, lawyers, and witnesses while those proceedings are underway. The same would be true in civil contempt where a judge decides that someone violating a court order should be imprisoned until he comes into compliance with that order. If Attorney General Bondi were to order the U.S. Marshal Service to withhold all support and protection from a federal judge in conjunction with a contempt prosecution, the judge might not be able to continue. There is no mechanism of which I am aware for federal judges to outsource those law enforcement functions. The Executive Branch issuing instructions of that kind to the federal marshals would be a radical act, a direct assault on a co-equal branch of government of a type we have rarely seen in the history of the Republic.

Are there some ways that civil contempt orders might be effectively deployed here in some of the more public cases, particularly against DOGE and ICE? What about criminal contempt?

I feel confident in saying that federal judges do not want to provoke a direct confrontation with the Executive. If they can enforce their authority without that kind of clash, they will do so. But I am also very concerned that this administration is making it difficult for judges to avoid that kind of confrontation. My guess is that judges will start with civil contempt sanctions that place the government at a legal disadvantage in these ongoing lawsuits. That alone might prompt the government to try to get the Supreme Court involved. But if a judge concludes that a criminal contempt prosecution is necessary in response to open and flagrant violations of their orders, we will probably see that happen.

Criminal contempt raises the other side of the coin, which is the presidential pardon power. Can you walk us through in plain English what this power is, and what if any limits there might be if Trump tried to pardon people held in criminal contempt?

The presidential pardon power is spelled out in Article II Section 2 of the Constitution. It gives a sitting president “power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.” “Offenses” means crimes and “against the United States” means federal crimes. The Pardon Power has been defined and used very broadly. Presidents can issue mass pardons, as Andrew Johnson did for Confederates who attacked the United States during the Civil War and as the current occupant of the office recently did for people who attacked the United States at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. A President does not need to wait until a person has been convicted or even indicted in order to issue a pardon; in that sense presidential pardons can operate preemptively. A President can only pardon past conduct, however: there are no prospective get-out-of-jail-free cards.

A President can use this power to pardon the offense of criminal contempt. The Supreme Court decided that issue a hundred years ago and, in fact, the current occupant of the presidency did exactly that in his first term on behalf of Joe Arpaio, the former Sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona and serial abuser of Latino people. On July 31, 2017, Arpaio was convicted of criminal contempt for engaging in multiple serious violations of a federal court order by illegally detaining immigrants who lacked regular status, a practice he had been forbidden to engage in. Within less than four weeks of that conviction, Mr. Trump issued Arpaio a full pardon.

What we have never seen, however, is a President repeatedly using the pardon power as a weapon to systematically undermine the authority of the Judicial Branch. That would represent an acute crisis in the separation of powers. It is possible the federal courts would find that there must be constitutional limits in the use of the pardon power to attack a co-equal branch in such a flagrant way. But maybe not. Some abuses of power can only be addressed through impeachment. An assault on the judiciary of this kind would unquestionably be an impeachable offense.

You wrote in your piece that the presidential pardon power doesn’t extend to civil contempt orders. Can you game this out in real terms? How could courts use this limitation to hold defiant parties accountable, even if they are officials within the Trump administration?

Real talk: Law alone cannot solve this crisis. If a sitting president has decided to abuse the powers of his office and defy the authority of the courts and his subordinates go along with him, there is only so much the courts can do on their own. But law remains very important. Courts must assert and defend their authority in response to this kind of attack and make clear exactly how the executive is acting in a lawless fashion if and when it does so. If Attorney General Bondi threatens to order the U.S. Marshal Service not to support a federal judge in a criminal contempt proceeding, for example — which I hope will not happen — then the judge could decide to convene that proceeding nonetheless, appoint a lawyer from outside the government to prosecute the contempt, and put the Attorney General in the position of having to actually issue such a radical order and suffer the political and public consequences for that attack on the rule of law.

If this kind of full-blown clash between the Executive and Judiciary does happen, federal courts might also start withholding assistance from the administration in other ways. Our legal system depends on the courts in myriad ways. Say, for example, that the government wanted an injunction from a court to enforce a financial regulation or requested an order from a court to seize property in a forfeiture proceeding. If the administration is openly defying the authority of the courts and ordering federal marshals not to assist and protect them, the judiciary might conclude that the government comes with unclean hands to any such request for assistance and must come back into compliance with the rule of law and acknowledge the courts’ authority before it can seek their assistance.

Once again, we have never seen a crisis in which the Executive Branch engages in this kind of sustained, open defiance of the authority of the federal courts. I very much hope we do not see such a crisis now. But if we do, the federal courts have tools they can use to resist that assault on their authority.

So what’s your advice here for the federal courts? How should they take on an openly hostile administration, given the powers they do have?

I would offer two words of advice. First, recognize the full range of tools at your disposal. The government depends on the federal courts in myriad ways. If courts find their authority under direct and repeated assault, they can withhold their assistance until that assault ends. I very much hope we do not confront this situation, but if we do, the courts must remember their power. Second, the federal judiciary must respond as a body if judges confront this kind of open hostility. Under Article III of the Constitution, every federal judge exercises the same “judicial power of the United States” from the Supreme Court to each individual district judge. An attack on the authority of one is an attack on the authority of all and will require a collective institutional response.

Tobias Barrington Wolff is the Jefferson Barnes Fordham Professor of Law at the University of Pennsylvania. Professor Wolff teaches and writes in the fields of Civil Procedure, Complex Litigation and the Conflict of Laws and also in Constitutional Law, the First Amendment and the rights of LGBTQ people. He served as chief advisor on LGBT law and policy to the 2007–08 presidential campaign of Barack Obama and has served as counsel or amicus counsel in many civil rights cases seeking to vindicate the rights of LGBT people and couples.

