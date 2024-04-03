Demonstrators stage a sit-in at the US Capitol during the "Bans Off Our Mifepriston” action organized by the Woman's March on March 26, 2024 in Washington, DC . Photo credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Women's March

Almost two years after Trump’s stacked Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the issue of abortion rights is still as salient as ever. From the Court’s recent oral arguments over the question of access to Mifepristone to the Florida Supreme Court clearing the way for a 6-week ban to go into effect in the state, we had a lot of questions for Sara Tabatabaie, Executive Director of Vote ProChoice. Look for that eye-opening Big Q&A tomorrow.

And in case you missed yesterday’s piece, writer

did a dive into the dark Christian nationalist ideology at the heart of the right’s total freak out over the Trans Day of Visibility falling on Easter. You can check it out below.

