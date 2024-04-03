Almost two years after Trump’s stacked Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the issue of abortion rights is still as salient as ever. From the Court’s recent oral arguments over the question of access to Mifepristone to the Florida Supreme Court clearing the way for a 6-week ban to go into effect in the state, we had a lot of questions for Sara Tabatabaie, Executive Director of Vote ProChoice. Look for that eye-opening Big Q&A tomorrow.
And in case you missed yesterday’s piece, writerdid a dive into the dark Christian nationalist ideology at the heart of the right’s total freak out over the Trans Day of Visibility falling on Easter. You can check it out below.
This Week In The Big Picture
Yep, Donnie is going to take the message that he killed Roe vs. Wade to the voters in 2024, and it's only going to widen Joe Biden's margin of victory!
Go Joe!
Women should wear this pro-Roe T everyday: t.co/YheBvDLl2b
