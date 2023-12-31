As 2023 comes to a close, we look back on the year that was. Yes, it was a challenging year for many, but one that ends on an optimistic note in many respects.

Here’s hoping for an even better 2024!

Bidenomics

President Joe Biden has overseen a post-Covid economic recovery that’s exceeded all expectations, bringing the economy in for a soft landing, avoiding a recession, with plunging unemployment and surging GDP growth.

These are facts Republicans definitely do NOT want the media talking about. Which means we must shout it from the rooftops.

With prices coming down and consumer confidence on the rise, here’s hoping the economy turns into a political winner for Joe Biden and Democrats in 2024.

Thanks, President Biden!

Justice and Accountability

In 2023, Donald Trump was charged with 91 felony indictments across 4 criminal trials (in addition to being found liable for both financial fraud and sexual assault.)

Most notably, we finally got a Trump mugshot in Fani Willis’ Georgia RICO case, something that had been a long time coming for such an inveterate criminal and con man.

Shout out to the intrepid prosecutors pursuing justice and accountability against the former president despite threats and enormous pressure not to do so.

And to the women who refuse to let Trump or his flunkies continue to go unpunished for their crimes.

Like E. Jean Carroll who was awarded $5 million after Trump was found liable for sexually assaulting her, and then turned around and slapped him with a second defamation suit, which just got the green light from the courts despite Trump’s desperate attempt to halt it.

And Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the Georgia election workers who were just awarded $148 million in a judgment against Rudy Giuliani who defamed them in his felonious pursuit of proof that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

Of course, after Rudy doubled down on his defamation against them, they sued him again.

These women have had their lives turned upside down by Trump and his cronies, but will not stop until justice is done.

Brava!

Unions

2023 was without a doubt union strong.

Thanks to strong union leadership and worker solidarity, unions such as the United Auto Workers, SAG/AFTRA, the WGA, and many more initiated strikes amid soaring corporate profits that led to strong deals that will lift workers across the board.

And President Biden became the first sitting president to walk a picket line with striking workers.

President Biden bet on unions and workers, and that bet is paying off.

Democratic Elections

Ever since Trump's packed conservative Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade last year, Democrats have been overperforming in election after election, largely driven by the fight to protect abortion rights.

In 2023 alone, thanks to the landslide election of Judge Janet Protasiewicz, we saw the Wisconsin State Supreme Court flip from conservative to liberal, and it’s already having an impact.

Ohio voters overwhelmingly voted to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution. And despite Republican pledges to work to undo the will of voters, Issue One has already gone into effect.

And Virginia voters rebuked Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin by giving control of both houses of the Virginia state legislature to Democrats, thus thwarting his plan to implement a 15-week abortion ban.

Here’s to even more in ‘24!

Progressive Policy Goals

Thanks to President Biden and Democratic governors, 2023 saw significant progressive policy wins.

From Biden’s massive student loan forgiveness program…

To the Inflation Reduction Act’s capping of drug prices for seniors…

To major wins around the country…

Electing Democrats matters!

Beyoncé and Taylor

Between their record-setting tours and their impact on the culture this year, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift were huge winners this year. And we were here for it.

And they supported each other all along the way.

Not to mention the local economies in each city they stopped in.

Is there anything they can't do?

And Let’s Not Forget…

We here at The Big Picture wish you a safe and happy New Year’s. And here’s to many more progressive wins in 2024!