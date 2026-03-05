Texas Senate candidate James Talarico (D-TX) addresses supporters on election night on March 03, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Photo by John Moore/Getty Images.

The nation’s attention turned to Texas on Tuesday as both parties held critical primary elections to select their candidates for the U.S. Senate.

Texas is a big prize. For some, it is the prize. For the past two decades, Republicans have controlled it, winning all state-wide elections while Democrats often govern its big urban centers. It’s also a state that is growing rapidly. Its current 40 electoral votes could expand to 44 or even 45 after the 2030 census as population shifts continue.

Were the GOP to maintain its lock on Texas, that would complicate the math for the Democrats’ path to the White House. It would require them to win yet another swing state beyond Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to make up the difference.

But if Democrats ever took Texas back and held it—and particularly if the Latino vote shifts the state permanently blue as they helped do in California— that could end Republican national electoral power for a generation.

Texas State Senator James Talarico believes that the time to take back Texas is now and that he’s the one to do it. Republicans, including Donald Trump himself, are sounding the alarm and scrambling to protect their prized stronghold. And after Tuesday’s results, we have a far better understanding of the challenges both sides face.

Tuesday’s election outcomes

On the Democratic side, Talarico defeated Rep. Jasmine Crockett in a hard fought contest that was more about style than substantial policy differences. Talarico courted independent and Latino voters with his message of faith and unity against the corporate oligarchy. Crockett, beloved by many progressives for her courage and aggressive fighting style, urged active resistance to MAGA Trumpism. While Talarico celebrated his strong showing, the numbers exposed deep racial gaps he will need to address and close before the November general election.

On the Republican side, incumbent Sen. John Cornyn edged out Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a far-right extremist. But the contest was a true three-way race, with third place finisher Rep. Wesley Hunt taking around 13.5 percent of the vote. Because neither Cornyn nor Paxton won an outright majority, a runoff election will be held between Cornyn and Paxton at the end of May. Given the acrimony we’ve already seen, the Texas GOP likely will be mired in a nasty fight for the next three months while Democrats work on unity and attack Trump and the GOP.

Voters, including independents turned out for the Democratic primary

Here’s a truly astonishing result that has the GOP quite worried: There were actually more votes cast in the Democratic primary than in the Republican one. In its latest count, Vote Hub put the vote count at 2.31M for the Democratic primary but only 2.18M for the Republican race, or a difference of around 130,000 votes—almost three percent of total votes.

Nate Cohn of the New York Times called this result “extraordinary,” writing:

Usually, Republican primary voters outnumber Democrats by around 20 percentage points in Texas. Democratic primary voters did outnumber Republicans by a similar margin in 2020, but that was a year with a competitive Democratic presidential primary and no marquee Republican race. This time, Republicans had a high-profile matchup of their own — one that would ordinarily decide the next U.S. senator from the state — but more people decided to vote in the Democratic race anyway

Texas has an “open” primary, meaning independent voters can, and do, participate in whichever primary they want, though they can only vote in a runoff election if they voted in that party’s primary. The numbers this year strongly suggest that independent voters participated in the Democratic primary in record numbers in order to back Talarico’s candidacy—meaning his work to court them paid off.

As Independent Voter News reported on Talarico,

The last public survey on the Democratic contest showed he had a clear advantage with independents over Crockett, 62% to 35%.

During the debate between Talarico and Crockett, independents who watched Democratic debate clips preferred Talarico over Crockett 76 percent to 24 percent.

Independent voters took a strong interest in the Democratic primary, in large part because of Talarico. This suggests they will turn out for him again in November, particularly if the Republican Party elects an extremist like Ken Paxton as its standard bearer.

That helps explain why the GOP is in a bit of a panic in Texas.

Stopping Ken Paxton at all costs

The National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Senate Leadership Fund spent tens of millions of dollars trying to shore up Cornyn as the incumbent and to stave off a challenge from Paxton. These groups understood that a match-up between Paxton and Talarico would be a far harder sell, especially to centrist voters who find Talarico appealing and Paxton too far to the right.

Internal NRSC polling taken a month ago showed Talarico defeating Paxton by three points while losing to Cornyn by the same amount. With Talarico surging in popularity over the past few weeks, those numbers are likely much worse for Paxton today.

Paxton doesn’t seem fazed or discouraged by the first round results. At his election night party, Paxton vowed he would prevail in the runoff and attacked his opponent once again. “John Cornyn is going to try to steal the election with another $100 million going into this Senate race,” Paxton said. “But here’s what we proved tonight. While the money may be on his side, the people are on our side. And in Texas, the people always win.”

Cornyn also had choice words for Paxton, who as state Attorney General has faced repeated, politically existential battles within his own party. Cornyn declared that “character is on the ballot,” while describing Paxton as a “flawed, self-centered, shameless” candidate with “indefensible personal failures,” hinting at infidelity accusations highlighted in attack ads.

With the May runoff looming, the GOP now faces two big questions.

First, at least so far, Donald Trump has not officially endorsed either Republican candidate, even though ideologically and spiritually Paxton is a more natural fit, while Cornyn has been critical of some of Trump’s policies. Trump’s silence to date is a tacit acknowledgement that backing the wrong candidate now could prove politically costly later, especially if it causes the GOP to lose control of the Senate majority.

On Wednesday, Trump attempted, albeit rather lamely, to split the difference by issuing a warning about the GOP’s “Radical Left Opponent,” meaning Talarico. Trump claimed Talarico would be “easy to beat,” yet tellingly in his next words urged the party to “TOTALLY FOCUS on putting him away, quickly and decisively!” He declared both Cornyn and Paxton “ran great races” but that he would be “making my Endorsement soon, and will be asking the candidate that I don’t endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE!”

The Atlantic reported on Wednesday that Trump’s endorsement would go to Cornyn in the hopes of making the primary runoff less expensive and less competitive. But it’s unlikely that Paxton would drop out, as Trump urged, even if Cornyn gets the official nod, given how close the first round voting was and how runoff elections tend to turn out only the most die-hard supporters.

As Punchbowl News drily noted,

The electorate in a runoff is smaller and much more conservative. It’s the hard-core activist types who show up to vote the day after Memorial Day.

A Trump endorsement in the primary runoff could also act as a two-edged blade for Cornyn, given the President’s historically low approval numbers. Anti-Trump sentiment runs high, even in Texas, particularly among independents and angry, disillusioned Latino voters. If Cornyn is seen as too close to Trump, that could backfire in November even if he prevails in the May runoff.

The second big question the GOP now faces is where the voters of third-place finisher Wesley Hunt will go. Hunt pitched himself to voters as a kind of “younger Paxton but without the baggage,” touting his close relationship with Trump and his ability to carry on the MAGA agenda far longer than either of his older opponents, as the Texas Tribune reported. At the outset of his campaign, Hunt also took frequent aim at Cornyn, amplifying many of Paxton’s points and arguing that the time for the U.S. senator, who is now in his 70s, was over.

Establishment Republicans, who see their hero in Cornyn, are furious at Hunt for remaining in the race as a primary spoiler, forcing the party into a costly and no doubt acrimonious 12-week runoff fight. They may choose to keep their criticism powder dry, however, rather than risk pushing Hunt and his voters into Paxton’s camp.

For these reasons, Paxton’s challenge to Cornyn will have GOP leaders sweating for months. They know that a lot can change in 12 weeks. As the Times noted,

In 2012, a Tea Party-backed insurgent named Ted Cruz got new life after finishing more than 10 points behind an establishment favorite in a Republican Senate primary race. The contest went to a runoff, Mr. Cruz won head-to-head and then won the general election. He has served in the Senate ever since.

The same could happen here with Paxton—except that his path could end in a stinging defeat in November at the hands of an increasingly nimble and popular Talarico campaign.

A racial gap opens, but Democrats are working to close it

Ahead of the primary, public polling told an inconsistent story about whether Talarico or Crockett was ahead with voters. But a deeper dive into the polling aggregates by Democratic strategist Adam Carlson showed Talarico was dominating among white voters by over 20 points while Crockett was winning Black voters by a whopping 72-point margin. Polls also showed Talarico with something close to an eight-point advantage among Latino voters.

Come Election Day, the racial gap played out in the results. As Vox reported,

On Election Day, both candidates’ bases of support bore the polls out: Talarico had the highest margins around his home district of Austin, a wealthier, whiter, and more college-educated urban center. He also made big inroads with white college-educated voters in the Houston area. Crockett, meanwhile, was buoyed by voters in her home district in the Dallas area, and in Houston — the two parts of the state where, combined, more than half of Black Texans live.

The New York Times county-level map of election results tells that story vividly:

Talarico will need to make significant inroads with Black voters and motivate them to vote in November in order for him to lead a truly multiracial coalition to victory. Rep. Crockett’s gracious concession, her call for unity, and her unconditional support for her one-time opponent stand in stark contrast with the continued attacks between the two leading GOP candidates.

The Latino vote may hold the key

For several election cycles now, the dream of winning over Latinos in Texas, who comprise some 30 percent of the eligible voters in the state, has proven elusive. In fact, over the last two presidential cycles, the trend has been decidedly against the Democrats and toward the GOP. As Politico notes,

A number of Rio Grande [V]alley counties swung away from Democrats in 2020, and kept swinging right in 2024: In Zapata County, for instance, where 94 percent of the population is Hispanic, Trump won just 33 percent of the vote in 2016, but took 53 percent in 2020 and 61 percent in 2024.

That trend has helped put Texas in the red column and dashed many hopes that the state would ever flip blue.

But Trump himself is doing much of the heavy lifting to make that flip a reality. His brutal deportation policies have targeted ordinary law-abiding residents, not the hardened criminals he promised to prioritize. At the same time, his inflationary agenda—tariffs, the ending of healthcare subsidies and the cancellation of green-energy project—has further driven away many Latino voters.

Talarico took strong advantage of the current political climate. As the Wall Street Journal noted, his campaign expended considerable time and resources to gain recognition, trust and the votes of Latinos:

Campaigning in the Rio Grande Valley, State Rep. James Talarico delivered a faith-based progressive message alongside a Tejano music star running for Congress. He aired Spanish-language ads during major soccer matches and the Premio Lo Nuestro music awards. And, he was boosted by a Spanish-language influencer with 14 million TikTok followers.

Talarico won over Latino voters with his signature messaging on “faith and family and jobs and bringing people together,” said Chuck Rocha, who is a senior adviser to the Talarico campaign. “Latinos are an aspirational people, and they want to aspire. And they are also religious people, and they’re…for economic populism,” said Rocha. “They didn’t know James four months ago, we had to go introduce him, tell them who he was, and they liked what they saw.”

Latinos made their anger clear at Trump and appreciation for Talarico clear by showing up on Tuesday with an eye-popping statistic. Per Politico, Zapata County was among five predominantly Hispanic counties where more voters cast ballots in the Democratic primary than had even voted for Harris in 2024. Talarico prevailed with 55 percent of the vote across those five counties.

This is highly unusual for a primary election and should serve as an early flashing red warning for the GOP.

The Latino voter surge is also bad news for those recently redrawn Republican maps, which based their gerrymandered district lines on 2024 assumptions—including a dubious presumption that Latino voters would simply stick with the GOP in 2026. That is turning out likely not to be the case. As a result, predictions that the GOP redistricting could become a “dummymander” self-own are looking more possible with each bad election result.

As Democratic election analyst Tom Bonier noted, the four districts that the GOP drew purportedly to gain seats in November saw Democrats outvote Republicans by impressive, game-changing margins.

Pulling up the Texas map again, we can track the blue shifts by county, and they’re bound to create sleepless nights for the GOP. The dark blue areas are clustered in the same Rio Grande zone where Talarico poured in big efforts, the same that once helped deliver a House majority to the Republicans and the state of Texas to Trump.

Caveats for Democrats

Talarico’s gains with independents and Latino voters are laudable. But Democrats would be wise to remain on high alert for voter suppression and to temper their enthusiasm with a bit of historical and national context.

The surge in voter enthusiasm for the Democratic primary may explain why the GOP was willing to pull election shenanigans like it did on Tuesday. Local GOP officials in Dallas and Williamson counties changed the location of election precincts for Democratic voters, without notice, while keeping Republican precinct locations the same. Republicans have even given up trying to justify this and are playing bare-knuckle politics as usual. As Heather Cox Richardson wrote, the Williamson County Republican Party chair admitted that while she could explain why they had made the change, “at the end of the day, it’s because we can. It’s legal. It’s something we’re entitled to do, and it’s something that our party would like us to do.”

These moves by the Texas GOP, paired with election denialism and threats upon our elections from the White House and Republican-led Congress, demonstrate that this won’t just be an election about turning out the vote but also protecting it in meaningful ways, including urging voters to cast their ballots early and in person wherever possible.

As for Talarico going all the way, it wasn’t too long ago that another progressive candidate, Beto O’Rourke, fired up progressives in the state and built significant momentum, only to fall a couple points short of ousting Sen. Ted Cruz. The lure of the big Texas prize, coupled with a charismatic and effective campaigner like Talarico, could cause Democrats to overstate the case and plow too much money into Texas at the expense of other promising races across the nation.

As Laura Egan of The Bulwark writes,

Texas is still Texas: No Democrat has won there statewide since 1994 and the last time Texas elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate was in 1988. Yet it’s still the perpetual object of Democratic longing. Precisely because Talarico won, and because he has clear gifts as a campaigner, Democrats could end up, once more, overinvesting in a contest that remains out of their reach, harming other Senate candidates in states that would be easier to win—and more likely to give them a Senate majority.

Those races include, for example, North Carolina, Maine, Iowa, Ohio and Alaska, any four of which in combination would flip control of the Senate to the Democrats.

That said, investing significantly in Texas and Talarico’s very legitimate shot at victory there—particularly if Paxton emerges as the GOP’s candidate—makes good long-term sense. The race could produce a significant coattail effect in key House races where control of the majority of that chamber will be decided. And Democrats should act now, while anti-Trump feelings run high, to recapture the Latino voters that have been bleeding away from the party.

More broadly, Democrats must seek to win and hold the support of the Latino community in a generational way, just as they successfully did in California. In that state, more than thirty years ago, then-Gov. Pete Wilson had demonized Latinos to score political points. He even tried to strip them of education and healthcare rights with his ardent support of Proposition 187, which was later struck down by a federal court.

As with the widespread ICE abuses against the Latino community today under Trump, Gov. Wilson’s actions produced a fierce backlash. The Latino community never forgot or forgave, and the GOP in California, which once produced presidents Nixon and Reagan, is a mere shell of what it once was.

The same could happen in Texas. All of the components are there, and the GOP is continuing to commit unforced errors.

“We’re about to take back Texas,” Talarico defiantly declared after the election. And if anyone can, it’s probably him.

