U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett talk with President Donald Trump. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

The Supreme Court term mercifully came to a close on Friday, with the justices clearing the docket of the remaining cases—many of which either massively rolled back our rights or have the potential to do so. Confronted with the option of normalcy or chaos, the MAGA justices chose chaos.

One of the most significant rulings delivered on Friday was Trump v. CASA, a case that centered around Donald Trump’s blatantly unconstitutional executive order to deny citizenship to children born in the United States whose parents are undocumented immigrants. A lower court judge had previously issued a nationwide injunction putting Trump’s order on pause while the courts heard legal arguments in the case.