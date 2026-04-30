Black Louisiana voters and civil rights advocates call on SCOTUS to uphold a fair and representative congressional map in Louisiana v. Callais at The Supreme Court of the United States. Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Legal Defense Fund.

Yesterday, in a 6-3 ruling, the MAGA majority in control of the Supreme Court struck down a majority-Black congressional district in Louisiana, finding that the existence of the district is unconstitutional and a violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act (VRA). Prior to yesterday, Section 2 of the VRA was intended to prohibit the dilution of political power and voting rights of historically marginalized groups. This district, which state officials drew to remedy a credible claim of Black vote dilution in Louisiana, will now be erased based on this decision by the Supreme Court.

While yesterday’s decision wasn’t much of a surprise, given the Supreme Court’s ongoing hostility toward voting rights and a functional democracy, it will nevertheless wreak havoc on voting rights in this country, and will have broad implications for congressional representation and the demographics of Congress itself as it threatens to eliminate majority-Black districts not just in Louisiana but across the country.

First, some background:

As I previously wrote for The Big Picture, the congressional district at the center of Louisiana v. Callais was initially drawn because, after the 2020 Census, Louisiana’s congressional maps only included one majority-Black district out of the six total congressional districts it was allotted. This was despite the fact that the state’s population is nearly one-third Black. This is the classic example of vote dilution – the so-called “cracking” of a community of like-minded voters and dispersing them into other congressional districts where their votes are immediately overwhelmed by a majority with whom they have little in common.

The new maps Louisiana drew included a second majority-Black district to remedy this apparent VRA violation and to fix a clear voter dilution claim. Yet the challenges did not end there: A group of Louisiana voters who describe themselves as “non-African American” decided to sue over this new district, arguing that, actually, the new map dilutes their vote under Section 2.

Yesterday’s ruling agreed with the aggrieved “non-African American” voters who demanded more representation than they were owed. This should never have happened – the Voting Rights Act exists to protect those who have been historically disenfranchised, not to hand outsized power to those who already enjoy it. But Callais turned all that on its head.