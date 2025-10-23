The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Gilbert's avatar
Scott Gilbert
6h

There's a reason Jay Kuo writes for The Big Picture once or twice a week... Read this and find out what it is.

.

(Hint:) He knows his shit and he really explains it well. (Oh crap. I gave away the reason.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Virgin Monk Boy's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy
6h

CRs kept the lights on with Biden’s numbers. Trump tried to claw them back with impoundments. That blew up trust, so here we are. This is not “both sides.” It is Medicaid cuts, vanished ACA subsidies, and SNAP on the chopping block while the House naps. Reopen with health care protected, or own the premium spikes and empty pantries. The people’s house is not your hostage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture