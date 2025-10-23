LEFT: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images. RIGHT: U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA). Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.

It’s official. We’re now in the second-longest government shutdown in our nation’s history, and there’s no real end in sight. The two parties remain locked in their positions. Indeed, in some ways, they are even further apart than before.

To understand this mess of an impasse, we need to understand how we got here, what the shutdown is really about, and how negotiators might find a way to break the logjam now blocking nearly all of the federal government from functioning.

So let’s quickly review the budgeting process and how its built-in dysfunction nailed us this time, the policy sticking point that drove the current shutdown, and why the Democrats appear to have the upper hand going into November.

In considering that last and crucial question, it’s important to look not only at past shutdowns and why they ended, but also the challenges particular to this shutdown and when exactly the parties will face them.

A primer on the budget process

Let me say up front that what I’m about to tell you may cause some disbelief and headshaking. That’s because our budget process contains some internal inconsistencies that are truly headspinning. As I walk us through each step, see if you can spot the point where things make zero sense and lead to things like a total shutdown.

Step One: A budget proposal. Early in each year, the President comes forward with a budget outlining the White House’s spending priorities and how it plans to pay for them for the upcoming “fiscal year,” which begins each October 1. This is just a proposal, however, and the budget blueprint goes to congressional budget committees in the House and Senate for review. Trump came out with his budget pretty late—not until May of this year, with details only at the end of May. So we were already pretty late getting into things.

Step Two: The budget resolution. Each chamber of Congress puts together its own version of the budget resolution that sets spending and revenue targets. (Yes, this is weird, but it’s how it’s done.) In 2025, the Senate and the House, both controlled by the GOP, initially came forward with very different budget resolutions with very different spending and revenue targets. Under pressure from President Trump and Speaker Johnson, the Senate wound up mostly tweaking the House version around the edges. Budget resolutions may contain special instructions to committees to propose legislation changing revenues, spending or the debt limit. These instructions are what trigger the “reconciliation process” described in the next step.

Step Three: Reconciliation. Once Congress adopts a budget resolution, it may direct specific committees to draft “reconciliation” legislation to meet its fiscal targets. The resulting reconciliation bill goes through the normal legislative process but, crucially, cannot be filibustered in the Senate. That means it only needs 51 votes rather than 60 to pass. That makes reconciliation a powerful tool for the majority party to pass major fiscal changes on taxes or spending. The Trump tax cuts, the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act, and the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that slashed Medicaid and food assistance were all enacted through reconciliation.

Step Four: Appropriations bills. For there to be legal authority to spend the money under a budget resolution, there have to be appropriations bills granting that specific authority. Congress divides the spending into twelve different bills funding different parts of the government (e.g., defense, agriculture, transportation). These bills are in what’s called regular order, meaning they are treated like any other bills. Both chambers of Congress must pass the bills, and the president must sign them by October 1, or there would be no authority to spend funds under the budget framework. So did you catch the contradiction? The budget framework can pass the Senate by 51 votes, but each appropriations bill typically needs 60 votes in the Senate to overcome a filibuster, barring some special workarounds. That generally requires big compromises in the Senate, which, in a time of scorched-earth politics, often leads to the breakdown and impasse that we’re seeing today.

Step Five: Continuing resolutions. When Congress doesn’t make the October 1 deadline, which is so common it is now the norm, it can enact stopgap measures called “continuing resolutions” or “CRs” that temporarily extend current funding levels and prevent the government from shutting down. This buys time for Congress to pass its appropriations bills, sometimes under omnibus packages that combine several appropriations bills into one.

In theory, this five-step process is meant to ensure fiscal discipline and orderly governance while encouraging compromise. In practice, however, Congress wastes most of its time in Step Five through successive CRs that concede the failure of the parties to come to an agreement in time.

So what happened this year?

The last time twelve appropriations bills were actually passed and signed into law, albeit well beyond the October 1 deadline, was March 23, 2024. That was for fiscal year 2024.

We’re a year and a half out from that point, but no new budget has been passed because Step Four (appropriations) has stalled out. The Senate can’t come to an agreement and grant the authority to actually spend the money outlined in the budget. So instead, it’s been deploying Step Five (continuing resolutions) ever since to keep the government open.

You may remember the chaos of the GOP House after the last midterm elections. After the Republicans took control in 2023, their internal chaos resulted in GOP Speakers relying on Democratic votes to pass CRs. That led to former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s downfall and an ugly succession battle, until Republicans finally settled on Mike Johnson. He agreed to bite the bullet in a way that satisfied exhausted hardliners in his party. Begrudgingly, he reached agreement with the Senate (then controlled by the Democrats) on top-line spending numbers, and the 2024 budget finally passed in two separate omnibus parts. President Joe Biden then signed that budget into law.

Since then, Speaker Johnson, to his credit, has managed to keep the government open by successively kicking the CR can down the road. The most recently passed CR, which funded the government through the end of Fiscal Year 2025, was set to expire on September 30, 2025. Failure to enact a new CR meant the government would shut down.

So the House passed another CR, along a near party-line vote, to extend the deadline by seven weeks to pass a budget, setting a new deadline of November 21, 2025. But the GOP-controlled Senate, which faced largely unified Democratic opposition, was unable to muster 60 votes in favor of it, and the government shut down at midnight on September 30, 2025.

Two things to note here.

First, it is the proposed House CR, with a deadline extension now of just about four weeks, that the Senate keeps voting on. That is, the GOP wants another CR until November 21, 2025, to give congressional appropriators more time to craft bills to authorize expenditures across the government.

But here’s the thing. No matter how you come down on the merits of the shutdown, four weeks will not be enough time to get the process done, even if the new CR passed today. Republicans, who control all branches of government, would need to seek a longer CR or be back in the same boat again, with time running short and another government shutdown looming right before Thanksgiving.

Second, remember that CRs “continue” the existing budget until a new budget is enacted. That means that for the entire first year of Trump’s second term, the government has been operating under the topline authorizations contained in President Biden’s budget—that is, the spending levels enacted for Fiscal Year 2024. These top lines have been extended repeatedly through stopgap CRs.

You read that correctly. Every new CR passed by the House simply extends these Biden top-line budget numbers. They don’t actually implement the draconian Medicaid and food assistance cuts of the GOP bill. So if the shutdown ends with a new and longer CR, giving Congress enough runway to pass appropriation bills in order to avoid another government shutdown, that means that Biden-era top-line numbers would still govern.

You’re allowed a small chuckle about this.

The Trump White House has tried to undo this embarrassing paralysis and the holdover Biden budget by impounding billions in grants and funding and by rescinding items from the 2025 budget. That has had the effect, however, of disillusioning Democrats and making them dig in further.

After all, why should Democrats agree to a CR, or even to a budget process, if the White House can simply deploy unconstitutional impoundments and undo what was agreed upon with a stroke of its pen?

Senate Democrats have a very good point here, but it’s an incredibly hard one to convey to the public. They understandably don’t want to come to an unenforceable agreement, where appropriations bills require 60 Senate votes but the GOP can ratify Trump’s budget rescissions through a bare majority vote (allowed under the rules, go figure).

Instead of trying to make that argument, Democrats seized upon the pressure point that worked so beautifully for them before: health care. It was the singular issue that drove them to a huge victory in the 2018 midterms during Trump’s first term. And as I’ll explain below, they believe the Republicans have once again handed them a winning message.

It’s the health care, stupid

One thing both sides appear to agree on is what the shutdown is actually about. Donald Trump even said it aloud at one point: The shutdown is over health care.

On October 6, Trump told reporters, “We have a negotiation going on right now with the Democrats that could lead to very good things, and I’m talking about good things with regard to health care.” Trump added, “If we made the right deal, I’d make a deal.”

In fact, there were no ongoing negotiations at that time, and there have been none since. Trump made clear just why that is earlier this week. “I would like to meet with both of them,” Trump said, referring to a request by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to meet “anytime, anyplace.” He added, “But I said one little caveat: I will only meet if they let the country open.”

Democrats do indeed want to talk about health care. That’s because the Republican budget slashed Medicaid by about $1 trillion over the next 10 years, putting millions of the poorest Americans at risk of losing access to their health care. On top of that, Republicans have refused to bring legislation to renew insurance premium subsidies for Americans who rely on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) for their health insurance. That will cause insurance costs to soar for millions of Americans.

The GOP has agreed to discuss an extension of the ACA subsidies but not the Medicaid cuts. But, per Trump’s orders, such subsidy discussions can happen only after the government reopens.

Democrats want cuts to Medicaid restored and the ACA premium subsidies renewed so that insurance premiums don’t become prohibitive for millions of Americans. And they want these on the table now as part of any discussions about reopening the government. Democrats understand that if they agree to reopen the government without an ironclad agreement that the ACA subsidies will be renewed, they will have no leverage to force the GOP to negotiate later.

To counter the Democratic narrative, the GOP has repeated a lie. They claim that what Democrats really want is to give free health care to “illegal immigrants”—even though undocumented people are not even eligible for federal Medicaid benefits. The only time undocumented individuals might receive free health care is if they are treated in the emergency room—something hospitals can seek federal coverage for should any patient be unable to pay the bill. But that amounted to only about 0.4 percent of the total Medicaid budget in 2023, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

So, legally and mathematically speaking, this cannot be what Democrats are truly after.

Pressure points and 3D Chess moves

Now that we’ve covered how the budget process works, how it failed this time and led to the shutdown, and how health care has become the touchstone for any possible reopening, we can start to assess the relative strengths of each party’s position.

Specifically, we can identify some key issues and pressure points that may determine the course and outcome of this impasse and, more importantly, whether Democrats should keep going or start to concede demands.

I was emailing back and forth with David Stacy, Director of Government Affairs at the Human Rights Campaign, with whom I’ve worked closely for years. He’s seen his share of government shutdowns. So I asked him what he believed would lead to an end to this shutdown based on his own experience.

“Prior government shutdowns have ended when public opinion shifts decisively in blaming one side, particularly among swing voters,” Stacy replied. “While in public polling, a majority currently assigns more blame to Trump and Congressional Republicans, both sides have dug in. Speaker Johnson hasn’t even had the House in session for almost a month.”

“However,” he added, “as people become aware of skyrocketing Affordable Care Act premium increases, it could increase pressure on Republicans, and specifically Donald Trump, who has thus far been absent from negotiations, to make a deal.”

Let’s look more closely at the two things Stacy identified: the ACA premium increases and public polling, and in particular, what may drive public opinion in that polling.

Democrats are betting on something rather inevitable: Premiums on health care are about to go sky high for millions of Americans. And if the GOP thought the outcry over the loss of insurance premium subsidies wouldn’t begin until after the first of the year, when these subsidies expire, they are likely badly mistaken.

That’s because while the subsidies expire at the end of December, open enrollment for 2026 begins for ACA coverage in just over one week. That means health insurance companies have had to price in the fact that the subsidies are going away.

As the Washington Post reported, premium notices are already delivering sticker shock:

Premiums nationwide are set to rise by 18 percent on average, according to an analysis of preliminary rate filings by the nonpartisan health policy group KFF. That, combined with the loss of extra subsidies, have left Americans with the worst year-over-year price hikes in the 12 years since the marketplaces launched. Nationally, the average marketplace consumer will pay $1,904 in annual premiums next year, up from $888 in 2025, according to KFF.

For certain subgroups, the hikes will be even more dramatic and could force them to choose between health insurance and their rent or mortgage:

For example, a family of four earning $82,000 a year in Georgia could see their annual premium double to around $7,000 for a plan with midrange coverage, according to a CBPP analysis. If that family earned at least $130,000, they would have to pay the full cost of the annual premium, about $24,000 instead of $11,000. It’s a similar story in other states, where people in higher income tiers will see especially big premium increases as they become ineligible for subsidies. A 60-year-old couple earning $85,000 may have to pay $31,000 for a plan in Kentucky, $28,000 for a plan in Oregon and $44,000 for a plan in Vermont, according to CBPP.

The dramatic hikes, representing a doubling or even a tripling of costs to some households, will produce a wave of popular anger, directed particularly against the GOP in the House, which, under Speaker Johnson, has remained out of session and not doing the people’s business.

There’s another problem that may sour the public broadly on the GOP: November 1 is also the date that many Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will go unpaid for lack of funding, affecting up to some 42 million recipients. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has proposed a bill that would fund benefits through the shutdown, but it’s unclear whether that will receive a vote and whether the House will come back into session to vote it through. Many of those beneficiaries live in states that voted for Donald Trump and consistently elect Republicans to Congress.

Another thing affecting public opinion is that hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal workers are currently not receiving any pay. These employees are relying instead on the promise of back pay to compensate them for their time off once the government reopens. But Trump placed a worrisome question mark over that promise by suggesting that the very law he signed in 2019 at the end of the last shutdown, which required the government to give back pay to furloughed federal workers, may actually not apply to some federal workers.

Worse still, some of these federal employees who are considered “essential workers” are still required by law to work without pay, trusting that they will receive back pay when the shutdown ends. The longer this drags out, however, the more disgruntled many of these workers historically have become. In past shutdowns, this led to mass “sick out” days by air traffic controllers and chaos in our national air transportation system. The pressure from that, according to Professor Robert Reich, was enough to bring the parties to the table to end the shutdown:

Recall the last big shutdown that started in late 2018 and went on for 35 days — a record. What ended it? Air traffic controllers. In January 2019, several controllers at a facility near Washington, D.C., that handles air traffic for most of the region, called in sick. As a result, flight delays along the East Coast began to stack up. The delays quickly cascaded to Atlanta and beyond.

That was enough to cause Trump to back down the last time. It may prove enough again this time around.

I should note that those going without pay will soon include our active duty military, for whom paychecks are due in eight days at month’s end. Unless Congress passes a bill authorizing pay during the shutdown, the troops may miss that paycheck. And no one from the White House or in Congress wants that to happen. (Military members received their October 15 salaries as scheduled after Trump directed the Defense Department to use any funds “that remain available for expenditure.” It isn’t clear that there are funds to do this again.)

Senate Republicans want to put pressure on Democrats and dare them to oppose military pay, so they’ve put a special funding measure up for a vote today. Senate Democrats will have to decide whether to relieve some of the pressure and temporarily fund the military, or stand on the principle of the shutdown and continue to say, “Nothing moves, no one gets paid until you fix the health care mess.” At present, it appears that the Dems will hold the line and vote against the bill. They are understandably concerned that it would let Trump pay the employees he prefers while continuing to furlough everyone else. Democrats plan to offer a competing proposal to pay the troops, which the Republicans will no doubt block.

With cracks in the GOP’s resolve, Democrats must stand firm

With all these pressures, there are some early signs that the GOP’s resolve is starting to crack. For example, GOP leaders are discussing a new CR deadline, perhaps by extending the old deadline by two months, in recognition that it would be impossible to get twelve budget bills through before November 21.

And yesterday, Speaker Mike Johnson conceded that his party may need to “change its strategy,” because it’s been saying the same things over and over for weeks now and the message is getting “old.”

Going back to Stacy’s point on public opinion, it is also increasingly clear that the public blames the Republicans more for this mess. A Quinnipiac poll released yesterday showed that 45 percent of registered voters think Republicans are more responsible for the shutdown, compared to 39 percent who think Democrats are. Another 11 percent responded that both parties are equally responsible.

The spread among Independents is bigger at 16 percent, and that is bad news for the GOP. In the poll, 48 percent of Independents blamed the Republicans, while 32 percent blamed the Democrats, with 14 percent saying both sides are at fault.

These numbers may shift again once the public realizes why exactly the Democrats are so dug in and won’t budge on the ACA subsidies. At that point, the GOP will need to seriously consider its midterm fortunes and whether the elimination of the ACA subsidies is worth losing control of the House.

And that will, in turn, depend on how much Republicans hear from their own constituents once these premium hikes are clear to millions. The longer the GOP holds out, the worse the damage will be and the more they will have to give, if and when they concede.

For Democrats, the path is clear and the plan is working. And while it is heartbreaking to see that GOP intransigence may lead to federal workers—including our own troops—going without pay for even longer while tens of millions lose access to food assistance, these are now the hardball politics the base has demanded from its leadership. Democratic voters understand that if their leaders don’t stand firm now, there will be even greater loss of the social safety net and destruction of the middle class down the road.

In short, there is no reason—given how we got here, the political damage the GOP is doing to itself, and the importance of saving health care—for the Democrats to back down. The GOP needs to understand that and cut its losses now by sitting down and negotiating at least the ACA premium subsidies. It’s either that, or face not just a blue wave but a blue tsunami in November.