Ellis Weiner's avatar
Ellis Weiner
3h

This was bracing. What I'm not seeing anyone say is how particularly stupid they are, going after Kelly. Most (if not all) of the military probably already hate Hegseth for his clownish posturing and idiotic lectures. Kelly--in sharp contrast to the Commander in Chief--has an honorable record of service AND a cool history as an astronaut. Does Trump really think going after him is going to make the military respect Trump any more? Instead of hate him even more?

KellyB
2hEdited

I think the thing I admire most about Mark Kelly—and in great contrast to people like Trump and Hegseth—is that he stuck by his wife, Gabby Giffords, through everything she went through. He was even at her side to assist her at the Democratic convention last year. There is a lot of focus on his military and astronaut accomplishments, but the thing that makes him a man to admire, in my opinion, is his unwavering commitment to his wife.

