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Cathy Yuhas's avatar
Cathy Yuhas
9h

So grateful for this! What. sense of relief I have now!

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lgdelgado's avatar
lgdelgado
9h

This, and the incredible success of the nationwide No Kings protests makes me feel better. 🙂

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