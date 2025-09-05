Teresa Helm (C) speaks during a news conference with fellow victims of disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, their lawyers, supporters and members of Congress outside the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Epstein Accusers Speak Out

On Wednesday, nine survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sexual trafficking and abuse stood on the Capitol steps to call for the Epstein files to be released. During the two-hour news conference, the survivors detailed the abuse they suffered and pleaded with Donald Trump to release the files. They expressed support for a bipartisan discharge petition circulated by Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) that would force a House vote on the release of “all investigations, prosecutions or custodial matters” related to Epstein and Maxwell. The petition needs 218 signatures from sitting House members to bring the vote to the floor. As of Friday, the sponsors had 216 signatures, including Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Nancy Mace.

Speaker Mike Johnson, who opposes such a vote, insisted the discharge petition was no longer needed after the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday released 33,000 pages of documents related to the Epstein investigation. But as Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia said in response to the release, "Don't let this fool you. After careful review, Oversight Democrats have found that 97% of the documents received from the Department of Justice were already public.” During the press conference, the Epstein and Maxwell survivors revealed that they are in the process of compiling their own list of names. As survivor Lisa Phillips said during the news conference, "We will confidentially compile the names we all know were regularly in the Epstein world. It will be done by survivors, and for survivors."