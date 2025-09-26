Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Kimmel Returns To ABC

On Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel returned to late night after Disney reversed its earlier decision to “preempt” Kimmel “indefinitely” following pressure from Donald Trump and his FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr. According to CNN, Kimmel’s return was watched by 6.3 million households, three times his usual viewership, even with Nexstar and Sinclair affiliates—which account for 23% of ABC’s viewership—still refusing to air the show. Kimmel’s 28-minute monologue has been viewed on YouTube 21 million times. Disney’s decision to return Kimmel to the air follows massive backlash by consumers, which led to a $4 billion loss in Disney’s stock value. This afternoon, Sinclair Broadcasting announced it would end its boycott of Kimmel’s show beginning with tonight’s show.

Donald Trump responded to Kimmel’s return with a Truth Social post accusing ABC of lying about Kimmel’s suspension and threatening to sue ABC. Trump wrote, “Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE.” He continued, “Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative.” During his Wednesday night monologue, Kimmel responded to Trump’s post, saying, “You hear that? There’s the threat again…Only Donald Trump would try to prove he wasn’t threatening ABC by threatening ABC.”