Jimmy Kimmel attends UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation's 28th Annual Taste For A Cure. Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images.

Jimmy Kimmel “Pre-Empted Indefinitely”

On Wednesday evening, ABC announced it would “pre-empt” Jimmy Kimmel Live! “indefinitely” in the wake of comments Kimmel made Monday night mocking Donald Trump’s reaction to Charlie Kirk’s murderer and suggesting the right was doing all it could to show the killer was not one of them. The suspension came hours after Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr, who was appointed by Trump, went on Benny Johnson’s right-wing podcast to threaten Kimmel with government action, saying, “we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel, or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.” On Thursday, Donald Trump doubled down on threats from the FCC, saying TV networks that give him “bad publicity or press” should have their license “taken away.”

The suspension followed the announcement by Nextstar Media Group that its ABC-affiliated stations, which amount to around 10% of all ABC affiliates, would be suspending Kimmel “for the foreseeable future.” Nexstar is seeking FCC approval for its planned $6.2 billion merger with Tegna. After ABC’s announcement, Trump celebrated the news, urging NBC to fire Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers next. While Trump claimed Kimmel had been “CANCELLED,” according to CNBC, Kimmel “has not been fired. Disney brass plans to speak with Kimmel about what he should say when he goes back on the air, according to the person familiar with the situation.”