A TV monitor displays a picture of Tyler Robinson, who is suspected of killing Charlie Kirk. Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images.

Charlie Kirk’s Killer Identified

On Wednesday, right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was killed as he spoke to a crowd of young people at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. The killer reportedly used a bolt-action rifle from a perch on a rooftop 200 yards away, firing a single shot and hitting Kirk in the neck. Kirk was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, law enforcement officials released photos of the suspected shooter, asking the public for help in identifying him. They also retrieved the gun used in the murder, which the shooter left in a wooded area nearby.

On Friday morning, appearing on Fox and Friends, Donald Trump claimed the shooter had been taken into custody. NBC News later reported the suspect is Tyler Robinson, a caucasian 22-year-old Utah resident, who was turned in by a pastor after Robinson’s father, a former sheriff, reached out to him. Robinson reportedly grew up Mormon in one of the most conservative parts of Utah and was introduced to guns from a young age. Per CNN, Robinson is registered to vote unaffiliated but, according to a family member, “had become more political in recent years” and had lashed out over Kirk’s planned appearance at Utah Valley University.