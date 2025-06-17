The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah J.'s avatar
Deborah J.
6hEdited

No kidding. We are the Baby Boomers who grew up in a democratic society and are most impacted by this fascist infiltration. We are the generation that lived longest in our democracy. And our parents and grandparents were somehow involved in the war against Hitler.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Deborah - NC's avatar
Deborah - NC
5h

I am not so sure about that "conventional wisdom that people become more conservative as they age'. My father was a staunch Republican during his younger, business owning, employer to 50+, corporate tax payer years in the 60s and 70s whn my mother was as blue as can be. But as he aged he became far more left leaning. He believed that as one ages you understand more about reaching down to assist others in their climb. Perhaps he was an exception but I don't think so. His friends and contemporaries exhibited the same traits.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture