The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HKJANE's avatar
HKJANE
1h

This piece does an excellent job highlighting the Senate’s Digital Creators Summit and why it matters. The article underscores a critical truth: traditional media is failing at a pivotal moment, bending to political and corporate pressures. Alternative voices are stepping in, but democracy depends not on who speaks, but on whether truth reaches the public. Senators need to actively engage across platforms, amplify their message with clarity, and ensure accountability and standards guide the information shared. Without this, replacing one set of gatekeepers with another risks trading one distortion for another. An informed public — not partisan spectacle — is what truly preserves our system.

Reply
Share
Antoinette's avatar
Antoinette
1h

This is VERY good news! Instead of bemoaning how long it took, let's all just get to work!

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture