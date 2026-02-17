LEFT: Senator Cory Booker. RIGHT: Senator Elizabeth Warren. Photo Credit: Todd Beeton.

Today, we woke up to the news that CBS refused to air Stephen Colbert’s interview with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico due to so-called “equal time” concerns from Donald Trump’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

This is just the latest anti-democratic move by CBS, where Bari Weiss, the recently installed editor-in-chief of CBS News, is leading the once-famed news division into the ground by doing Trump’s bidding. Since taking the reins in October, Weiss has overseen the platforming of Erika Kirk in a flop of a town hall, the quashing of a 60 Minutes story on El Salvador’s Cecot prison, and the hiring (and retention) of Jeffrey Epstein pal Dr. Peter Attia, who appears in the Epstein files 1,700 times, as a CBS contributor.

Just yesterday, Anderson Cooper announced he was leaving 60 Minutes at the end of this season, a development that Status reports is due to his discomfort with Weiss’s rightward tilt at the network. This has echoes of the resignation last April of 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens, who said he “would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it.”

And within just the past month, we’ve seen mass layoffs at Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post and the arrest of independent journalists, including Don Lemon and Georgia Fort, on sham federal charges after they covered an anti-ICE protest inside a church where the pastor had been accused of being an ICE official.

It was against this backdrop that the Democratic Senate Strategic Communications Committee held its very first Digital Creators Summit at the U.S. Capitol last week.

The committee, led by Chair Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Vice Chair Senator Tina Smith (D-MN), convened a wide array of digital media creators for its inaugural summit. The goal was to grant creators from all platforms—from TikTok to Substack—across a variety of disciplines access to senators.

And the message was clear: In this moment, when the President himself is undermining our most basic democratic institutions, the legacy media can no longer be trusted with the truth. Not so long as it controlled by Trump-aligned billionaires and sycophants.

In 2024, Kamala Harris was criticized for not engaging in digital spaces. In 2025, Democrats were broadly criticized for their messaging as Trump ramped up his authoritarian takeover of the U.S. government. After attending the summit on Wednesday, it was clear to me that, in 2026, Senate Democrats, at long last understand the assignment.

“A Crisis For Our Democracy”

The first moments of Wednesday’s summit made evident that our Senate hosts had convened us with a mission: to arm up to fight.

Senator Booker opened the session on a somber note, admitting he was profoundly shaken by news from just the day before that Donald Trump’s Department of Justice had sought charges against two of his colleagues: Senators Mark Kelly and Elissa Slotkin.

Last fall, a group of six congressional Democrats, including Kelly and Slotkin, released a video with a simple message reminding U.S. service members of their obligation to resist unlawful orders. Donald Trump nevertheless accused them of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR” and called on them to be “ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL.”

Last Tuesday, it became clear just how far Trump would go to retaliate against these lawmakers.

Per the BBC:

The justice department had sought to charge the lawmakers, who had all either served in the military or had roles in intelligence, under a criminal statute known as 18 U.S.C. § 2387, which includes treason, sedition and subversive activities, according to the BBC’s US partner CBS News. It contains a maximum 10-year prison sentence for those who encourage “insubordination, disloyalty, mutiny, or refusal of duty by any member of the military”.

But the grand jurors, like other panels before them, saw through this naked attempt at retaliatory prosecution.

US federal prosecutors have failed to secure an indictment against six members of Congress who published a video last year encouraging US troops to disobey orders they deem illegal. A grand jury declined to indict the Democratic lawmakers on charges of seditious conspiracy in the case pursued by the office of the US attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, who was nominated to the position by President Donald Trump.

The fact that the grand jury had declined to charge the six lawmakers held some comfort. But it didn’t change the fact that the President of the United States was wielding his Justice Department in an attempt to arrest members of Congress. This brought the urgency of the Wednesday’s call to action home.

In his introductory speech at the summit, Booker drew a direct connection between what he called this “crisis for our democracy” and the need for independent media to step into the breach.

“We are now at a point in America where the old levers of communication are being destroyed. It is left for the truth tellers, for the watchers of our democracy. For the people who are chronicling, it’s left for you all to fill this void. There is an urgency right now that creators have to fill. And the relationships we have with you we see as more vital than ever before and that’s why we’re here today. You are all on the platforms that people watch. And the relationships with your audiences and the communities you’ve created have deepened trust and connection. You all are on the front line. Our democracy is in crisis. Your connections to us are important, your work is important. Thank you for being here, for giving us access to some of your audiences, for shining a light on us. That’s what the people in the arena in the Senate need more of, the light of accountability from all of you, truth-telling from all of you.”

We then heard from Don Lemon who struck a similar note, speaking at the event just weeks after his arrest at the hands of Trump’s DoJ for simply performing his first amendment protected right.

Lemon said,

“The First Amendment isn’t decoration. It’s the floor everything else stands on. The press is the foundation of the constitution. If you weaken it, everything else starts to unravel…Because if no one is allowed to tell the truth about power, then power stops answering to anyone. Power thinks it can do anything with impunity.” “And if you let that continue it’s going to escalate, if you let them continue to get away with it. Words turn into threats, threats turn into arrests, threats turn into real consequences. That’s what happened to me. That’s how creeping authoritarianism starts. That’s how democracy starts to wobble. Until suddenly, the thing you took for granted, a free press, a government accountable to the people, feels fragile.”

And he issued a call to action of his own:

“Refuse to stop asking questions, refuse to let injustice become ordinary. Democracy isn’t over yet. It’s up to all of us.”

This fight against Trump’s autocratic overreach was on display later in the day as well. Senator Booker was originally scheduled to give a group of us a tour of the Capitol. Instead, Booker had organized a gathering of his colleagues to speak out on the floor of the U.S. Senate to raise the alarm of this constitutional crisis and shame Republicans for their silence.

Instead of a tour, we were ushered in to watch the speeches live from the galleries of the Senate chamber.

And Booker’s speech brought the passion and urgency he was feeling that day.

As Senator Brian Schatz asked his absent Republican colleagues: “Where is the red line?”

While there is always a performative aspect to politics, particularly during speeches on the Senate floor, this felt different. There was nothing performative in the speakers’ urgency. You can hear it in the voices of the Senators in the above videos. And, as I witnessed Senator Schumer give Booker a firm slap on the shoulder as he departed the Senate chamber, it was clear this was personal. This was genuine anger.

And then we returned from the Senate chamber to the conference room a “Creators Row” was in full swing, with Democratic Senators gathered speaking one-on-one with creators. It was eye-opening to see who was there. This wasn’t the usual suspects traditionally more comfortable with digital media. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA,) Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR,) Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN,) Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) were all there. And yes, even Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stopped in.

It was clear, they understood the stakes of this fight and were invested in empowering us to be on the front lines of it.

The Winds At Their Backs

Since the summit was an official U.S. Senate event, there was no explicit mention of the November midterms. But those elections, a mere nine months away, loomed large over the conference.

And as Trump’s approval numbers fall and Democratic recruitment efforts rack up wins, a real path to the Senate majority has opened for Democrats, one that did not seem possible just a year ago.

When I wrote “Yes, Democrats Have A Path To Retake The Senate Next Year” back in September, I cautioned that certain dominoes had to fall in Democrats’ favor for a Democratic Senate majority in 2027 to become a reality.

So far we are seeing those dominoes tip. There was the recent recruitment of Mary Peltola to run for Senate in Alaska, immediately putting that seat in play.

Recent polls show both Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico in striking distance of capturing the Texas Senate seat, regardless of who prevails in the March 3 primaries.

And now there is increased optimism out of Iowa, with Time magazine asking if Iowa is “the Senate Race No One Saw Coming.”

This all comes as Trump’s approval hits new lows across the board.

As polls show voters prefer Joe Biden’s term to Donald Trump’s second.

And as voters signal they would choose Kamala Harris by eight points if the 2024 election were re-run today.

As Elizabeth Warren said in her closing remarks at the summit on Wednesday,

“It has been a hard year. It’s been a year when the bad guys thought they were going to take the whole country down. They thought they would have democracy by the throat. They were going to do whatever they were going to do and OK, they’ve done a lot of damage and a lot of people have been hurt. But the way I see it, one year later, we are a whole lot stronger than we were a year ago, we are larger in number than we were a year ago. And we are a damn sight more pissed off than we were a year ago. And none of that would be true if you hadn’t gotten up every day and done the work.”

Now, with the political winds at Democrats’ backs, and as the nation turns decidedly against the current administration and Republicans broadly, one could argue there is little risk in Democrats’ finally engaging more robustly with digital media.

But we were not given talking points. We were not talked at. We were not gatekept. We were asked to show up and engage. We were given access and free rein to report back to our audiences, which Senate Democrats increasingly see as a valuable tool in protecting our democracy and, of course, winning November’s midterms.

And in their gathering of progressive digital creators at the U.S. Capitol, there was a tacit message sent to us by the Democratic Senators, one that has been long in coming:

“You are the media now.”

