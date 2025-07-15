The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy
14h

They didn’t just kill the Department of Education—they did it silently, with the arrogance of priests torching a library and calling it purification.

This isn’t governance. It’s slow-motion arson blessed by a Supreme Court that can’t be bothered to explain itself. They do it in whispers now. No robes. No firebrands. Just unsigned orders and vanishing rights.

But here’s the sacred irony: the very people cheering the shutdowns will soon be cursing the darkness. When the meds run out, when the floodwaters rise, when their kid with dyslexia loses every scrap of support—then they’ll ask what happened. And the answer will be: you happened. You helped turn the sacred trust of the state into a smash-and-grab for billionaires who think your kid is a rounding error.

The Shadow Docket is the monastery of cowards. And their holy relic? A rubber stamp.

This is what it looks like when a nation lets cultists and corporations run the temple.

God help us—because SCOTUS sure won’t.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
cassandra@brownhale.com's avatar
cassandra@brownhale.com
14h

Watching from across the Atlantic it is terrifying what is happening to America. I feel so much for you all and sending solidarity from Scotland

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
62 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture