A demonstrator holds a sign depicting Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after the court ruled to allow the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status for Syrian and Haitian nationals. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.

Welcome guest contributor Meagan Hatcher-Mays, a lawyer and democracy expert, who writes the Swamp Person newsletter. She lives in Washington, D.C. and hosts a podcast.

Today officially wrapped up the Supreme Court’s 2025-2026 term, and the final cases released in the last two days were as consequential as ever. Rulings on trans girls’ ability to participate sports, birthright citizenship, the ongoing independence of regulatory agencies, and the validity of mail-in ballots were all on the docket. And while Trump didn’t end the term with a 100% win rate, there can be no question about what direction this Court is taking our country. Spoiler alert: it’s bad.

The Court generally saves the most controversial opinions for last, officially because those rulings typically take longer to write, but unofficially the Court, and Chief Justice John Roberts in particular, are no doubt aware of the news cycle and how releasing three or four high profile cases back to back likely guarantees that the worst of it will get lost in the shuffle. The Court also tends to pair cases with unpopular outcomes with more popular ones to increase the likelihood of headlines suggesting their independence from Trump (just look at this headline from the Today Show).

Presidential Authority

This strategy played out yesterday, with the Republican-led majority issuing rulings in several cases, the most high-profile of which were Trump v. Slaughter and Trump v. Cook, both about the president’s authority to fire employees of independent agencies, and Watson v. RNC, a case about counting mail-in ballots postmarked by but received after Election Day.

The rulings in Slaughter and Cook were a mixed bag. Rebecca Slaughter, a commissioner for the Federal Trade Commission nominated by then-President Joe Biden in 2023, was fired by Trump in 2025. Her termination letter included none of the legal grounds required to terminate a commissioner for an independent regulatory agency like the FTC. While lower courts agreed with Slaughter’s arguments and ordered that she be reinstated, the Supreme Court in a 6-3 ruling disagreed, overturning 91 years of legal precedent. It handed expansive powers to the president not just to fire FTC commissioners, but to fire commissioners at dozens of other regulatory agencies that are structured the same way, like the Federal Communications Commission, the Federal Elections Commission, and more.