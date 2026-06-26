Immigration activist outside The Supreme Court . Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Justice Samuel Alito . Credit: Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images

It’s never a good sign when, on a Supreme Court decision day, the Chief Justice announces that three of the day’s opinions have been authored by Justice Samuel Alito, the justice possibly best known for flying a pro-January 6 flag outside of his house. Unfortunately, that’s precisely what happened yesterday, with Alito issuing his signature brand of hyper-partisan rulings on some of the most important issues of the day.

Yesterday, the MAGA justices who make up the majority of the Court did what they were nominated to the bench to do: deliver wins to Donald Trump and his allies. Thursday’s decisions included rulings that represent a massive blow to common sense gun laws and a series of anti-immigration cases that will throw legal status into chaos for hundreds of thousands of people currently living in the United States and for those who seek asylum here.

Wolford v. Lopez

First up was the Court’s decision in Wolford v. Lopez. This case involved a challenge to a concealed handgun law enacted in Hawaii that banned the carrying of concealed handguns on private property open to the public without first receiving the owner’s express permission. The law effectively codified what most people already believe: that guns aren’t allowed in public places unless expressly stated otherwise.

That understanding has been the default in this country since our founding. When most of us go to a space like those at issue here—a grocery store, a beach, a concert venue, a restaurant—we assume that the experience will be gun-free. But the gun lobby disagreed, and it used its vast wealth to support a “gun-rights” association in Hawaii, the Hawaii Firearms Coalition, in bringing this case against Hawaii’s exceedingly commonsense law.

The Hawaii Firearms Coalition argued that, contra what is largely considered common sense and practice, the default should actually be that guns are automatically allowed on private property open to the public, even if you haven’t gotten permission to bring your gun first. Yesterday, the Supreme Court agreed, and sided with the gun lobby.