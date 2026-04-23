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Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
3h

Outstanding article. I saw the headline in the NY Times and thought to myself, Nah, I'll wait on Jay Kuo to chime in, and wow, you went beyond my high expectations.

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DeepStateX's avatar
DeepStateX
3h

All true.

SCOTUS could have redeemed their reputation had they used the emergency docket and accepted Jack Smith’s petition for an expedited hearing in US v Trump, aka, the presidential immunity case.

If ever in the history of our republic there was a need for judicial alacrity and NOT delaying justice and denying the country a decision, it was that case.

The ex-president had been indicted, the charges were credible. All of the Senate, the House, the American people, and most members of the judiciary were eye witnesses to the alleged crime.

The 2nd impeachment trial had been “technically” presided over by the Chief Justice, as our constitution requires.

It was an election year and the defendant was the likely nominee for one of the parties.

And yet what did SCOTUS do?

Punted to the Appeals Court for the DC Circuit.

That court held oral arguments, took their time and wrote an opinion for the ages, but SCOTUS thought it too broad and disrespectful of the executive branch duties.

So SCOTUS grants cert to Trump, delays oral arguments and issues an opinion which Jack Smith was able to accommodate when he revised the indictment.

But we were out of time.

And here we are.

This shadow docket could be an exceptional mechanism when the country needs it, like defib paddles or the Heimlich maneuver or a tracheotomy.

But SCOTUS failed us miserably by not using it then.

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