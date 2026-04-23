US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP via Getty Images.

Something has gone badly wrong at the Supreme Court, but most Americans have no idea why, what is happening, or how we got to this point.

Increasingly over Trump’s second term, the Supreme Court has used a little-known procedural mechanism called the “emergency docket,” now commonly known by its more sinister nickname, the “shadow docket.” That little-understood process has allowed the Court to hand the Trump regime a series of victories in cases where lower courts had otherwise blocked or were still actively reviewing Trump policies.

The effect has been an unprecedented greenlighting of some of Trump’s most unconstitutional and extremist programs. Thanks to the shadow docket, the MAGA agenda has been able to continue largely unabated while cases slowly wind their way through the court system. It is autocracy by default, and the Roberts Supreme Court bears much of the blame.

It all started when Roberts opened the gate to this fresh hell a decade ago. And thanks to a blockbuster report by the New York Times, we now know exactly what went down.

What the shadow docket has wrought

Before we get to what happened during five fateful days in 2016, let’s assess where we are now, as the Supreme Court continues to deploy the shadow docket to enable all manner of horrific Trump policies. As the Brennan Center for Justice noted,

In each case, lower courts had blocked the regime from acting after determining that it had likely violated the law. But the Supreme Court lifted those blocks—or what lawyers call “stays”—using its shadow docket, often via a single unsigned paragraph without any further explanation. Those rulings have enabled the White House to proceed despite the lower courts’ rulings.

In short, the district courts did their jobs and followed the law. But the Supreme Court’s radical majority methodically and consistently undid their work.

For example, the Court permitted the cancellation of $800 million in National Institutes of Health research grants that a federal judge had ordered restored, abruptly cutting off funding for medical research midstream with little explanation beyond a few unsigned paragraphs.

It lifted a lower court injunction that had barred the administration from banning transgender Americans from military service, ending careers and upending lives even as the underlying legal challenge was still pending.

It cleared the way for eight migrants to be deported to South Sudan, a country most of them had no connection to, while legal challenges were still pending.

And in a huge gift to Trump, the Court vastly expanded presidential powers. Specifically, the Court stayed lower court orders reinstating members of the National Labor Relations Board and the Merit Systems Protection Board, two independent agencies with statutory protections against removal without good cause. This effectively allowed the terminations to stand. The rulings came notwithstanding a 1935 Supreme Court precedent, Humphrey’s Executor v. United States, that had upheld those exact protections for ninety years. And as the Brennan Center noted, the Court managed to gut that precedent without once mentioning it by name.

Lower courts had applied Humphrey’s Executor to block the firings, but the High Court used the shadow docket to allow the firings to go forward, in effect overruling Humphrey’s Executor without even mentioning the case. The Court later allowed Trump to fire a member of the Federal Trade Commission in Trump v. Slaughter, again via the shadow docket.

These are just a few of the dozens of rapid shadow docket rulings that went the White House’s way. In each instance, the High Court acted within days rather than months, on limited briefing, with no oral argument, and in most cases without meaningfully explaining itself. People on the receiving end—immigrants, discharged trans service members, scientists watching their labs go dark, workers detained just for looking like they were undocumented—had no meaningful recourse. The resulting devastation to careers, research and lives all stemmed from a process that could barely be called deliberation.

The liberal justices voice dissent

It’s hard to be a liberal justice and bear witness to the hollowing out of our legal system. Justices Sotomayor, Kagan and Jackson have all decried the “process” deployed by the majority under the shadow docket, and their dissents will be studied for their hard-hitting truths long after the discredited Roberts Court is gone.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, dissenting from a South Sudan migrant transfer order, put it with her characteristic bluntness: “Today’s order clarifies only one thing: Other litigants must follow the rules, but the administration has the Supreme Court on speed dial.”

In Trump v. Slaughter, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the emergency docket “should not be used… to transfer government authority from Congress to the President, and thus to reshape the Nation’s separation of powers.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, dissenting from the NIH funding order, famously accused the majority of practicing “Calvinball jurisprudence,” a reference to the popular Calvin and Hobbes comic strip game whose only fixed rule is that the rules keep changing.

A heavy finger on the scales of justice

In case you’re wondering, this is not how the Supreme Court is supposed to function. The emergency docket was designed for genuine emergencies, meaning narrow, urgent and exceptional. It can’t really be called an “emergency docket” if everything is an emergency.

Unsurprisingly, this Supreme Court has ruled Trump’s way roughly 80 percent of the time. As Prof. William N. Eskridge Jr. of Yale Law School has concluded, the Court’s shadow docket votes nearly always fall along partisan lines, with six GOP-appointed justices in the majority and three Democratic-appointed justices in dissent. The shadow docket has now become a fast lane for major national policy, insulated from scrutiny, argument and accountability—things on which, as I’ll discuss below, the Court’s authority depends. This has turned the shadow docket into a highly partisan mechanism for bringing skeptical lower court judges into line with the Trump agenda.

The origin story of the shadow

Something demonically bad is definitely loose and wreaking havoc on our legal system. As it turns out, the summoning happened at a specific moment and left a trail that, until now, was presumed lost to history.

But last week, New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Adam Liptak obtained and published sixteen pages of private correspondence among the justices in February 2016. The exchanges capture, in the justices’ own words, the moment the Court crossed a critical line, corrupting its emergency docket into the shadow docket.

The documents are remarkable on their face. They reveal the justices writing to one another in plain and sometimes testy language. They pressed personal views, dismissed valid objections, even cited a blog post and a television interview as supporting authority. More significantly, the correspondence captures not just a consequential ruling, but the birth of a new and disturbing way of conducting Court business.

Georgetown Law professor Stephen Vladeck, whose book on the shadow docket is widely considered a definitive account, had written just weeks before the Times’ publication that the shadow docket’s origin would remain sealed for generations. We would have to wait, he told readers, for our grandchildren to gain access to the justices’ private papers before the full story could be told.

But the 2026 writers had another script in mind. Now the full story is out there. And it is not flattering, particularly for the Chief Justice.

Before the corrupting

To understand what Chief Justice Roberts corrupted ten years ago, we need to understand in basic terms what came before, and why it was designed that way.

In its ordinary operations, the Supreme Court moves with a deliberateness that can feel to outsiders like stubbornness. The Court grants review of some 60 to 80 cases a year. For such rareified cases, lawyers on both sides submit exhaustive written arguments. Interested third parties, including advocacy groups, state governments and legal scholars, file their own “amicus” briefs. The justices eventually hear oral argument, lobbing questions to both sides. Then they confer privately, speak with their clerks, and ultimately vote. From this, they write, circulating draft opinions and dissents through round after round of revisions, sometimes over the course of many months.

From the moment the High Court agrees to hear a case to the moment it issues a final ruling, the process routinely takes the better part of a year. That pace reflects something fundamental about what the Supreme Court is and how it earns the right to do what it does. Unlike Congress or the president, the Court cannot point to an election for its legitimacy. Its members are appointed, not chosen, and they serve for life, answerable to no constituency and removable by almost no one. What the Court has instead is something more fragile and demanding: the obligation to reason in public, to take hard questions seriously, to engage with the strongest arguments on all sides, and ultimately to produce written decisions that explain exactly how the Court arrived where it did.

A Supreme Court opinion is not merely a verdict. It is an account of itself, addressed to the country, that says, “Here is the question before us, here is the relevant law, here is why this outcome follows and not another.” We may disagree vehemently with the result and the reasoning. But that account—detailed, reasoned, signed and permanent until overruled—is what distinguishes the Court from nine powerful people imposing their preferences.

As Kantor and Liptak observe in their Times investigation, the act of writing an opinion is the Court’s only real claim on public trust. And that trust, for an institution that derives its power entirely from the willingness of the other branches to respect its rulings, is not a luxury. It’s the whole ballgame.

The emergency docket was historically a carefully bounded and limited exception to this process, designed for situations where the normal pace of justice could itself produce irreparable injustice. Think death row prisoner claims hours before a scheduled execution, or a disputed election rule threatening to affect voting in mere days. In those cases, comprising genuine emergencies defined by urgency and irreversibility, the Court has long had the authority to intervene quickly, issuing a temporary order that freezes the status quo while the full legal process catches up.

The operative word is “temporary.” An emergency stay is not a final word on the law. It is a pause, a way of preserving options and preventing irreversible harm while the real work of legal analysis proceeds through the lower courts and eventually back up to the Supreme Court for full consideration.

As Vladeck has written in his One First newsletter and in The Shadow Docket, this distinction between a holding action and a final judgment was understood by practitioners before the Court for most of its history. The emergency docket was not a vehicle for deciding major questions of national policy. It was not for resolving disputes about the scope of executive power, nor for cases involving sweeping government action affecting millions of people. Nor should intricate legal questions requiring sustained analysis, or constitutional issues the country would need to live with for generations, go before the Court on the shadow docket.

Those cases demand a full and robust court process precisely because of their importance. In such cases, the stakes are highest, the margin for error smallest, and the public’s need to understand the Court’s reasoning most acute. Shortcuts, in cases like those, were not just procedurally irregular. They were a betrayal of the Court’s core function.

For two centuries, that limit held. The emergency docket remained what it was designed to be, namely, a genuine last resort, used sparingly and understood by all as a mechanism for buying time rather than making law.

Then, on a February evening in 2016, Chief Justice John Roberts decided otherwise.

The Chief Justice opens the door

The case that changed history arrived on John Roberts’ desk in the winter of 2016, and by every reasonable expectation it should have failed outright.

President Obama’s Clean Power Plan was his administration’s most consequential attempt to address climate change. It was a sweeping EPA regulation that would fundamentally restructure the American energy sector, moving it away from coal and toward cleaner sources of power.

Unsurprisingly, more than two dozen states and major industry groups sued to stop it almost immediately. What was surprising was the legal avenue they chose. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals had already agreed to hear the case and was moving quickly to rule on the plan’s legality. But rather than wait, the challengers threw a “Hail Mary.” They bypassed the appeals court entirely and went straight to the Supreme Court with an emergency application. As Kantor and Liptak report, they asked the justices to halt the Clean Power Plan immediately, before any court had assessed whether it was even lawful.

Everyone close to the case understood this move was without precedent. West Virginia’s solicitor general at the time, who helped orchestrate the request, acknowledged this directly, admitting that nothing like this had ever been attempted. Lawyers defending the Obama administration were skeptical it would work. After all, the Court had occasionally used emergency orders in death penalty cases or election disputes, but it had never stepped in to freeze a major presidential policy initiative before the normal appellate process had a chance to weigh in.

The Chief Justice was charged with overseeing the D.C. Circuit, so the application landed on his desk. The expected response was a quick denial. Instead, Roberts cracked open a dangerous door.

As Kantor and Liptak describe it, Roberts told his colleagues that the Clean Power Plan must be stopped immediately. He predicted with striking confidence that the Court would ultimately take the case and strike the regulation down. He argued that the energy industry was already being forced to make costly adjustments and could not wait for the appellate process to run its course. His memo was both forceful and conclusory, evidence of someone who had already reached his destination and was now busily constructing the path that had led him there.

There was also a tinge of vindictiveness. In the summer of 2015, the Court had ruled against the EPA in a case involving mercury emissions, finding the agency had overstepped its authority. While this was a significant victory for the plaintiffs, it arrived after three and a half years of litigation, during which no court had paused the mercury rule. Power plants had poured billions of dollars into compliance while the case wound through the courts.

The day after the Supreme Court ruled against the EPA, an agency official published a statement noting that most of the industry was already in compliance. That meant the Court’s ruling, arriving so late, would have little practical effect. As the Times investigation reveals, Roberts had not forgotten this. His memo fumed about that case, warning that without immediate intervention the EPA would once again run out the clock by forcing compliance with a regulation the Court might ultimately strike down, rendering the eventual ruling effectively meaningless.

In short, the Court was bounded by rules that Roberts believed forced it to move too slowly. He felt that the Obama administration had outmaneuvered conservatives. And he was not going to allow it to happen again.

The legal principle Roberts reached to justify his intervention was the so-called “major questions doctrine,” which holds that federal agencies cannot take actions of vast economic and political significance without clear congressional authorization. It is a sweeping doctrine. It is also Roberts’ own creation. As Vladeck has detailed, Roberts had developed and expanded the doctrine across a series of opinions over the preceding decade, building it into a significant constraint on executive agency power. With the Clean Power Plan case, he was now invoking his own legal principle as grounds for emergency action. He simply refused to wait for the full deliberative process, embracing a shortcut that the major questions doctrine itself did not require or contemplate.

Justice Alito weighed in, as well. Failing to halt the Clean Power Plan, he warned without a trace of irony, would threaten the Court’s own institutional legitimacy. Meaningful judicial review would be rendered pointless if agencies could simply run out the clock.

With the major questions doctrine, Roberts had fashioned a cudgel to smash policies he personally didn’t like. But it proved too wieldy to deploy in a timely way. So he decided to bypass the normal judicial process and get straight to the smashing part. Using the shadow docket, Roberts summoned a golem to bring the major questions hammer down at the very start of judicial review, not at the end.

Resisting Roberts’s creature

Roberts’s liberal colleagues pushed back on his plan. Justice Breyer, ever the pragmatist, walked through the actual implementation timeline of the Clean Power Plan. There was no compliance requirement for six years, and full compliance was not until 2030. Whatever one thought of the regulation’s legality, there was no “emergency” in any meaningful sense of the word. The D.C. Circuit was already on an expedited schedule. The ordinary process was functioning exactly as it should. Breyer proposed a narrow, targeted response: instruct the appeals court to move quickly, and invite the parties to return to the Supreme Court if something genuinely urgent arose.

Justice Kagan was more alarmed and pointed. She called what Roberts was proposing “unprecedented” and argued that the sheer novelty of the request should give the Court serious pause.

Roberts acknowledged the novelty but waved it away. He noted in his response that the request was admittedly atypical, then immediately pivoted to the scale of the regulation—as if that settled the objection. He had decided that the procedural irregularity was a price worth paying.

There is another troubling aspect. Over five days of exchanges about a decision that would reshape how the most powerful court in the world operates, nobody—not even the liberal justices—stopped to ask a foundational question: If we establish today that the emergency docket can be used to halt a major presidential initiative before any lower court has ruled on it, what have we built? Who gets to use this next, and for what? As Kantor and Liptak conclude, the memos suggest that none of the justices fully appreciated the import of the gate the Chief Justice had pried open.

Justice Kennedy: three sentences to complete the spell

For five days the memos flew. Breyer urging patience. Kagan raising alarms. Roberts steamrolling both. Alito invoking existential stakes. The outcome turned, as so much turned in that era, on Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Kennedy occupied a singular position on the Court of that period. A Republican appointee, he had nonetheless accumulated a history of consequential departures from conservative orthodoxy. He had authored the majority opinion establishing a constitutional right to same-sex marriage and cast deciding votes in other landmark cases that defied easy partisan categorization. People who knew him described him as genuinely open to persuasion, an increasingly rare trait. His engagement with the competing arguments would have been precisely the kind of moderating force the moment called for, had the true stakes been understood.

On the fifth day, Kennedy sent a memo. It ran just three sentences: He was voting with Roberts. Nothing more.

There was no engagement with Breyer’s timeline showing a lack of any genuine emergency. He gave no response to Kagan’s warning that the court was doing something without precedent. He provided no acknowledgment of the procedural questions that every other justice had at least paused to address. He wrote three sentences, and a two-century norm was gone.

Within hours, the Court issued its order: a single paragraph of standard legal language, offering no reasons and no analysis. This was a stark preview of what has since become the shadow docket’s defining feature and its deepest problem. The back-and-forth memos existed. There were real objections raised and dismissed. The unprecedented nature of the action was explicitly acknowledged. But all the public saw was a single paragraph revealing none of that.

As Vladeck has argued, the deliberation in those memos was, by any honest assessment, utterly impoverished. But the Court was not required to show the public even that much. Whatever had actually driven the decision, whether legal principle, institutional grievance, personal pique, or some mixture of all three, the public order gave no hint.

Perhaps the Chief Justice told himself that the circumstances were unique. Perhaps he sincerely believed that the EPA’s behavior had been provocative enough and the regulation consequential enough that the normal process was inadequate and thus justified a one-time exception.

But the gate was flung wide open, and out stepped Roberts’ golem, wielding the cudgel he’d fashioned for it. This was never going to remain a one-time exception.

Out of the shadow

The shadow docket did not expand gradually. It billowed forth. The system, as manipulated by the current set of radical justices, is now producing unsigned, unexplained orders in alarming numbers. As the Brennan Center documented, in the 16 years of the Bush and Obama presidencies combined, the federal government sought emergency relief from the Supreme Court just eight times. The first Trump term saw 41 such requests. And since Trump returned for his second term, the White House has filed more than 30 emergency applications in just over a year.

The subject matter has expanded to match the volume. What began as an instrument for halting a single environmental regulation has become the primary vehicle through which the most consequential legal questions of the Trump era are being resolved. Cases that would once have spent years working their way through the lower courts, accumulating a record and generating reasoned appellate opinions, are instead being resolved in days on the shadow docket, and in the overwhelming majority of cases in favor of the White House.

There is also a documented difference between how shadow docket and normal “merits cases” get decided. Political scientists, as Liptak and Kantor note in their investigation, have found measurably more partisan voting on the shadow docket than on the merits docket. During the Biden years, the Court ruled against the administration three times on the emergency docket in cases that eventually returned for full merits review. In all three, the Court ruled for the Biden administration when it had the time and process to consider the questions properly. That shows the shadow docket does not just move fast, it moves prematurely and politically.

There is also what feels like a “bootstrap problem”—one that Chris Geidner at Law Dork has tracked. Shadow docket orders, technically temporary and unreasoned, are now being cited as precedent by the Trump White House when it demands further emergency relief. They are also now citing the radical justices themselves in justifying new shadow docket orders.

The result is what you might call “turtles all the way down”—unreasoned orders begetting further unreasoned orders, each building on the last, with no foundation of genuine legal analysis beneath any of them.

Justice Jackson urges we slay the golem and close the box

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recently stood before an audience at Yale Law School and delivered an indictment of the Court’s shadow docket. Her lecture, titled “Equity and Exigency: A First-Principles Solution for the Supreme Court’s Emergency Docket,” was notable not just for its substance but for its candor.

When she clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer a quarter century ago, she explained, the emergency docket consisted almost entirely of capital cases. The justices waited for lower courts to do their work, intervening only when genuine urgency demanded it. “Back then, the justices humbly waited,” she told the audience. “Things are different now.”

In Jackson’s view, the emergency orders her colleagues issue amount to “scratch-paper musings” that “consistently ignore, or at least undervalue, real-world harms” and carry a “potentially corrosive” effect on the Court’s standing with the public and its relationships with lower courts. She explained that the Court’s willingness to grant emergency stays had itself created the conditions for more of them. “If you build it, they will come,” she warned.

She closed with an appeal for reform, describing herself as a catalyst rather than a verdict. “My hope is that this speech opens up a conversation,” she said, “and that you and all of us will carefully examine the operation of the Supreme Court’s emergency docket and suggest reforms with an eye toward ensuring equal justice under the law.”

Five days later, the Times published the memos. The conversation Jackson was calling for now had a founding document.

Defeating the golem

In his public remarks, John Roberts has said repeatedly that the Supreme Court’s authority rests on public trust, and that public trust rests on the perception that the Court is something other than a political institution in robes. It was with this in mind, after all, that he had cast the decisive vote to save the Affordable Care Act in 2012 as an act of institutional protection. The Court, he indicated, could not be seen to strike down a president’s signature legislative achievement on a party-line vote without damaging its own credibility. He has written opinions lamenting the Court’s slide toward partisan perception and has cultivated a public image of caution and restraint.

But the memos obtained by the Times reveal a different Roberts. The same chief justice who worries publicly about the Court’s legitimacy was willing privately to bulldoze his colleagues, dismiss serious procedural objections in a clause and a half, invoke a legal doctrine of his own construction to justify an action that doctrine did not require, and set in motion a practice that has done more damage to the Court’s institutional standing than almost anything in its modern history.

As Kantor and Liptak observe, the emergency docket is now a central legacy of the Roberts Court. But it is likely not the legacy he intended. The Court’s public approval ratings were already at historic lows due to the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the ethics controversies surrounding multiple justices, and the perception of partisan capture.

The shadow docket accelerates this erosion in a specific and particularly damaging way. It removes the one thing that has always distinguished the Court from the other branches: the obligation to explain itself. When it rules without reasoning, it cannot be argued with, only obeyed or defied. It cannot be held accountable to its own precedents, because it has not stated any. And it cannot demonstrate to the public that it arrived where it did through something other than political preference, because it has not shown its work.

As Vladeck has written, these are not decisions—they are outcomes. And outcomes without reasoning are not law. They are power.

Democrats in Congress have introduced the Shadow Docket Sunlight Act, which would require the Court to publish written explanations and vote counts for all emergency orders. This has sadly gone nowhere in a Republican-controlled Senate, and the Chief Justice has shown no appetite for self-imposed constraints. Several justices have publicly defended the emergency docket’s expansion, and the conservative majority has shown no hesitation in continuing to use it.

Perhaps the leaked memos will begin to change that. They show, with unusual clarity, that the shadow docket did not emerge from careful institutional deliberation. It emerged from one justice’s irritation, a swing vote that arrived in three sentences, with nobody stopping to ask where it would lead. As Vladeck put it, it is difficult for anyone to read those memos and argue this was a rich and robust dialogue about the future of a nationwide energy plan.

From this knowledge, we can build public pressure and a targeted response. In her Yale Law School address, Justice Jackson was not issuing a verdict but opening her own door. She called on the legal community to examine the emergency docket honestly and push for reforms that restore genuine standards of urgency and equity. The memos buttressed her call to action with evidence she could not have anticipated. We now know how the golem was fashioned, who breathed life into it, and what it cost to pretend it wouldn’t destroy the very system that birthed it.

The path back will require the kind of deliberate institutional reckoning that five rushed days in February 2016 so conspicuously lacked. But the first part—telling the truth about where we are and how we got here—is now part of the historical record.

The rest is up to us.