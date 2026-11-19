LEFT: (L/R) Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images. CENTER: U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA). Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images. RIGHT: U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche (R) speaks as White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller listens. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.

What did voters vote for on Nov. 3? That question has sparked debate among Democrats over the past two weeks.

Some say Democrats need to prove they can lead by passing an affordability agenda for the American people. Others insist Democrats must hold Trump and his cronies accountable by issuing subpoenas and pursuing investigations.

One Democrat who doesn’t think they have to choose between the two is Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee.

For Garcia, an accountability agenda IS an affordability agenda. As he posted on Nov. 4:

“People can’t afford gas, groceries, and rent because Donald Trump and his family are ripping off the American people and enriching themselves. Taking on corruption is about making life more affordable for working families.”

This was a central theme of the 2026 campaign, and now it is a guiding light for the man who will lead the effort to hold Trump and many in his orbit accountable.

In the two weeks since the election, Garcia moved quickly to lay out his oversight priorities, even sending letters demanding that potential targets preserve essential documents.

So, who exactly is on Garcia’s target list? And who in Trump world should, as Garcia posted on social media:

White House Threats

Between Nov. 3 and 6, Rep. Garcia posted some version of his “Lawyer Up” warning to Trump and his allies at least five times.

It didn’t take long for the White House to push back on Garcia’s taunts.

When the House Oversight Democrats posted “Stephen Miller should lawyer up” in response to the news that Trump had elevated Miller to chief of staff, Attorney General Todd Blanche quoted the post, with a jab of his own.

Days later, Blanche took his complaints to CNN, accusing Garcia and House Oversight Democrats of potential criminality.

As Democracy Docket reported:

“Before they’re even in power, they’re already talking about investigations and impeachments with no basis, no facts, just running around,” Blanche told CNN’s Dana Bash Sunday morning. “That should be something President Trump is very concerned about, and certainly I am as well.” “What you just described, is there a crime there?” Bash asked. “Well, it depends on what’s said,” Blanche answered. “So yes, there could be… when the threats become so vile and so dangerous.”

And by the following day, the administration’s pushback had escalated into a letter from White House Counsel Will Scharf, warning that Garcia’s constitutionally mandated oversight could cross into criminality.

As NPR reported:

In a letter dated Monday and made public Wednesday, White House counsel Will Scharf accused Democratic lawmakers of making “abusive and capricious threats” to investigate the administration. Scharf said that threats against executive branch officials or efforts to intimidate them through congressional proceedings could cross into “blatant criminality.”

In the letter, Scharf even cites what he calls Garcia’s “‘LAWYER UP’ campaign.”

But if the White House thought such threats would slow Garcia down, they were mistaken.

Again from NPR,

Rep. Robert Garcia, the California Democrat expected to chair the House Oversight Committee in January, says Democrats will press ahead with investigations into President Trump’s administration despite a White House warning that some of their actions could amount to criminal conduct. “We’re not going to be deterred, and we’re certainly not going to be intimidated by Donald Trump or anyone in the administration,” Garcia told NPR’s Morning Edition on Thursday. “Our job is to investigate, to take issues to the courts, to make criminal referrals, and to write good legislation so that this kind of corruption doesn’t happen again,” he said.

And now, on Wednesday, Garcia took one more step toward his promised oversight by sending out 12 “retention letters” to his investigatory targets, demanding that they “preserve all records, communications, and information relevant” to the committee’s investigations.

As MS NOW’s Kyle Griffin reported, those targets break down into four distinct buckets, as follows:

Incoming House Oversight Chairman Robert Garcia just sent 12 document retention notices to the following individuals regarding “Trump family corruption, corporate corruption, DHS misconduct, and the White House Epstein cover-up.”

Or as the House Oversight Democrats put it:

“We are just getting started.”

Day One: The Trump Family

There appears to be little appetite among congressional Democrats to impeach Donald Trump again, even though his second term has been even more lawless than his first. Even with 56 seats in the new Senate—still short of the 67 votes needed to convict—it’s difficult for Democrats to justify possibly making Trump a political martyr in the eyes of his discouraged MAGA base.

So, Rep. Robert Garcia is doing the next best thing: going after Trump’s family.

On Nov. 5, just 36 hours after Democrats clinched their new House majority, Garcia put the Trump family on notice:

“As people struggle, the Trumps just increase their wealth. And so we’re going to be focused like a laser on the Trump family and ensuring that people know that their corruption and grift is hurting the American public. They are stealing your money, and they are stealing your hard-earned labor, giving it to themselves and their billionaire donors and friends while you and your families are having a hard time filling the tank or paying the mortgage bill.”

To reinforce the importance of his probe into the Trump family, Garcia pledged:

“That is our first investigation and that investigation starts on Day One of a new House majority.”

A day later, Garcia repeated the warning on MS NOW with Lawrence O’Donnell:

“If you are a member of the Trump crime family and you’re grifting off the American public, you should lawyer up.”

But it wasn’t until Wednesday, with the issuance of Garcia’s retention letters, that we got a look at the full breadth of his investigative agenda.

Recipients from Trump’s family and inner circle include, per Griffin:

Donald Trump, Jr. regarding alleged conflicts of interest, his stake in World Liberty Financial, and the financing of his ‘Red Wedding’ by a Russian oligarch. https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/imo/media/doc/2026-11-18garcia_to_donald_trump_jrre120thcongress.pdf Eric Trump regarding alleged conflicts of interest and his stake in World Liberty Financial. https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/imo/media/doc/2026-11-18garciatoerictrumpre120thcongress.pdf Jared Kushner regarding alleged conflicts of interest, his control of and stake in Affinity Partners, and allegations of using his role with the government to enrich himself and his companies. https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/imo/media/doc/2026-11-18garciatojaredkushnerre120thcongress.pdf Former Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle regarding alleged pay-to-play schemes surrounding her ambassadorship. https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/imo/media/doc/2026-11-18garciatoguilfoylere120thcongress.pdf

To quote just one, Garcia’s letter to Don Jr. demands that he “preserve all records, communications, and information relevant to the matters outlined in this letter” and lays out the allegations against him:

“Specifically, Oversight Democrats have found that your roles as a co-founder of World Liberty Financial and a key player in the Trump family’s pay-to-play schemes have raked in billions of dollars for the Trump family over the past several years. The nature of these entanglements raises serious concerns that these schemes are vehicles for cash and other valuable contributions to President Trump and his family in exchange for government action on behalf of the wealthy and well-connected. Access to preferential treatment, federal secrets, regulatory law enforcement leniency, and the President and senior officials appears to trace back to suspicious activity associated with these schemes.”

While these letters have no force of law, they serve as ample warning to the recipients of what to expect come January.

Corporate Corruption

Garcia’s pledge to root out corporate corruption in Trump’s government is central to his argument that oversight is about affordability as much as accountability.

As Garcia put it earlier this week:

By homing in on Trump’s ballroom, Garcia is turning one of the president’s favorite subjects into a symbol of pay-to-play corruption.

As The Atlantic reported of the retention letter sent to Catherine Townsend, president and CEO of the Trust for the National Mall,

Garcia is also asking the president of the nonprofit Trust for the National Mall to preserve records related to the funding and construction of the White House ballroom, suggesting that the committee might investigate whether special interests got anything in return for their hefty donations. Among those Garcia mentions specifically is Nvidia Corporation, which made its donation around the time that it received permission from the Trump administration to sell advanced microchips to China.

The investigation also opens another angle on the Nvidia scandal and could help explain why Trump stood by former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang even after Huang admitted to an affair with a woman U.S. officials suspect was a Chinese spy.

As Garcia laid out in his letter to Townsend on Wednesday:

For example, Nvidia Corporation donated millions to the Trust for the National Mall shortly after receiving permission from the Trump Administration to sell advanced microchips to the People’s Republic of China, as well as a favorable decision from the Department of Commerce closing an investigation into the company. 5 Despite this, little is known about the ballroom’s financing structure or the parameters of the project. In an effort to explore the legal and ethical concerns around this project, we previously requested information from the Trust about its involvement with the construction project. Rather than comply with our investigation, the Trust has outright failed to comply with our demands for information or respond to our inquiries. 6 Given the gravity of the project and allegations of pay-to-play, Oversight Democrats intend to continue our investigation into the Trust’s role in the project.

DHS Misconduct

Another pillar of Garcia’s oversight agenda beginning in January will be the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement, including its mass deportation program and the Minneapolis crackdown in which federal immigration agents fatally shot two U.S. citizens.

This focus also gives the House Oversight Committee a clear avenue to investigate Trump’s new chief of staff Stephen Miller, widely seen as the architect of Trump’s immigration enforcement strategy.

As Garcia wrote in his retention letter to Miller,

Members of the Trump Administration have described you as the “linchpin” and “architect” of the Trump Administration’s most extreme policies, advocating for the widespread abuse of civil liberties.

Garcia went on to list the angles the committee might pursue:

We have documented, and will continue to document, your role in orchestrating, overseeing, and defending these abuses. You have pursued aggressive quotas for immigration arrests and reportedly threatened officials for failing to meet these quotas. Instead of directing officials to focus on targeted operations, you allegedly ordered widespread sweeps to arrest everyone, regardless of criminal history. Days after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed an innocent American citizen, you empowered further lawbreaking by asserting federal immunity for immigration agents. You have accused the American victims of DHS’s violence of being domestic terrorists and defended the actions of the officers. Additionally, you are reportedly spearheading a coordinated effort to accelerate the deportation of vulnerable immigrant kids and have endorsed the inhumane treatment of detainees.

The letter also ties oversight back to Garcia’s accountability equals affordability framing:

Oversight Democrats have been investigating the violence, abuse, and corruption carried out by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) at your direction. Instead of investing to bring down costs for the American public, the Trump Administration poured more than $200 billion into a lawless campaign of terror that has violated the Constitution, killed people in our streets, detained and mistreated American citizens and law-abiding neighbors, and torn families apart—all while signing shady contracts that have made President Trump’s rich friends richer.

Garcia’s DHS letters also signal that former Trump officials are fair game. As Griffin laid out, Garcia’s other DHS targets include:

Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem regarding allegations of abuse of DHS funds, circumventing corruption safeguards, and enriching herself and her associates through her official position while overseeing DHS and ICE abuses. https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/imo/media/doc/2026-11-18garciatonoemre120thcongress.pdf Former DHS Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski regarding allegations of corruption and self-dealing, using access to Kristi Noem to “carry out private business,” steering lucrative government contracts toward allies, and his role in DHS and ICE abuses. https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/imo/media/doc/2026-11-18garciatolewandowskire120thcongress.pdf

White House Epstein Cover-Up

On Nov. 10, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the House Oversight Committee’s current chair, released a report titled “A Review of the Federal Government’s Mishandling of the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Criminal Investigations.”

In his press release announcing the report, Comer wrote that it “culminates” the committee’s 15-month Epstein investigation, detailing

“how Epstein and Maxwell’s network facilitated the recruitment, control, and abuse of young women. It also exposes how Epstein cultivated relationships with powerful individuals and leveraged those connections to establish financial and social legitimacy.”

And, importantly,

“Additionally, the report documents the federal government’s decades-long failure to hold Epstein accountable for his crimes and deliver justice for survivors.”

But if Comer and his allies in the White House hope this report will signal the end of the Epstein investigation, Garcia has made clear it is only the beginning.

House Oversight Democrats responded with a statement:

“Oversight Republicans have released a report based on an incomplete investigation and zero public hearings on Jeffrey Epstein. The Department of Justice continues to illegally withhold over 2.5 million pages of documents, there’s been no investigation of Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer, and Attorney General Todd Blanche has yet to testify about his role in the largest government cover-up of the modern era. “We will not allow the President and his allies to dismiss this investigation. We intend to hold real public hearings uplifting survivors and asking tough questions of the powerful men who associated with Epstein, including Donald Trump. Our work is just getting started,” said Ranking Member Robert Garcia.

Garcia also took to social media, pledging public hearings and accountability for what he calls the “largest White House cover-up in history.”

Garcia has trolled Blanche about his role in the cover-up at every opportunity.

And the Oversight Democrats have signaled they will not allow the Trump administration to bury Trump’s role in the Epstein scandal.

To that end, on Nov. 18, Garcia sent four retention letters to targets of his planned investigation into the White House’s handling of the Epstein files.

Per Griffin:

Vice President J.D. Vance regarding secret meetings inside the White House Situation Room about the Administration’s cover-up of the Epstein files and mitigating the political fallout surrounding the Epstein investigation. https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/imo/media/doc/2026-11-18garciatovanceresituationroommeeting.pdf Former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles regarding secret meetings inside the White House Situation Room about the Administration’s cover-up of the Epstein files and mitigating the political fallout surrounding the Epstein investigation. https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/imo/media/doc/2026-11-18garciatowilesresituationroommeetingredacted.pdf Attorney General Todd Blanche regarding the cover-up of the Epstein files, the Committee’s outstanding subpoena and DOJ’s failure to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA), DOJ’s botched review and release of documents, and the decision to transfer Ghislaine Maxwell to a minimum-security prison camp. https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/imo/media/doc/2026-11-18garciatoblanchedojre120thcongressefta.pdf Federal Bureau of Prisons Director William K. Marshall III and Federal Prison Camp Bryan Prison Warden Tanisha Hall regarding the transfer of Ghislaine Maxwell to a minimum-security prison camp days after Maxwell offered favorable testimony about President Trump, in addition to the favorable privileges she has enjoyed at the prison camp. https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/imo/media/doc/2026-11-18garciatomarshallhallbopre120thcongress.pdf

Garcia’s letter to Blanche suggests that the Attorney General is the primary target of this investigation. It lays out two key accusations. First, Blanche’s role in what Garcia calls the administration’s obstruction of millions of pages of Epstein-related documents:

“On August 5, 2025, the Committee issued a subpoena to DOJ for the Epstein files. In response, DOJ made a single, minimal production of already-public materials—and then refused to meaningfully engage with the Committee. On November 19, 2025, in the face of a noncompliant DOJ, Congress passed the EFTA. The law required DOJ to release the Epstein files to the American people within a month. But to date, DOJ has published only 3.5 million of the 6 million pages it has said are in its custody and has failed to provide the statutorily required justifications for the many documents it has withheld. And DOJ has exposed dozens of survivors’ personally identifiable information in the process, exposing them to a serious risk of harassment and harm. You have refused to cooperate with our investigation, or to fulfill your legal responsibilities to be transparent with the Committee and the American people. This obstruction is even more concerning given your direct involvement in the broader cover-up, as well as your history as President Trump’s personal attorney.8 Indeed, according to former Attorney General Pam Bondi, you directly oversaw DOJ’s response to the Committee’s subpoena and its compliance with the EFTA.9 This included DOJ’s botched review and release of documents.”

Second, what Garcia calls a “potential quid pro quo” with Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell:

“You also conducted the highly unusual interview of Maxwell, during which she claimed that she had never seen President Trump behave inappropriately. This interview has raised questions about a potential quid pro quo, given that a few days after Maxwell praised the President, his Administration transferred her to a much more comfortable minimum-security prison camp.”

After Garcia’s threats to investigate top administration officials, Blanche pledged that anyone in the administration targeted by Oversight Democrats would have a lawyer: him.

Which raises the question: Who will be Blanche’s lawyer? Because he will clearly need one.

Trump’s Cabinet

Garcia sent out 12 retention targeting 13 people in Trump’s orbit. But judging by his social media, no one currently sitting in Trump’s Cabinet should rest easy.

Whether it’s Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy…

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth…

Not even Melania Trump is safe.

Garcia may not be pursuing new impeachment articles against Trump, but these investigations are very much about holding Trump himself accountable.

The White House and Republicans like to accuse Garcia and the incoming House majority of having “TDS” and being on a mission of retaliation and weaponization. But in Garcia’s eyes, this oversight agenda is not simply about punishing the bad actors in Trump’s orbit.

It is about ensuring the country never sees such corruption in the federal government again.

As Garcia posted earlier this week, referring to Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), who is expected to chair the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee:

It is the job of Congress to serve as a check on the Executive branch. @hassan.senate.gov and I are prepared to conduct real oversight in both the House and the Senate to inform legislation that stops corruption in our government.

Garcia knows—as do the new House and Senate majorities—that this, as much as anything else, is why voters put Democrats in charge on Nov. 3.