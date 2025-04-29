The Big Picture

Abby
Abby
9h

Thank you for making many good points. I, too, have only my personal experiences with which I can evaluate Kennedy's claims. First, my sister was born in 1961. By the time she was two (check) we could see that she was not developing normally (check). Because she developed language and did not need physical assistance, doctors at the time determined she did not have autism. Rather, they said she was "brain-damaged, not otherwise specified". This left her, and us her family, in a kind of limbo without support services (check).

It was not until 1995 when we learned of Asperger's Syndrome. Please look this up if you are unfamiliar with the term, and learn why Asperger's insights languished for fifty years. At some point, Asperger's Syndrome was folded into autism spectrum disorder. None of this changed my sister's behavior, of course, but it was reassuring to know there was a "diagnosis." And now, there ARE support systems for people like my sister, more awareness, less shaming, less shunning. The burden on our family was not because my sister was "unproductive"; it was because we were isolated by her differences and we literally feared for her survival.

Of course she was not visible in 1961, or even in 1990. Epidemic? Maybe. Maybe we literally understand neurodivergence better. Our diagnosis tools are better. Brain scans were not available until the last few decades, if they are helpful at all.

Regarding environmental causes, I do understand that there are far more chemicals surrounding us than there were since the 1950s, and I know that very few have been tested for toxicity. So it's very possible that environmental factors are causing illnesses in children. But I am aware that human beings are incredibly complex. You point out that Kennedy is untrained - and you are correct. We can't leave it up to him to improve our health.

Olly Pensul
9h

This is disgusting and typical of MAGA.

So is the space nazi going to be on this registry? I do believe he's self-identified as neurodivergent/on the autism spectrum.

