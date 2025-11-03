People receive groceries from the Curley’s House Food Bank days before the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits may expire. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

In yet another act of unprecedented cruelty, Donald Trump has become the first U.S. president to move to cut off SNAP benefits, potentially leaving roughly 42 million Americans without their federal nutrition assistance.

On the surface, healthcare policy is the primary point of contention between Democrats and Republicans, resulting in the government shutdown now lasting more than a month. But the far right is unable to hide a deeper legacy of politics and profit built on women’s disadvantage, nor disguise the fact that they’re holding kids’ food hostage. But that’s precisely the play: refusing to negotiate on healthcare until the Democrats agree to reopen the government, which would deprive the left of any bargaining chip they may have.

Democrats want to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies and reverse severe cuts to Medicaid. Otherwise put, Democrats would like more people to have access to healthcare at a lower cost. Meanwhile, Republicans want fewer people to have health insurance, and at a higher cost for those who do.

In waging this knock-down war over one basic human right, the GOP has denied millions of people yet another.

The casual cruelty of limiting or cutting off SNAP isn’t just about budgets. It’s about power. It’s about who gets to eat, who gets to work, and who stays dependent. The White House’s refusal to fully extend funding for SNAP will disproportionately harm women and children, who make up the vast majority of SNAP recipients. It’s all part of the right’s deeper political project to control women and assert their preferred gender and class-based hierarchies.