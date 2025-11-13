LEFT: Pastor Joel Webbon. Photo Credit: BrooklynDad_Defiant X Account. RIGHT: Pastor Dale Partridge. Photo Credit: Dale Partridge X Account.

The right wing has long operated under the belief that the election of Democrats is in many ways illegitimate. In the Trump era, that idea has gained more purchase, as Trump has handed MAGA a permission structure to declare any election Republicans lose as “rigged.”

Trump has also poisoned the political discourse by engendering deep contempt for the parts of the Constitution that are inconvenient for the right. Even as conservatives identify as “Constitutionalists” and cloak themselves in patriotism, there are many in their ranks who have followed Trump’s lead and now openly seek to overturn presidential term limits as well as birthright citizenship in an effort to shore up Republican political power.

So, it was inevitable that these two phenomena of the modern MAGA movement—Democratic illegitimacy and constitutional disdain—would collide, as they did just last week after Democrats swept elections across the country.

In the immediate aftermath of the election, many on the right sought to dismiss the results as not really a Democratic win at all. Speaker Mike Johnson insisted “there were no surprises,” saying,

“Blue states and blue cities all voted blue, we all saw that coming.”

Johnson’s statement, however, ignored the reality that Democratic wins were actually quite far-reaching. They crept deep into traditionally Republican territory, a reality that even some on the right were not willing to sweep so readily under the rug. Rather than outright deny the depth of the Republican losses, some MAGA voices, particularly conservative men, had an altogether different remedy in mind: calling for the repeal of the 19th Amendment. That amendment, of course, upon its ratification in 1920, ended the exclusion of women from the right to vote in the U.S.

According to last week’s exit polls, women—particularly young women—broke strongly for Democrats and were arguably directly responsible for the Republican rout that we saw on November 4. And just as voter ID laws are designed to dilute the influence of largely Democratic voting constituencies, such as students and low-income people of color, and just as mass deportations are viewed as a way to cut off a supply of likely future Democratic voters, the call to repeal the 19th Amendment is a means to simply remove Democrats from the voting universe. Presto!

Increasingly, for many in MAGA, the move to overturn the 19th Amendment poses an existential question. Prominent voices in the white Christian nationalist movement—one now deeply enmeshed with MAGA—view the repeal of women’s right to vote as more than about winning an election. It is a means to return to Biblical principles and a necessary step toward creating a theocracy in the United States.

But is the rise of such a regressive and radically minoritarian view sustainable within a movement that desperately wants Republicans to win elections? Could this be a fault line that finally cleaves the Christian nationalists from the MAGA mainstream, or is this simply the next logical step for Donald Trump’s increasingly fringe personality cult?

#RepealThe19th

Trump supporters’ willingness to publicly throw women’s suffrage under the bus in the name of electoral victory is not a new phenomenon.

In October of 2016, Nate Silver famously triggered the hashtag #repealthe19th to trend after he posted maps showing what the 2016 election results would look like if just women voted versus just men.

As The BBC noted, for many users on the right, the hashtag was driven by an earnest desire to overturn women’s voting rights.

Back then, per The Washington Post, the hashtag’s virality was fueled largely by those on the left mocking the very fact that the hashtag was a thing at all.

Not so much last week. Many users on X openly posited that, as exit polls showed how strongly women fueled the Democratic victories, perhaps it was time for women’s right to vote to be repealed. The X of today is of course a much different place than the Twitter of 2016. This time, the ugly misogyny and calls to repeal women’s voting rights were organic, shameless, and not nearly as hashtag-dependent.

Take Rachel Janfaza’s post showing the strength of women voters among the big Democratic winners of the night.

The replies were unsubtle and unapologetic, seeing little reputational cost on Elon Musk’s hell site for such radical views.

Newsmax’s Carl Higbie was particularly incensed about the strength of women’s support for Zohran Mamdani in the New York City’s mayor’s race last Tuesday. He shared some of the exit poll data in an unhinged rant, in which he concluded,

“Liberal white women are the biggest threat to America.”

Like Janfaza’s, Higbie’s tweet inspired a slew of misogynistic replies, including many questioning whether the 19th Amendment should remain in place.

This movement to overturn women’s voting rights very much tracks a parallel movement among Christian nationalists, which strives to reduce the influence of women’s voices in all areas of society in the name of a return to so-called “Biblical principles.”

The Christian Nationalists’ Latest Crusade

This past August saw #repealthe19th trend on X after CNN aired a profile of Douglas Wilson, Senior Pastor of Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho and founder of a string of 150 Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC) around the country.

CNN describes Wilson as,

“a self-described Christian nationalist pastor, who supports repealing the 19th Amendment.”

During the segment, CNN made clear that “Wilson says in his vision of a Christian society, women as individuals shouldn’t be able to vote.”

CNN then interviewed two pastors who agreed with that sentiment, including Toby Sumpter, who advocates for “household voting”, which would mean his casting a vote on behalf of his household, after apparently discussing it with his spouse.

During the same interview, Wilson’s fellow Christ Church pastor Jared Longshore made clear he 100% supports repealing the 19th Amendment, saying

“I’d support it on the basis that the atomization that comes from our current system is not good for humans.”

This support for household voting rather than individual voting rights for women has become somewhat standard among the Christian nationalist #repealthe19th crowd. In a video that went viral last year, Pastor Joel Webbon, President and Founder of Right Response Ministries, laid out the concept, saying,

“Yeah, I think the 19th Amendment should be repealed. I think that because, well, first and foremost because I’m a Christian…That is the Christian position, that households should not be divided against one another. So it’s not just elevating a male vote, but it’s elevating the household vote.”

He went on:

“We’re saying that society, if you break it down to the basic building block, is not atomistic as individuals, but molecular, being households. The way that God sees humanity is he breaks them down to families. And so it’s not just random individual atoms all bouncing around together…but it’s families. And so by repealing the 19th Amendment, it’s not about taking away a female vote, but it’s trying to say, no there’s a family vote. There’s households…Where women get their voice is from their father, from their husband...”

This is the same position the pastors featured in the CNN segment hold—and appears to be the position Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also holds.

Hegseth, who is a member of one of Wilson’s CREC churches in Tennessee, quote tweeted the CNN segment with the caption,

“All of Christ for All of Life.”

The post forced the Pentagon to issue an awkward statement clarifying his view of the 19th Amendment:

“Of course, the secretary thinks that women should have the right to vote.”

But we’ve seen this movie before. It’s no accident that, as CNN notes, the governing documents of Wilson’s CREC churches, of which Hegseth is a member, state that it is

“neither lawful nor honorable for women to be mustered for combat service,” and that is “the duty of men—not women—to protect their homelands and nations.”

This is a view Hegseth has long held, that is, until he was forced to retract it once tapped to be Defense Secretary. That “retractions” is as believable as the Pentagon’s clarification statement.

But what happens when this seemingly innocuous Christian nationalist call for a “household vote” comes crashing into an electoral reckoning? It’s not pretty.

The day after Election Day, Christian nationalist pastor Dale Partridge posted a video in which he laid out why he believes the vote of women is an existential threat to our nation.

“Is it good that women can vote in America? I don’t think so, and here’s why. Nearly every legalized moral atrocity of the last hundred years was made possible because of the female vote. Abortion and homosexuality would likely still be illegal if not for the female vote. Mass immigration and the welfare state rode on the backs of the female vote. Nearly every modern Democrat including Obama and Biden were elected because of the female vote. Even last night, the new Muslim New York City Mayor Mamdani won specifically because of the female vote. The 19th Amendment has been a moral and political tragedy for America.”

He went on,

“Women were not made to lead, but to follow and to feel. This is God’s design and it’s good within the family and the household. “I believe that we should return to the household vote where women share their thoughts with their fathers or their husbands and the men in their life make the final decision. “So, I don’t believe that we should repeal the 19th Amendment because I don’t love women. I believe we should repeal the 19th Amendment because I love America and I love American women enough to protect them and our nation from their political exploitation.”

While Partridge doesn’t use the term, he is talking about the latest right-wing buzzword, “suicidal empathy.”

“Suicidal Empathy”

Partridge’s link between women’s voting habits and the end of Western Civilization as we know it tracks with the concept of “suicidal empathy.” Increasingly on the right, it is viewed as the root of all their electoral problems.

The term “suicidal empathy” was popularized by Dr. Gad Saad, a right-wing evolutionary psychologist. Saad posits that suicidal empathy is about overtolerance, as he tweeted in the wake of last week’s elections:

“Suicidal empathy is going to destroy [The United States] because Western tolerance is its fatal Achilles tendon.”

Elon Musk got in on the act as well, amplifying Saad’s words the day after the election.

For Musk and his ilk, the election results are just the latest instance in which, from their perspective, the left is dooming itself and Western Civilization broadly with its votes and policy proposals, however well-intentioned.

Musk spoke of its dangers last Spring on Joe Rogan’s show, per The Guardian:

“We’ve got civilizational suicidal empathy going on,” Musk said. “And it’s like, I believe in empathy. Like, I think you should care about other people, but you need to have empathy for civilization as a whole and not commit to a civilizational suicide.” “The fundamental weakness of western civilization is empathy,” Musk continued to Rogan, couching his argument in the type of pseudoscientific language that’s catnip to both men’s followings on X. “The empathy exploit. They’re exploiting a bug in western civilization, which is the empathy response.”

This is precisely the view increasingly held by far-right Christians, who, in the face of resistance to Trump’s devastating threats to vulnerable communities, have chosen to see empathy as a “sin” that not only signals weakness but danger for our country.

On January 21, Right Rev. Mariann Budde made an impassioned plea to Trump’s face, saying,

“In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy on the people in our country who are scared now.”

As The Guardian reported, the backlash to her call for mercy among right-wing Christian leaders sang from the same hymnal.

“Do not commit the sin of empathy,” tweeted the Christian podcaster Ben Garrett with a photo of Budde in her religious garb. “This snake is God’s enemy and yours too.” Another Christian podcaster, Allie Beth Stuckey, tweeted: “This is to be expected from a female Episcopalian priest: toxic empathy that is in complete opposition to God’s Word and in support of the most satanic, destructive ideas ever conjured up.” The pastor Joe Rigney drove the argument home in the evangelical publication World. “Budde’s attempt to ‘speak truth to power’ is a reminder that feminism is a cancer that enables the politics of empathetic manipulation and victimhood that has plagued us in the era of wokeness,” Rigney wrote. “Bishop Budde’s exhortation was a clear example of the man-eating weed of Humanistic Mercy.”

Ironically, the very election results that serve as evidence of the “end of Western Civilization” point to the hope of defeating such extreme ideology. The fact that so many men on the right are more determined than ever to silence women’s voices and strip women of their votes is strong proof that the impact of women is, as they feared, existential to their extremist worldview.

Their panic, which has now led them to bizarrely call for a world without empathy, confirms that women are leading us along the correct path and must continue to press ahead, no turning back.

