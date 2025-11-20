LEFT: California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images. CENTER: U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images. RIGHT: Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images.

This past summer, Donald Trump, already sensing 2026 could spell trouble for his party, demanded that Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the state’s legislative majority find him five more GOP seats in the House of Representatives by forcing through a mid-decade gerrymander of Texas’s congressional maps. The explicit goal: to pad the GOP majority to help prevent Democrats from retaking the House. Trump had seen this movie before, and the last thing he wanted was for Democrats to retake the House and essentially stop his second-term agenda dead in its tracks.

And so his pressure campaign on red states commenced, with Trump insisting, “I won Texas. I got the highest vote in the history of Texas…and we are entitled to five more seats.”

Once Abbott called a special session of the legislature and put Trump’s gerrymander on the agenda, Texas Democrats fled the state to deny Republicans a quorum. Their efforts succeeded in bringing national attention to the GOP’s plans. In the end, Texas Republicans were able to ram through the new maps, and Abbott signed them into law in August.

But there was just one problem.

As Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Brown noted in a pointed ruling overturning the redrawn maps this week, Trump’s DoJ made clear in a letter to Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that the gerrymander should be based on race, not simple partisanship.

And that, it turns out, is both illegal and unconstitutional.

Brown made sure to put this in bold at the top of his ruling, quoting Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts:

“The way to stop discrimination based on race is to stop discriminating based on race.”

Brown, writing for the majority in a 2-1 decision, ruled that Texas must use its 2021 maps in the 2026 election, which zeroed out—for the time being, at least—the up to 5 new GOP seats Trump was counting on out of the Lone Star State.

While Texas is appealing the decision to the Supreme Court, Texas is just the latest instance of Trump’s red state mid-decade redistricting scheme not only failing but backfiring, as newly emboldened Democratic lawmakers from blue states continue to counter the move with gerrymanders of their own.

What is the state of Trump’s redistricting play today? Which states are likely to push a gerrymander through in time for 2026 and where will the additional House seats likely net out? And how do the results of the 2025 elections two weeks ago play into it all?

The Red State Scorecard

Indiana

Back in August, Trump met with Indiana legislative leaders to urge them to redraw their congressional maps ahead of next year’s midterms. Trump even deployed Vice President JD Vance to the state to put additional pressure on. This full-court press occurred despite the fact that Republicans already hold seven out of the state’s nine congressional seats.

While Indiana Governor Mike Braun expressed support for the president’s plan, even calling a special session for December, the leader of the GOP-led Indiana state senate announced recently that Republicans did not have enough votes and would not be convening to take up a new map this year after all.

In response, Trump went scorched earth on Indiana Republicans, threatening primary challenges against the hold-outs:

“Any Republican that votes against this important redistricting, potentially having an impact on America itself, should be PRIMARIED,” Mr. Trump said in the post on Sunday. In another post on Monday, Mr. Trump pledged to support primary challengers in Indiana. “We must keep the Majority at all costs,” Mr. Trump wrote in that post. “Republicans must fight back!”

After Trump targeted the president pro tem of the Indiana Senate, Rodric Bray, calling him “WEAK and PATHETIC,” Bray struck a defiant tone, saying

“I want to be abundantly clear that our Senate Republican Caucus wants to see a Republican-held House in 2026 so that President Trump can continue making progress on important issues like fighting illegal immigration and crime in our country. However, many in my caucus, myself included, do not feel that redrawing our Congressional districts mid-cycle is the best way to achieve that goal.”

It’s not an accident that this row played out in the wake of November 4th, when Democrats swept elections across the country. Bray knows Trump is now significantly weakened, and he and his fellow Republican legislators are disinclined to gerrymander their fellow Republican House members out of jobs. All the same, at least four Republicans who have been resistant to Trump’s calls for a new set of congressional maps have been swatted in the wake of Trump’s threats against them.

Keep it classy, MAGA.

Kansas

A similar effort to redraw congressional maps in the GOP-led Kansas legislature has stalled as well. While the bill may still be taken up in January, resistance among Republican members of the legislature to convening a special session this Fall to do Trump’s bidding was wide-ranging. Many lawmakers had concerns about the extra pay that would be required for legislators, the likely veto by the Democratic Governor, and an increasingly common refrain among nervous Republicans that it could actually lose them seats:

Kansas state Rep. Clark Sanders said gerrymandering is a “fact of life” in politics. But he opposed hastily redrawing Kansas’ 3rd District — held by the state’s lone Democrat in Congress, Sharice Davids — because he thought it could backfire on Republicans. “If we weren’t careful, we might end up redistricting and making it difficult to also win in the 2nd District,” he said.

Sanders’s statement comes in the wake of his having been stripped of a leadership position in the Kansas state House for his refusal to go along with the plan.

Ohio

Ohio is the one state where a mid-decade redrawing of the congressional maps was actually constitutionally mandated. The maps drawn by Republicans after the 2020 census failed to attract the bipartisan support required by a voter-approved measure designed to reduce partisan gerrymandering. After the GOP-led state assembly failed to pass an acceptable new map this year, it fell to the bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission to propose one.

On October 31, the commission released its redrawn map, which made Republicans more competitive in two districts currently held by Democrats: CD-09 held by Marcy Kaptur and CD-01 held by Greg Landsman. This map was widely seen as the best case scenario for Ohio Democrats because Republicans had been threatening to redraw Democratic seats down to two if the Redistricting Commission failed to act.

If Republicans are able to flip those districts red next year, they could go from a 10R-5D map to a 12R-3D map. But as Democracy Docket’s Jim Saksa notes,

The new maps could increase the GOP’s share to 12. Or, if Democrats outperform in 2026, it could put a few, previously safe red seats into play.

Utah

In a surprising development, Utah’s redrawn map ended up benefiting Democrats, though not due to any partisan maneuvering by Dems, who are very much in the minority in the state.

In 2018, Utah voters passed Proposition 4, which banned partisan gerrymandering and put in place fairness standards that must be met for any newly drawn congressional map. After the 2020 census, Republicans in the state legislature defied Prop 4 and put in place a partisan map, which was then overturned by the Third Judicial District Court this past August. That ruling reinstated Prop 4’s requirements and ordered the legislature to redraw a fair map that included a Democratic district encompassing Salt Lake City.

To no one’s surprise, Utah Republicans rejected the order and submitted yet another partisan gerrymander, which the Utah State Supreme Court in turn rejected. Instead of the Republican map, the Court ordered the implementation of an objectively fairer map drawn by the League of Women Voters, one of the plaintiffs challenging the partisan gerrymander. As a result the Utah congressional map will go from 4R-0D to 3R-1D.

In response to the decision, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, said in a statement,

“This is a victory for democracy in Utah. For the first time since Proposition 4 was enacted at the ballot box seven years ago, Utahns will now finally be able to vote on a fair congressional map that adheres to that law. Make no mistake, the fight for fairness in Utah has not been and will not be easy, with too many Republicans continuing to do anything they can to overturn redistricting reforms enshrined into law by the people. However, the Court has sent a clear and important message: Proposition 4 is the law of the land, and it must therefore be fully enforced.”

North Carolina and Missouri

Two bright spots for Trump have been North Carolina and Missouri, but the potential gains for Republicans there are minimal.

In North Carolina, the state legislature redrew the lines of two congressional districts to give Republicans a leg up next year by turning one Democratic-held district from a 51% Trump district to a 55% Trump district.

While Republicans have insisted this was not a racial gerrymander, the fact is Rep. Don Davis, the newly endangered Democratic House member, is African American, and the changes Republicans made to the borders of his district were clearly designed to reduce the voting power of Black voters in certain counties by moving them out of his district.

North Carolina Republicans already redrew their congressional maps to a 10R-4D split ahead of the 2024 elections. That scheme netted out +3 seats for Republicans, the exact margin of their current majority. So this new map was an exercise in drawing blood from a stone, gaining Trump only one more R district (assuming they’re actually able to defeat Davis under this map.)

So, why go through all that trouble just for one seat? Unlike in Kansas, the Republican leader of the North Carolina state Senate, Phil Berger, was incentivized to please Trump out of self-preservation.

In response to this reporting, Berger denied ever speaking to Trump about either an endorsement or the redistricting scheme.

In Missouri, Republican Governor Mike Kehoe announced in late August that he would convene a special session of the legislature to redraw congressional maps at Trump’s bidding. The new map would essentially eliminate one blue district in the state, a Kansas City-area district currently held by Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver. On September 28, Kehoe signed what he calls the “Missouri First” map into law, which is currently set to be used in next year’s midterm elections. This could take Missouri’s congressional representation from 6R-2D to 7R-1D.

Assuming the Texas ruling overturning Abbott’s new maps stands, and assuming Indiana and Kansas continue to resist redrawing their maps, Republicans appear poised at this point to gain just four seats at most out of Trump’s mid-decade redistricting scheme.

The Blue State Scorecard

California

In the Democratic column, California Governor Gavin Newsom took on the Trump/Abbott Texas gerrymander directly this summer by proposing a new map that would net Democrats 4 or 5 seats next year.

In a masterful gambit, Newsom had new maps drawn and then proposed Proposition 50 for the November 4th ballot. Voters were asked to approve the temporary maps through the next census in 2030. California voters overwhelmingly passed Prop 50 with 65% of the vote.

In the wake of the 3-judge panel overturning the Texas map, some questioned whether California would move forward with its voter-approved redistricting, as it was initially conceived as a direct response to the Texas scheme.

Newsom’s response was typical of his newly combative posture, which got an affirmation from voters two weeks ago:

“We’re moving forward. Texas moved forward. Texas acted. Texas is moving forward. You’re suggesting — people are suggesting — Texas is not going to move forward because of what we just did? Come on,” Newsom said.

Shortly after the ruling, Newsom celebrated the judges’ decision on social platform X, saying

“Donald Trump and Greg Abbott played with fire, got burned — and democracy won. This ruling is a win for Texas and for every American who fights for free and fair elections,” Newsom’s post read.

Virginia

In an unexpected move, in the days leading up to the state’s hotly contested November 4th election, Virginia Democrats adopted a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the state legislature to revise congressional maps ahead of next year’s midterms.

According to Reuters,

Under Virginia law, both houses of the General Assembly would have to adopt the constitutional amendment once more early next year before a redistricting plan could be submitted to voters for approval by referendum. The measure would temporarily bypass an independent redistricting commission that voters created by constitutional amendment in 2020 and enable the Democratic-controlled legislature to reshape congressional boundaries to partisan advantage ahead of the November 2026 midterm elections.

While no actual map has been proposed yet, Virginia Democrats are expected to redraw district boundaries to allow for an additional two seats in Congress, at least. Democrats currently hold 6 out of the state’s 11 seats in the U.S. House. Some Democratic leaders, such as the president pro tempore of the Virginia state Senate L. Loujise Lucas, believe that Democrats could even squeeze as many as four new seats from the redrawn maps.

From these two states, Democrats could gain as many as +9 seats in the U.S. House.

In Limbo

More Republican seats could net out if the Supreme Court overturns Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, as a conservative majority seemed inclined to do in an October hearing challenging the law. If the Supreme Court does rule that minority-drawn districts, particularly in the South, are unconstitutional in time for new maps to be drawn ahead of next year’s midterms, Republicans could gain more than a few seats.

As NPR reported,

Such a ruling could spark a new wave of congressional redistricting, especially in the South, where voting is often racially polarized and Section 2 has long prevented the dilution of Black minority voters’ collective power. Without the current Section 2 protections, Republican-led southern states may undo districts where Black voters have a realistic opportunity of electing their preferred candidates, who are usually Democrats. This redrawing could give the GOP a sizable boost, as the party seeks to keep control of the House of Representatives.

A case in Louisiana, which could determine whether a second majority-Black district must be drawn in the state, thus preserving a second Democratic member of the House, is currently in limbo, pending a swift decision by the Supreme Court.

On the Demcratic side, Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s push for a new congressional map that could win one more seat for Democrats is facing resistance from his own party.

In the red column, the GOP-led Florida House has moved forward with a scheduled December 4 meeting to begin its potential redistricting process to redraw its current 20R-8D congressional maps.

Per Democracy Docket, the current redistricting landscape looks like this:

But Does It Even Matter?

As Trump’s second term has progressed these past 10 months, his overreach on issues like mass deportation and tariffs, along with his failure to lower prices as promised, have turned off voters in droves. This week alone, we saw three polls showing Trump with sub-40% approval ratings.

Meanwhile, the Democrats have become stronger. The 2025 election results, from special elections to the November off-year elections two weeks ago, portend big losses for Republicans next year, as do recent polls showing the American people increasingly prefer that Democrats retake the House.

Some polls had Democrats up +5 to +7 over Republicans on the question of who should control Congress.

And in the latest Marist poll, Democrats led by an unprecedented +14.

An analysis from the Public Policy Institute of California of the November 4th Prop 50 election results gives a clue as to where the trouble lies for Republicans:

Between 2020 and 2024, Democrats lost significant amounts of support among 18-to-29-year-old (75% to 58%) and Latino (75% to 59%) voters. If a yes vote on Prop 50 is treated as a vote for Democrats, Democratic support among each of these groups returned to something much closer to 2020 Democratic levels, according to a Prop 50 exit poll (18-to-29-year-olds: 80% yes; Latinos: 71% yes). Indeed, while a county’s vote for president in 2024 was an excellent predictor of its support for Prop 50, support in counties with larger Latino populations was stronger than the vote for Harris in 2024.

As the analysis concluded,

“The coalition Democrats rode to victory in the 2020 presidential election might be reemerging.”

If that trend continues into next year, it may not matter if Trump is able to squeeze out a net positive number of Republican seats out of his mid-decade redistricting push. Any gains simply may not prove enough to overcome what looks increasingly each day like a massive blue wave in 2026.

