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August Burns's avatar
August Burns
5h

I would love to see an article on the left's propensity to shoot themselves in the foot. By refusing to vote for Al Gore, Hillary Clinton, or Kamala Harris because they did not check the box on every one of their high moral claims and instead throwing away their votes on such flawed third party candidates as Ralph Nader, Jill Stein or just not voting for Harris they give their vote to the Republican candidate. Can we just imagine the different world we would now be in if any of those candidates had won. I have had arguments with so called "progressives" who still believe that Sanders was "cheated" by the Democratic Party, although I am quick to point out that Sanders is not a Democrat.

Unless we can use common sense to know that every vote matters and that who wins will determine our future, we may be doomed to endlessly repeat our foolish mistakes.

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Steve Honley's avatar
Steve Honley
5h

Thank you for articulating so clearly how to reconcile support for Platner with condemnation of his past acts. This passage really sums it up: "Like Hegseth, Paxton has never acknowledged a single charge. He has never described a dark period he has grown from, a version of himself he has left behind, or a ledger he is willing to open. He is not asking voters to weigh the distance he has traveled. Instead, he is asking them to ratify the conduct itself." Exactly!

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