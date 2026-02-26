The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
5h

Unless you are a white Christian male and fascistic these are hard times to be an American. 

Reply
Share
Melanie Michaels's avatar
Melanie Michaels
5h

As a Canadian I applaud the grace and dignity of women’s team who played a fabulous game of hockey

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture