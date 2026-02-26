Team USA 2026 Olympic women’s & men's teams ; (women) Sun Fei/Xinhua via Getty Images, (men) @WhiteHouse/X

On Thursday, February 19, the women of Team USA won the gold medal in ice hockey over Canada in a 2-1 overtime nailbiter.

On the way to the gold medal, the United States women scored 33 goals over seven games and allowed only two goals—one in the final against the winningest team in Olympic women's hockey, Canada, and one in their first game against Czechia.

The streak by Team USA goalies Aerin Frankel, Gwyneth Philips, and Ava McNaughton set a new all-time Olympic record, for women and men, for the longest shutout streak. The trio went 331 minutes and 23 seconds without allowing a goal with 5 of their 7 games being shutouts.

The women of Team USA hockey have a lot to celebrate and a lot to be celebrated for. After the game they were filmed celebrating with family and friends.

They received no congratulatory call from the White House nor any post-game visit by a member of the Trump administration.

On Sunday, February 22, the men of Team USA won the gold medal over Canada, 2-1, in another overtime nailbiter. On the way to the gold medal, the United States men scored 26 goals over six games and allowed nine goals by their opponents with no shutouts.

The men of Team USA hockey have a lot to celebrate and a lot to be celebrated for. After the game they were filmed unironically downing Mexican beers with FBI director Kash Patel who jumped around, chugged beer, donned one of the medals a player handed him, and pounded on a table as if he'd been on the ice.

They also had a team sing-along of late conservative country artist Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American).” The song was a post-9/11 war anthem, with lyrics the players bellowed captured on video including:

“Hey Uncle Sam, put your name at the top of his list And the Statue of Liberty started shakin' her fist And the eagle will fly it's gonna be hell When you hear mother freedom start ringin' her bell And it'll feel like the whole wide world is raining down on you Oh, brought to you courtesy of the red white and blue”

You can see the sing-along in the video here:

@perfectunion More Perfect Union on Instagram: "FBI Director Kash Patel was s…

The team had just defeated Canada, not the Taliban. The song choice was criticized as being in poor taste when directed at an ally that offered aid and shelter for displaced American planes, crews, and passengers after 9/11.

The team also took a phone call from Republican President Donald Trump. During the call a still unidentified player yelled for Trump to “close the northern border” which drew cheers and laughter.

An oh-so hilarious xenophobic joke during the call, but no one will admit to saying it now.

Maybe because it's not a great idea as four of Team USA's players—Brady Tkachuk, Connor Hellebuyck, Kyle Connor, Auston Matthews—are on NHL teams based in Canada. The 20 other NHLers on Team USA will need to cross that border for games.

Trump invited the men's team to his upcoming State of the Union, drawing more cheers. But then the POTUS joked he'd be forced to invite the women's team too.

@mike_malloy45 Mike Malloy on Instagram

Trump said:

“I must tell you, we are going to have to bring the women's team, you do know that. I do believe I would probably be impeached [if I didn't invite them].”

The comment drew more laughter from Patel and the men's team. They all understood it was a joke made at the women's expense.

Neither Trump nor any of the men in the locker room have apologized.

Instead, the players, Team USA hockey, and the NHL have deflected, posted pictures of players’ daughters, or had their mother defend them. A plethora of apologists have, as usual, run to their defense online with comments about “locker room talk” and pointing out how young they are and how they got caught up in the moment and how their behavior didn’t mean anything.

Men’s team member Jack Hughes told reporters:

“You’re in the moment and the president calls. We’re blaring the music. It is what it is.”

In an earlier appearance on Good Morning America, his brother Quinn Hughes, who also played for Team USA, tried to explain the laughter away, saying:

“You know, we’re really happy for them. Obviously, a lot going on on social media surrounding our team and their team. But, you know, the last couple summers we’ve done a lot of training with them and got to know a lot of those girls really well.”

The youngest woman on Team USA was 20, so 26-year-old Hughes calling them girls wasn’t a good look when trying to dispute accusations of disrespect.

Implying the women’s team is unworthy of an invitation based on their own merit is especially outrageous given the Olympic records of the men’s and women’s hockey programs, which is reminiscent of the difference between the Team USA men’s and women’s soccer programs.

Battle of the Sexes

Ice hockey was introduced to the Olympics in 1920 when only a summer focused games existed. In 1924, when the Winter Olympics was established for “sports which are practised on snow or ice,” hockey was included in that original roster of sports.

But only for men.

From 1920 to 2026, the USA men’s hockey team garnered a total of 12 medals: 3 gold, 8 silver, and 1 bronze. The men’s team’s 3 gold medals came in 1960, 1980, and 2026. The team failed to medal in 14 games since 1920 and in five games since 1998.

Women’s ice hockey was added to the Olympics in 1998 and the women of Team USA hockey have been a powerhouse in every Olympics since then, earning a total of 8 medals. The Team USA women have medaled in every Winter Olympics since they were first allowed to compete, earning three gold in just eight Olympics versus the men’s 26 appearances to reach the same number.

In the eight games when both women and men represented the USA in ice hockey, the men won three medals (two silver and one gold) versus the women’s eight (three gold, four silver, and one bronze). The men failed to medal five times, the women medaled every time.

Trump isn't alone in devaluing women. NBC Sports was called out repeatedly for focusing on male relatives and men’s team members during their coverage of women’s hockey.

Hockey isn’t the only sport where the women’s team dominates their sport while the men get the respect and the money.

In 2019, CNN shared a breakdown of differences between winning records, revenue raised, resources invested, and compensation offered between the US national women’s and men’s soccer teams.

4: number of World Cup wins the women’s team has, in only eight tournaments

0: number of World Cup wins the men’s team has—last time the men’s team placed was in 1930, when they finished third

4: number of Olympic gold medals in women’s soccer that the team has won in six tournaments

0: number of Olympic golds the men’s team has won. The men’s team hasn’t won an Olympic medal in more than a century

$900,000: How much more revenue women’s team generated than men’s from fiscal year 2016 to 2018

$3,662,480: amount spent on development for women’s teams (under-14 teams to under-23 teams) in fiscal year 2016

$7,438,159: amount spent on development for men’s teams in fiscal year 2016

$11,400,000: total projected revenue of women’s events in fiscal year 2018—after expenses, women’s team made the US Soccer Federation money, with a surplus of just over $2 million

$10,325,000: total projected revenue of the men’s events in fiscal year 2018—after expenses, men’s team had a deficit of just over $3.5 million

$240,019: women’s coach Carli Lloyd’s salary in 2015, after winning the World Cup

$428,022: men’s coach Clint Dempsey’s salary in 2014, after losing in the round of 16 in the World Cup

$4,950: maximum amount per game women’s team would earn if they played 20 friendlies and won them all, for a maximum total of $99,000

$13,166: average amount per game the men’s team would earn if they played 20 friendlies and won them all, for a total of $263,320

Women’s soccer generated more money and more wins than the men’s program, but it took a lawsuit by the women's players to increase their compensation.

Enabling Trump’s Misogyny

The hockey players of Team USA all won gold in 2026, but only the men were shown respect by the current President.

And the White House is milking the men’s team’s complicity and hyper masculine bro culture for all it’s worth.

The men seemed happy to serve as props during Trump’s record setting—for longevity—State of the Union speech.

Trump took credit for the United States “winning again” before introducing the team to a staged chant of “USA, USA, USA” with Republicans all standing, which Trump pointed out while admonishing any who didn't play along.

He then announced starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who shares that duty with Jeremy Swayman and Jake Oettinger, was being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his performance in the men’s final.

Presidential medals for any female Olympians weren't mentioned, but that's unsurprising.

The White House account and MAGA influencers filled social media with photos of Trump with the team.

Some players also chose to model Trump merch at the White House.

Trump’s is an administration that has ordered the history of, and accomplishments by, women and minorities to be stripped from government websites, national parks, and national monuments.

Anything not done by a White dude-bro (as we used to refer to packs of them at Dartmouth) has been labeled “woke.” Anyone female or from a marginalized group in anything but a subservient role is labeled a “DEI hire.”

Trump told a female journalist:

“Quiet piggy.”

POTUS’s treatment of female journalists, especially Black women, is well documented.

Trump’s mockery of the women’s team was clear to anyone outside Trump’s cult.

Trump—in addition to joking with the men's team about being forced to invite the women to the State of the Union and failing to call them after their victory—also didn’t congratulate them on social media, despite being online constantly.

He did, however, congratulate the men's hockey team just after their Sunday morning win on Truth Social.

At the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, Team USA women dominated with 8 gold medals across all sports out of a record-setting total of 12.

None received calls or social media congrats from Trump.

And instead of asking the men directly why they laughed, why they didn’t speak out to defend the women’s team during the call or after, why they didn’t apologize, the press is asking the women’s players to comment.

Women’s team captain Hillary Knight hit the nail on the head when she stated:

“And now I have to sit in front of you and explain someone else’s behaviour. It’s not my responsibility.”

Her entire response is worth a listen.

Rampant misogyny in spaces once reserved for men, like ice hockey, soccer, and politics, isn’t new.

But it should be unacceptable.

Philámayaye, Niawen’kó:wa, Merci, Thanks for reading. This post is public so feel free to share. Share

Much Ado About Nothing

If you listen to the apologists online, Trump’s joke was a harmless nothing burger.

You’ll see comments about locker room talk and the phrase “boys will be boys.”

But women hear those excuses being used for more than just misogynistic jokes.

Trump used the same excuses for his Access Hollywood “grab em by the pussy” hot mic blunder where he described kissing women without their consent because he could get away with it.

Such excused behavior is a major contributor to pay inequality, sexual misconduct, domestic violence, and rape.

Women's accomplishments and contributions mean less than men's. A White rapist who's a great swimmer deserves leniency because of his bright future. No consideration is given to the future of the woman he raped.

But women are then expected to be responsible for men's behavior. If that woman hadn't been drunk, she wouldn’t have been dragged behind a dumpster and raped. No mention is made of an adult man knowing an unconscious woman cannot consent to sex.

I've written about this progression before.

As many on the right excuse the words, actions, and inaction of the “boys” in the locker room—who are 23-34 years old—many of those same people will refer to Epstein's 15 year-old victims as “underage women” and “barely illegal” as if that makes their abuse less horrific.

School dress codes label girls’ shoulders, collar bones, and thighs obscene distractions. College sexual assault awareness trainings focus on how women can keep themselves safe rather than training every student about informed consent. Rape survivors are accused of asking for it because of their clothing or where they were or whether they drank or used drugs.

It's all water from the same poisonous well.

And it's intersectional.

White men are boys when they behave badly. Black boys, not yet 18, are “thugs” for just existing.

Rich White men just “like them young.” But trans women are predators for wanting to pee in safety.

Things won't improve until men stop laughing along to the locker room talk.

Things won't get better until people stop giving them a free pass, as American Olympic bronze medalist Monica Aksamit pointed out here:

People aren't asking for more than the men at the top of the social hierarchy receive. People just want an equal measure.

An equal measure of respect.

An equal measure of justice.

And an equal measure of accountability.

~~~~~~~

In addition to writing for The Big Picture, Amelia writes Auntie Mavis’ Musings

Subscribe to Auntie Mavis' Musings