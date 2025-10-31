People attend the People’s Pantry Food drive to replenish food banks ahead of SNAP lapse at the USDA Headquarters. Photo by Oliver Contreras / AFP.

SNAP Benefits Set To Run Out For 42 Million Americans

According to a memo posted online by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as of November 1, food assistance for 42 million Americans—also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)—will stop being disbursed amid the government shutdown. While the USDA is trying to blame Senate Democrats for the benefits stoppage, Congress has already allotted $6 billion in contingency funds to keep SNAP benefits flowing in the event of an emergency. The Trump administration is refusing to tap into that fund to help feed millions of low-income Americans.

On Tuesday, a coalition of 25 Democratic-run states sued the Trump administration over their refusal to use the billions in contingency funds to disburse SNAP benefits. According to CNN, “Congress approved $6 billion for a ‘SNAP-specific contingency fund’ in the spending bill that averted a shutdown in March, the lawsuit notes. The lawsuit also points out that, as recently as September, the USDA website identified these funds as part of its plan to keep the food stamp payments flowing in case of a government shutdown.” As North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson put it, “The truth is the department has the money. They are looking to ratchet up the pain in an already painful moment. This is wrong, and it’s against the law.”

In breaking news on Friday afternoon, two judges ordered the Trump administration to use the contingency funds to pay out SNAP benefits. According to The AP, “A federal judge in Rhode Island ruled from a bench that the program must be funded using at least the contingency funds – and asked for an update on progress by Monday. A Massachusetts-based judge also gave the administration until Monday to say whether it would partially pay for the benefits for November with contingency money or fund them fully with additional funds.”