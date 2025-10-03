LEFT: Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) (L) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images. RIGHT: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he departs the White House. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.

Government Shuts Down

At midnight on Tuesday, the federal government shut down. Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans refused to negotiate with Democrats over their demands that GOP Medicaid cuts be reversed and Obamacare enhanced subsidies be extended. According to a KFF study, without an extension of the subsidies, Obamacare premiums are set to more than double in 2026 for more than 22 million Americans who rely on them.

According to Bloomberg, the expiration of these enhanced subsidies would disproportionally impact red districts: “Twelve million Americans in Republican-held U.S. House districts are covered by health plans purchased through Affordable Care Act exchanges versus nine million living in Democratic-held districts.” Despite Republicans’ claims, so far it appears more Americans blame Trump and his party for the shutdown, with a new Washington Post poll finding 47% blame Republicans while just 30% blame Democrats. Trump is no stranger to shutdowns, having presided over three in his first term, including the longest shutdown in U.S. history, 35 days, from late 2018 to early 2019, over funding for his border wall. In that fight, Trump ended up caving without receiving the funding he had demanded.