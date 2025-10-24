U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (R) speaks alongside President Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

Trump Escalates Extra-Judicial Killings Of Alleged Drug Smugglers

Donald Trump expanded his extra-judicial killing of suspected drug smugglers this week by ordering attacks on two boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean and another in the Caribbean. This brings the death toll to 43 across ten attacks. Trump indicated that he would not seek authorization from Congress for these continued strikes. “I don’t think we’re necessarily going to ask for a declaration of war. I think we’re just gonna kill people that are bringing drugs into our country,” Trump said. In a statement on X Friday morning, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth justified the latest attack, saying, “If you are a narco-terrorist smuggling drugs in our hemisphere, we will treat you like we treat Al-Qaeda.”

After Colombian President Gustavo Petro spoke out against the killings, Trump escalated tensions by threatening new tariffs and slashing U.S. assistance to Colombia. Petro did not back down, saying on Wednesday, “The attack on another boat in the Pacific, we don’t know if it was Ecuadorian or Colombian, left people dead. It is still a murder. Whether in the Caribbean or the Pacific, the U.S. government’s strategy breaks the norms of international law.” Pushback also came from Congress, including from Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), who railed against “the idea of indiscriminately killing people without knowing their names, without seeing any evidence, without making a formal accusation or without collecting evidence.” In a major escalation, Pete Hegseth on Friday announced the Trump administration would be sending an aircraft carrier to the waters off South America.