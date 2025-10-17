Photo Credit: The Charlie Kirk Show.

Young Republicans’ Offensive Messages Exposed

This week, a Telegram group chat of Young Republican group leaders from around the country was leaked, revealing extremely racist. antisemitic and homophobic messages. In a blockbuster article published Tuesday, Politico exposed “a trove of Telegram chats…spanning more than seven months of messages among Young Republican leaders in New York, Kansas, Arizona and Vermont.” According to Politico:

William Hendrix, the Kansas Young Republicans’ vice chair, used the words “n--ga” and “n--guh,” variations of a racial slur, more than a dozen times in the chat. Bobby Walker, the vice chair of the New York State Young Republicans at the time, referred to rape as “epic.”

The New York Republican Party was expected to meet to vote to disband their Young Republicans chapter in the wake of the scandal. In response to the release of the chats, Vice President JD Vance sparked outrage by excusing the messages, saying during an interview on the Charlie Kirk Show that “the reality is that kids do stupid things. Especially young boys, they tell edgy, offensive jokes. Like, that’s what kids do.” He continued, “And I really don’t want us to grow up in a country where a kid telling a stupid joke — telling a very offensive, stupid joke — is cause to ruin their lives.” The age range of the people quoted in these messages ranged from 18-40.