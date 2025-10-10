Letitia James Indicted

Just two weeks after Donald Trump’s new hand-picked U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, MAGA loyalist Lindsey Halligan, indicted James Comey on specious grounds, she has now done the same to New York State Attorney General Leticia James. This comes almost three weeks after Trump accidentally posted a public demand that his Attorney General Pam Bondi go after his political enemies. “They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” The two-count indictment accuses James of bank fraud, claiming on loan documents that she would use a home she purchased in Norfolk, VA as a second home and instead using it as an investment property. The financial benefit the indictment claims James received as a result of the alleged fraud: less than $19,000.

James famously prosecuted Trump for financial fraud, receiving a judgment of half a billion dollars against him. While a New York appeals court recently upheld the judgment against Trump, they threw out the fine, finding it excessive. In response to the indictment, James said, “This is nothing more than a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system. I am not fearful — I am fearless. We will fight these baseless charges aggressively, and my office will continue to fiercely protect New Yorkers and their rights.”