US President Donald Trump (C) shows his signature on the "Big Beautiful Bill Act" at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / POOL / AFP.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill” is law now. The door to blocking it is closed, but the path taken by the GOP to passing it left a big, beautiful opening for Democrats. And it might be one large enough for them to walk through and return to power in next year’s midterm elections.

On Tuesday, July 1, the U.S. Senate passed the bill by a 51-50 vote, with VP J.D. Vance breaking the tie. All 47 Democrats opposed the bill, with 3 Republicans joining them.

On Thursday, July 3, the U.S. House passed the Senate’s version by a margin of 218-214, sending it to Trump’s desk for his signature. Once again, all 212 Democrats voted against it, this time with 2 Republican members breaking ranks to oppose the bill.

In other words, as Republicans love to tout whenever they lose a vote but attract at least 1 or 2 wayward Democrats, opposition to the bill was “the only bipartisan position.”

But Republicans didn’t sing that tune last week. Because this time it was the Democrats who remained united, with not one defector in either chamber of Congress. And there’s good reason for that.

Republicans passed a bill so unpopular and toxic that it created a permission structure: Every single Democrat, from democratic socialist Senator Bernie Sanders to Rep. Jared Golden, whose ME-02 is the Trumpiest district held by a Democrat in Congress, could aggressively message against it. Golden’s statement is difficult to distinguish from that of a progressive Democrat:

“As a result, we have a law that will take health care away from tens of thousands of Mainers, close rural hospitals across the country, and blow up the national debt — all to pay for tax cuts that mostly benefit those at the top.”

Or, as he told Politico a bit more colorfully:

“There’s almost nothing about this bill that I’m going [to] have a hard time explaining to the district. This is a giant tax giveaway to wealthy people. Everyone fucking knows it.”

The GOP majority didn’t just shred whatever remnants of “conservative” values they may still represent. They also betrayed the very working-class voters who sent Trump, and Republican majorities with him, back to power. This could prove to be a political error of seismic proportions.

Throwing MAGA Under The Bus

In 2024, Donald Trump famously rode a wave of working-class discontent back to the White House. According to 2024 exit polls, Trump won 56% of non-college working-class voters, a stat that surges to 66% when just white working-class voters are counted.

As The Center For American Progress put it in January:

Most voters without a college degree supported Donald Trump in the 2024 election, reversing historical patterns of working-class voters preferring the Democratic Party, and economic issues were the primary concern for the vast majority of noncollege voters. Whether President-elect Trump will deliver for the working class during his second term remains to be seen.

It didn’t take long for Donald Trump to give us his answer.

With this draconian budget law, not only is Trump failing to deliver for the working class, but he has shown himself perfectly willing to throw them under the bus, despite knowing full well what he promised when he ran and what his voters thought they were getting when they supported him for President.

Remember back in May when Trump ”instructed congressional Republicans to raise taxes on the wealthiest earners as part of his ‘big, beautiful bill’”? He knew taking health care away from the poor to pay for tax cuts for his billionaire buddies was a total betrayal of his base.

And he knows it’s awful politics. Trump has been pledging for years that he would never cut Medicaid. And just last week, Trump warned his fellow Republicans against cutting social safety net programs.

Trump had a sit-down with the more moderate House Republicans on Wednesday in which he told them that the three things they needed to let be if they wanted to win in 2026 and 2028: Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security.

To which he received an awkward reminder:

“But we’re touching Medicaid in this bill,” one member told the president, according to NOTUS sources.

Yes, the bill Trump eagerly signed on Friday, one that will go down as his second term signature legislation, both cuts taxes for the wealthy and kicks poor people off their healthcare. It appears that policy-wise, Trump and his pliant Republicans remain stuck in a past when their base consisted largely of college-educated high-earning voters for whom a tax cut at all costs was still good politics.

We live in a much different reality today. In 2024, not only did Trump win among voters without a college degree, but he edged out Harris among voters making under $50,000 a year, and lost to Harris among voters who make over $100,000 a year by 4%.

As Claire McCaskill observed on All In With Chris Hayes last week:

The Republican MAGA party has dressed up as if they were for the little guy and the beating heart of this legislation is all about rich people. …they are forgetting about the people who have put them in office.

This analysis echoes Steve Bannon’s warning for Trump and Republican majorities earlier this year when he said,

“A lot of MAGAs on Medicaid. If you don’t think so you are dead wrong. You can’t just take a meat axe to it.”

But that is precisely what Republicans did.

In a country in which 20 percent of Americans, or approximately 72 million people—including, to Steve Bannon’s point, 20 million Republicans—are on Medicaid, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that the final version of Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” will cut over $1 trillion in health-care spending over the next ten years, resulting in 11.8 million people losing their health insurance by 2034, the vast majority of those specifically losing Medicaid coverage.

But that’s not the extent of the cruelty. According to health policy research organization KFF,

In total, due to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and other policy changes, the number of people without health insurance is expected to increase by about 17 million. If all of this comes to pass, it would represent the biggest roll back of health insurance coverage ever due to federal policy changes.

And they’re not done yet. Hidden within those cuts to Medicaid, which are being used to pay for big beautiful tax cuts for billionaires, is a consequence that will strike Trump’s white rural MAGA base directly: the inevitable closure of rural hospitals.

One of the ways the new law achieves Medicaid “savings” is by capping and ultimately reducing the tax that states impose on hospitals and other medical providers to help fund state Medicaid programs— funding that is then matched by the federal government. The CBO estimates that restrictions on these “provider taxes” will cut federal spending by $375 billion. But that is also a primary funding stream for rural hospitals, which will be caught in the cross-hairs of this new law.

According to NBC News:

[S]ome GOP senators and experts raised concerns that capping provider taxes would threaten a critical funding stream for rural hospitals, which could force them and other health centers to close. Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, president of the American Nurses Association, said health-care providers in rural areas, particularly critical access hospitals, rely more on Medicaid funding to support them compared with those in urban areas. “You’re going to see closures of rural hospitals that are the backbone of their community and were already struggling financially. You’re going to see half a million job losses,” Mensik Kennedy said. Cuts in overall Medicaid funding for rural hospitals would exceed 20% in more than half of states, according to a report from the National Rural Health Association.

According to the National Rural Health Association, these cuts would hit Trump country particularly hard, with Missouri losing 29 percent of Medicaid funding for rural hospitals, 27 percent in Montana, 22 percent in West Virginia, and 17 percent in Kansas.

And Republicans know it.

How do we know they know? Because the law delays implementation of the worst of the cuts to their own voters until after the 2026 midterm elections.

Delaying The Worst Impacts Of Trump’s Megabill

We all remember Donald Trump touting “No tax on tips!” and “No tax on overtime!” during his campaign last year in an attempt to bolster his populist image (and, of course, win Nevada).

In the end, the bill Trump signed into law on Friday contained a nod to those promises—enough for Trump and his propagandists to claim “promise made, promise kept.” But these tax breaks are extremely limited and, notably, extremely temporary.

Give you one guess when they expire.

Workers will be able to deduct up to $25,000 in tips and up to $25,000 in overtime, but the tax law change is temporary and ends Dec. 31, 2028, right before he leaves office.

On the other hand, the most devastating of the GOP law’s impacts to Trump’s voters are conveniently delayed. As Larry Levitt, executive vice president at KFF, told Axios:

"Republicans backloaded a lot of the Medicaid and ACA cuts. There will be few tangible effects in health care from this bill before the midterms."

Axios elaborated:

​​Medicaid work requirements, which account for many of the nearly 12 million people projected to lose coverage under the bill, generally won't kick in until 2027, and some states could get extensions.

Though beneficiaries will get warnings ahead of time, able-bodied recipients ages 19 to 64 wouldn't actually be dropped from program rolls for failure to meet or properly report the required 80 hours a month until after November 2026.

The bill also increases the frequency of Medicaid eligibility checks to every six months, starting on Dec. 31, 2026. People in the Medicaid expansion population who retain coverage under the new system could have to pay up to $35 in cost-sharing per service starting in October 2028.

Ditto for the Medicaid provider tax reductions that are on track to devastate rural hospitals.

The phasedown of Medicaid provider taxes and state-directed payments, which states use to help fund their share of program costs and which hospitals in particular have come to rely on for funding, only begins in 2028.

While these brazen delay tactics may make it more challenging for Democrats to run on the cuts in next year’s midterm elections, that’s not to say there won’t be short-term impacts for Democrats to point to.

As Axios further lays out:

Obamacare premiums would increase by more than 75% on average for enrollees next year without the enhanced subsidies.

Medicaid funding of Planned Parenthood will also be cut off for next year under the bill — a change the family planning organization said could result in the closure of nearly 200 clinics.

Restrictions on which lawfully residing immigrants can access Medicaid will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2026, just before the primaries.

And despite Republicans’ best efforts, because hospitals and healthcare providers need to plan ahead to account for expected funding shortfalls, Trump’s MAGA base is likely to feel the hit to the rural hospitals they rely on every day well before the phasedown called for in the new law takes effect.

In fact, they already are. As Axios notes, Community Hospital in McCook, Nebraska, announced last week that it's closing as a result of uncertainty over the upcoming Medicaid cuts.

According to Nebraska Public Media,

"Unfortunately, the current financial environment, driven by anticipated federal budget cuts to Medicaid, has made it impossible for us to continue operating all of our services, many of which have faced significant financial challenges for years," Troy Bruntz, President and CEO of Community Hospital, said in a news release.

And that’s only the beginning.

"We currently have six hospitals that that we feel are in a critical financial state, three that are in an impending kind of closure or conversion over to the rural emergency hospital model,” Jed Hansen, executive director for the Nebraska Rural Health Association, said during the meeting. "We would likely see the closures within a year to two years of once [the bill is] fully enacted.” In a statement Thursday, the Nebraska Hospital Association said 44% of the state's rural hospitals are already losing money, and passage of the bill could lead to a $3.6 billion cut in funding to Nebraska hospitals over the next decade. “Nebraska hospitals have been clear throughout this debate. This package will undermine health care in our state, hurt patients, and drive-up insurance premiums,” said Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association. “These changes will impose unprecedented cuts that threaten access to care, essential services, and the economic stability of hospitals across our region.”

Expect this story to be repeated all throughout Trump country.

But don’t take my word for it. Back in May, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley warned of just these impacts in his New York Times OpEd, saying,

If Congress cuts funding for Medicaid benefits, Missouri workers and their children will lose their health care. And hospitals will close. It’s that simple. And that pattern will replicate in states across the country.

He even called out what a betrayal such cuts would represent, both on the part of Donald Trump and the Republican Party:

Mr. Trump has promised working-class tax cuts and protection for working-class social insurance, such as Medicaid. But now a noisy contingent of corporatist Republicans — call it the party’s Wall Street wing — is urging Congress to ignore all that and get back to the old-time religion: corporate giveaways, preferences for capital and deep cuts to social insurance. This wing of the party wants Republicans to build our big, beautiful bill around slashing health insurance for the working poor. But that argument is both morally wrong and politically suicidal.

Yet he caved and voted for the very cuts he warned against anyway. And so even in his statement touting Senate passage of the bill, Hawley wants to have it both ways: to take credit for what he sees as beneficial to his state, while at the same time pledging to “reverse” the very cuts he voted for.

“But let me be clear, I will continue to do everything in my power to reverse future cuts to Medicaid. If Republicans want to be the party of the working class, we cannot cut health insurance for working people.”

Hawley unintentionally raises a valid question here: It’s entirely unclear that Republicans do “want to be the party of the working class” when delivering tax cuts to the wealthy at the expense of low-income Americans’ healthcare access is the main thrust of their party’s signature legislation.

But credit to Hawley I suppose for at least saying the quiet part out loud, and tacitly acknowledging that the substance of this bill is politically toxic and extremely unpopular.

Just How Unpopular Is Trump’s Megabill?

According to G. Elliott Morris, Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” is unpopular in “every poll asking about it.”

Per Morris:

Note that support for the bill maxes out at 38%, or -15 in terms of the margin between support and opposition. The bill's net rating is generally worse the more specific a pollster gets about what it does. Net support for the bill has also trended upward since it was first introduced, as Republicans have rallied around it in support of their party leader. Yet it is still hopelessly underwater. On average across pollsters and methods, 31% of Americans support the One Big Beautiful Bill, while 54% oppose it. That net rating of -23 is, to put it mildly, absolutely abysmal. That's true in both absolute terms (having a majority against you with just a third in support is terrible!) and comparative terms.

Historically speaking, it is the second most unpopular bill since 1990, second only to Trump’s 2017 Obamacare repeal bill, which Republicans famously tried and failed to pass.

This should prove heartening to Democrats who seek a repeat of the 2018 midterms when they rode the issue of health care to a gain of 40 seats in the House and the return of Nancy Pelosi as Speaker.

And now, within just days of the bill’s signing, Democrats are already on offense.

Per The NYT:

Top officials in the party, who see the bill as cruel, fiscally ruinous and the single biggest wealth transfer in American history, expect that they can blame Republicans who voted for the loss of health care coverage, nursing home care and food security for millions of Americans in order to extend the 2017 tax cuts that favor the wealthy. “There’s going to be some powerful ads,” said Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the chamber’s Democratic leader, before rattling off potential scripts for advertisements that are set to begin airing as early as next week. “‘My daughter had cancer. She was doing fine. Well, all of a sudden, her health care was blown up.’ ‘I worked at this rural hospital for 30 years. I put my heart into it because I wanted to help people. I was fired.’ Stuff like that is going to really matter.”

As Politico notes

Tina Shah, a doctor who launched her bid against Rep. Tom Kean (R-N.J.) this week, attacked Republicans for “gut[ting] Medicaid,” and Matt Maasdam, a former Navy SEAL who is challenging Rep. Tom Barrett (R-Mich.), said “the price of healthcare is gonna go up … all to line the pocketbooks of billionaires.”

The ads write themselves. But there is still a challenge here for Democrats, and not just because the worst impacts of the law have been pushed beyond the midterm elections.

While polls find deep disapproval among those who have heard of the law, many Americans surveyed, particularly the low-information voters that fueled Trump’s return to the presidency, still know very little if anything about it.

In 2017, Trump’s attempt to take healthcare away from millions broke through thanks to John McCain’s thumbs-down moment. This time, without a similar cultural moment, and with a far more fractured media environment and Trump’s more sophisticated propaganda machine working overtime, Democrats are going to have to get creative.

As Ian Russell, a Democratic consultant who served as the DCCC’s political director in 2014 and 2016, told Politico:

“We need to be doing early, paid communications on this — not just the same old cable buys, token digital buys in swing districts and press conferences. Democrats need to take some risks here, mobilize early, spend money they may not have because voters’ views harden over time, and this is when we can shape it.”

The good news is, as of yesterday they’ve already begun.

According to the DCCC:

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced its first national digital ad buy of the 2026 cycle. The four-figure digital ad buy, which begins this week on Meta, slams vulnerable House Republicans for their ‘YES’ vote on the Big, Ugly Bill and the havoc it will wreak on America’s rural hospitals, threatening lifesaving care. The individualized ads are slated to run in all 35 of the DCCC’s Districts in Play. Research from the DCCC on the Big, Ugly Bill shows that the threat of rural hospitals closing due to Medicaid cuts, leaving many Americans without access to lifesaving care, is one of the most unpopular elements of their bill.

You can see screenshots of a few of the ads below.

But the backlash isn’t coming just from Washington, D.C. People all over the country, including in Trump strongholds like Iowa, Georgia, and Louisiana, have already started to name and shame their members of Congress who voted for the bill.

If the pressure continues, Republicans will come to regret putting their fealty to Trump ahead of their own constituents.

Because it’s not just Trump’s own voters getting thrown under the bus with this law, it’s Republican lawmakers themselves. They bought into whatever last-ditch promises Trump made to get the bill over the finish line. But when rural hospitals start closing, when struggling Americans lose their healthcare, when women no longer have access to basic Planned Parenthood services, Trump will play dumb and place the blame on Republican legislators who laid down their political lives for him by voting for this monstrosity.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill” will be their political epitaph.