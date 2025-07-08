The Big Picture

Dr. Connie Kellogg
Rather than the comment “Congress passed this Bill“ it needs to be “Republicans, and Republicans only, passed this bill”.

Phyllis Logan
It's the largest transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich in a single law in U.S. history. It's no wonder that the more people learn about it, and realize it has Project 25's stench all over it, the more they hate it. It also undercuts years of Republican posturing and pretending to care about the national debt. Pretty sure Republicans will soon know they picked the wrong hill to die on.

Losing healthcare is "immaterial" - J.D. Vance

"Well, we're all going to die." - Sen. Joni Ernst

"They'll get over it." - Mitch McConnell

"Do I like this bill? No." (and then voted for it) - Sen. Lisa Murkowski

