LEFT: Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images. CENTER: Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect of New York City. Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images. RIGHT: New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Mikie Sherrill. Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images.

Blue Wave Sweeps the Nation

On Tuesday, Democrats swept elections across the country in a massive rebuke to Donald Trump and Republican Congressional leadership. Both of the marquee governors’ races saw double-digit wins for Abigail Spanberger in Virginia and Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey, who also led their entire Democratic statewide tickets to victory. In New York City, Zohran Mamdani easily won the mayor’s race over Andrew Cuomo, garnering over 50% of the vote; in California, voters overwhelmingly approved Governor Gavin Newsom’s mid-decade redistricting measure; and in Maine, voters rejected a Republican voter suppression ballot measure that would have imposed voter ID and reduced the number of early voting days.

In addition to victories in blue states and districts, Democrats flipped two seats on Georgia’s statewide Public Service Commission, retained three state Supreme Court judges in Pennsylvania, and broke the Republican supermajority in the Mississippi state senate. The wide-reaching gains for Democrats on Tuesday belied Republican claims that Trump’s 2024 victory had permanently shifted political coalitions toward the GOP. For example, while Hispanic voters shifted sharply away from Democrats in 2024, they came roaring back into the Democratic fold on Tuesday, signaling that 2024 was more a one-off anti-establishment blip than a permanent realignment as Republicans have been claiming for the last year.